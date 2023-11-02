Germany hands over armored vehicles, drones, other aid to Ukraine

Germany has handed over 12 armored personnel carriers, two air surveillance radars, seven Primoco ONE reconnaissance drones, and other defense assistance in its latest aid delivery to Ukraine, the German government said on Nov. 1.

The delivery further included five unmanned surface vessels, two AMPS self-defense systems for helicopters, 32 terminals for satellite communication, four heavy-duty trucks with four semi-trailers, and 12 MAN TGS trucks.

Berlin said it had delivered 30,000 sets of winter clothing for the military as Ukraine braces for the dropping temperatures in the next months. The tranche also included 10,000 safety glasses and a 3D PCB printer, according to the government's website.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced a $1.1 billion "winter" aid package for Ukraine earlier in October, pledging to provide air defenses and other equipment to help Kyiv prepare for the coming colder months.

