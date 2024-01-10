Germany to provide further €15 million in military aid to Lebanon

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is given a tour of the ship by Captain Tilman as she visits the German Navy frigate "Baden-Wurttemberg". Michael Kappeler/dpa

Germany is providing Lebanon with a further €15 million ($16.4 million) to enable the army to better ensure security in the south of the country as tensions between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah militia grow.

The more the UN observer mission UNIFIL is supported "in these times, the more we can support the Lebanese army, the stronger our joint contribution to de-escalation can be," Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Wednesday during a visit to UNIFIL in Beirut.

A well-equipped and trained Lebanese army, whose soldiers are paid like any other army, "is just as important as a Lebanese government capable of acting," said Baerbock.

Such an army is an indispensable component in exercising effective checks on Lebanese territory and containing armed militias and terrorist organizations, she said, noting that UNIFIL's cooperation with the Lebanese army is central to this.

The money is to be used to pay for the procurement of fuel, for example. However, it is also about medium-term measures, such as better border surveillance on the land side. The increase is being carried out in close coordination with international partners, in particular the US, France and Britain. It has also been agreed with Israel.

Baerbock called for "maximum military restraint from all sides. We need de-escalation from all sides."

"The war in Gaza against Hamas must not be used as an excuse to open another front and provoke a regional war," she warned.

UNIFIL has been monitoring the border area between Israel and Lebanon since 1978. The peacekeeping mission is one of the oldest active UN observer missions. Just over 10,000 soldiers are currently involved in the mission.

The German Armed Forces currently have around 200 soldiers on the mission; the mandate allows for up to 300 soldiers. Lebanon has been a partner country of the German government's reinforcement initiative since 2016.

Baerbock also met Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati to discuss the tensions between Israel and Hezbollah.

Since the beginning of the war between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip, clashes between Israel and the Iranian-backed Hezbollah, which is an ally of Hamas, have increased significantly.

Hezbollah is increasingly firing projectiles into Israel from Lebanon, and Israel has attacked Hezbollah positions in Lebanon in retaliation.

The Gaza war was triggered by the attack by Hamas and other Palestinian terrorist groups on border towns in Israel on October 7.

In the harbour of Beirut, Baerbock visited a German frigate to find out about the work of the Bundeswehr soldiers. The ship has been on a UNIFIL mission with around 120 soldiers since October 20.

The mission is intended to support the Lebanese government in securing the sea borders and preventing the smuggling of weapons by sea.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock talks to Commander Dirk Gartner during her visit to the German Navy frigate "Baden-Wurttemberg". Michael Kappeler/dpa

