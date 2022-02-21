Germany, France, U.S. agree response to Putin's decision - Scholz's spokesman

Munich Security Conference, in Munich
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Olaf Scholz
    Olaf Scholz
    German politician and 9th Federal Chancellor of Germany
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany, France and the United States have agreed to respond to Russia's decision to recognise two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities, Chancellor Olaf Scholz's spokesman said in a statement on Monday.

The spokesman did not say what sanctions the western allies would impose on Russia. He said Scholz had spoken with French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President Joe Biden after an earlier speech by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The partners were united in their determination not to ease up their commitment to Ukraine's territorial integrity," Scholz's spokesman said in a statement.

(Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories