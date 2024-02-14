Germany hits 2% GDP NATO defence spend target first time since 1992

Boris Pistorius (L), German Minister of Defence stands with a soldier in a Puma infantry fighting vehicle during his inaugural visit to the Bundeswehr at the Altengrabow military training area. For the first time in three decades, Germany has notified NATO of planned defence spending amounting to at least 2% GDP. Kay Nietfeld/dpa

According to research by dpa, the German government reported allocating the equivalent of $73.41 billion for defence spending in the current year. This is a record figure for Germany in absolute terms and would be 2.01% of GDP, according to the current NATO forecast.

In the past, according to documents from the NATO archives, Germany last spent 2% of its GDP in 1992. In the Cold War years, the ratio was usually over 3%.

The development of NATO countries' defence spending will be discussed this Thursday at a meeting of defence ministers at the NATO headquarters in Brussels. It is expected that around 20 of the 31 NATO states will reach the 2% target this year.