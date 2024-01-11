Germany’s ‘greener’ property market is flashing red – Britain beware

The past 12 months has been a rocky time for house prices. The personal finances of many buyers and sellers have come under great strain from rapidly rising interest rates and inflation. Global inflation hit 8.7pc in 2022 dropping to 6.9pc in 2023, according to the World Bank.

At the same time concern about climate change is pushing governments to introduce increasing amounts of regulation in order to improve the energy efficiency of buildings and reduce people’s power usage.

Caught between these two pressures, house prices are being forced downward – and Germany’s property market is a leading example of this dynamic at work.

Prices of houses with low environmental ratings in Germany are falling faster than those with better ratings, because buyers expect net zero regulation will become even tighter. Analysts expect the gap in house prices to continue widening.

Franziska Marie Biehl, economist at Dutch bank ING, said: “Prices for properties with lower energy labels have fallen more significantly than prices for those with a good energy label.

“In our view, prices for old buildings in need of renovation are likely to drop even sharper than the current market environment would already suggest, widening the gap.”

In 2023 the price of a home with an energy label H was on average 45pc lower than that of a residential property with an A+ energy label.

Only 3pc of current German housing stock has been built since 2011 and is therefore likely to need renovation in the coming years, reducing its value.

A survey by estate agent McMakler in 2021 found that 10pc of properties built before 1979 are classified as A, A+ or B. For residential properties built after 2010, the share is more than 70pc.

Refurbishments to improve energy efficiency cost between €400 and €600 per square metre on average, leading many homeowners to opt to sell rather than renovate.

Concerns around regulation are to blame for a fall in buyer demand, says Michael Heming, managing director of Heming Immobilien estate agency.

“People are very worried because they could be paying €300,000 to €400,000 to buy a house, and then have to install heat pumps that they cannot afford.”

Much of the concern is thanks to the Building Energy Act amendments that were passed by parliament in autumn last year. While the legislation has been watered down and has been challenged in court on the basis of procedure, it is going ahead.

Under rules introduced on Jan 1 this year, every new heating system installed in new developments in Germany must now use at least 65pc renewable energy.

For existing buildings, the requirement will come in from January 2026 or 2028, depending on the size of the municipality.

Is the UK also at risk?

The UK could face a similar reckoning. The majority of buildings here are rated D or above, and while Rishi Sunak backtracked on his requirement for buy-to-lets to be C or above by 2028, there is no word yet on what a Labour government would require.

There have been warnings that the requirement for C grade properties could “implode the sector”.

Hamptons estate agents estimates that the total cost to upgrade England’s existing rental stock to band C would be £16bn. This would be equivalent to almost half a year’s rental income.

Environmental considerations are just one element of a perfect storm brewing for the German housing market. House prices fell 10.2pc in the third quarter of 2023, compared to the same period last year.

It is the continuation of a trend. Prices fell 6.8pc in the first quarter and 9.6pc in the second quarter of the year.

As in the UK, the market has been rocked by a sharp rise in borrowing costs leading to a drop in demand from buyers.

But Germany’s property market is different to that of the UK’s. Just over half of adults rent, making homeowners the minority. By contrast, around 62pc of adults in the UK own their home, according to official figures.

And while major lenders in the UK expect prices to remain flat this year, in Germany they are predicted to fall further in 2024 and even into 2025.

Dr Sebastian Schnejdar, senior real estate economist at BayernLB, expects prices to fall by 3.5pc in Germany next year and then 1.5pc in 2025.

However, he says, prices rose by 11.6pc in 2022, meaning last year’s downturn only takes prices back by 24 months. Furthermore, house prices have doubled in Germany over the past decade, leading many to describe the downturn as a “correction” rather than a crash.

Others are more optimistic about the coming years. Jochen Moebert, macroeconomics analyst at Deutsche Bank says that from October to January 2024 yields on bunds – the country’s government bonds – have fallen by roughly 100 basis points, suggesting interest rates have peaked.

“We do not expect the boom to resurface in the near future, but it may still be an interesting market next year given the liquidity in the market. The high level of legal security in Germany means international investors remain very interested in the market,” he adds.

There is also some protection from the rapid rise in interest rates over the past year that is helping to insulate house prices. In Germany fixed mortgages are typically longer dated, meaning the rates are lower as the level of risk for the lender is reduced.

Currently the average rate for a 10-year fixed mortgage is 3.45pc with 95pc of all German mortgages on fixed rate deals with 10 to 15 years maturity.

This reduces the number of mortgage holders who face a financial shock when refinancing at a much higher rate, an issue currently being faced by around 1.5 million homeowners in the UK when their mortgage deal ends this year.

“Therefore,” says Schnejdar. “Despite the high rise in interest rates in the past year – we do not see a significant increase in housing foreclosures or distressed sales, which would lead to a sharper drop in residential prices.”

Recommended

How Sweden stopped gazundering – and Britain can too

Read more

However, the higher interest rates have put would-be buyers off making the move to ownership, and about half of buyers have been forced out of the market.

Like the UK, the affordability of property is also being affected by the rising cost of living, as inflation eats into spending power. In November inflation in Germany stood at 3.2pc after peaking at 10.4pc in October 2022.

According to the European Central Bank, the volume of new housing loans in January-October 2023 dropped by 40pc compared to the same period a year earlier, as many opt to remain renting rather than make the move to ownership.

Andrew Wishart, senior property economist at Capital Economics, said: “In terms of why the fall in house prices in Germany has been larger than elsewhere, it could be because it has a large rental market and very steady rental growth of 1pc to 2pc per year, so when the cost of buying with a mortgage is high, as it is now, there is a readily available alternative, meaning demand falls more sharply.”

Germany’s large rental market is contributing to the country’s falling house prices - Craig Stennett

Construction companies are also struggling as they come up against falling demand, increased material costs and more regulation.

In November 49.1pc of businesses noted a lack of orders, up from 48.7pc in the previous month, according to Germany’s largest economic think-tank the ifo Institute.

A separate survey by Germany’s IFO Institute showed sentiment in residential construction is at an all-time low.

“The population has continued to increase and the interest rate rise and cost of materials has led to a decline in the supply of housing as developers have difficulty in financing projects and selling completed projects,” says Moebert.

“Today we have a bigger supply deficit than we had four years ago. And this is expected to continue over the next 5 years or so.”

It is adding to a looming housing crisis. The rental market is also facing pressure. As rent caps protect existing tenants, there is little movement and a wide gap between existing and new rents.

This has resulted in an inefficient use of housing stock, says Savills, and exacerbated an existing housing shortage.

“There are not a lot of things in the legislative pipeline, and there won’t be stricter rental laws, so lack of supply remains an important factor,” adds Moebert.

At the same time rising interest rates and a fall in buyer demand pushes up rates on existing stock as more look to rent.

The outlook for the next few years is uncertain, but there is now more confidence that falling rates will stabilise house prices as activity picks up. Whether it will be enough to revitalise construction is another matter.

“I am still optimistic that the markets will quickly find its bottom and go back up,” says Moebert. “I was wrong for half a year with this assessment. But I think the arguments were correct and it is only a matter of time.”

Recommended

‘It was a mistake’: The city that fell into a corporate landlord trap

Read more

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.