Germany to provide further €15 million in military aid to Lebanon

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock talks to Commander Dirk Gartner during her visit to the German Navy frigate "Baden-Wurttemberg". Michael Kappeler/dpa

Germany is providing Lebanon with a further €15 million ($16.4 million) to enable the army to better ensure security in the south of the country as tensions between Israel and the Shiite militia Hezbollah are growing.

The more the UN observer mission UNIFIL is supported "in these times, the more we can support the Lebanese army, the stronger our joint contribution to de-escalation can be," Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Wednesday during a visit to UNIFIL in Beirut.

A well-equipped and trained Lebanese army, whose soldiers are paid like any other army, "is just as important as a Lebanese government capable of acting," said Baerbock.

Such an army is an indispensable component in exercising effective checks on Lebanese territory and containing armed militias and terrorist organizations, she said. UNIFIL's cooperation with the Lebanese army is central to this.

UNIFIL has been monitoring the border area between Israel and Lebanon since 1978. The blue helmet mission is one of the oldest active UN observer missions. Just over 10,000 soldiers are currently involved in the mission.

The German Armed Forces currently have around 200 soldiers on the mission; the mandate allows for up to 300 soldiers. Lebanon has been a partner country of the German government's reinforcement initiative since 2016.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock talks to Commander Dirk Gartner during her visit to the German Navy frigate "Baden-Wurttemberg". Michael Kappeler/dpa