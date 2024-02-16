Germany hands over shells, drones, armored vehicles, other aid to Ukraine

Editor's note: The article originally incorrectly said that Germany handed over eight armored personnel carriers.

Germany has handed over 3,990 155 mm shells, 18 armored personnel carriers, three Wisent demining tanks, and other aid in their latest delivery, the German government said on Feb. 16.

The tranche included a sizable supply of reconnaissance drones, including 10 Vector drones, 35 RQ-35 Hiedruns, 10 Primoco ONE drones, and seven Songbird drones.

Ukraine has also received a Dachs engineering vehicle, nine mine-clearing plows, four border guard vehicles, as well as 500 LED lights and IT equipment.

President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Berlin earlier on Feb. 16 to sign a long-term security agreement with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

On that occasion, Scholz revealed that Berlin was reading a new large-scale defense assistance package of 1.1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) that includes artillery ammunition, air defense systems, and more.

