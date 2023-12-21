Germany help to boost Ukraine's energy resilience with EUR 88.5 million in aid

Germany is to provide Ukraine with an additional EUR 88.5 million ($97.2 million) to strengthen the resilience of Ukraine's energy system even as Russia targets its infrastructure, the country's foreign and economy ministries have said.

The ministries reported the new package of aid in a joint statement, UK newspaper the Guardian reported on Dec. 21.

The German Economy Ministry is earmarking EUR 54.3 million ($59.6 million) through the state-owned KfW bank, which responsible for financing global development programs on behalf of the German government. Meanwhile, the country's Foreign Ministry will contribute EUR 34.2 million ($37.6 million) to the Ukraine energy support fund.

Germany announced a new package of humanitarian aid for Ukraine on Dec. 15. This included generators, blankets, and batteries.

Read also: Scholz optimistic EU will overcome Orban’s objections to €50 billion aid package for Ukraine

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius revealed on Nov. 21 a comprehensive military aid package for Ukraine during a visit to Kyiv, Bild reported.

The overall cost of this package is EUR 1.3 billion ($1.4 billion), encompassing the provision of four IRIS-T air defense systems, 20,000 155mm caliber shells, anti-tank mines, 60 reconnaissance drones, and over 20 radar systems for detecting enemy drones.

Pistorius also confirmed an increase in German assistance to Ukraine. The delivery of the first IRIS-T system is expected no earlier than the end of 2024, with the remaining three slated for 2025.

Read also: Europe must rearm as new threats loom, German defense minister says

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine