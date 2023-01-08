Germany: Iranian held in suspected poison plot after US tip

105
FRANK JORDANS
·2 min read

BERLIN (AP) — A 32-year-old Iranian man has been detained in Germany following a tip from U.S. security officials that he could be planning an attack with deadly chemicals, officials said Sunday.

Police and prosecutors said the man and another person were detained overnight in the town of Castrop-Rauxel, northwest of Dortmund.

The authorities said in a joint statement that the man is suspected to have planned a serious attack motivated by Islamic extremism, for which he had allegedly sought to obtain the potent toxins cyanide and ricin.

Specialists wearing anti-contamination suits were seen carrying evidence out of the man's home.

Duesseldorf prosecutors later said an initial search of the premises turned up no toxic substances.

It wasn't immediately clear how far advanced the plans for an attack were and whether the suspect had picked a specific target.

German news agency dpa quoted the top security official for North Rhine-Westphalia state, Herbert Reul, as saying authorities had received “a serious tip that led police to intervene the same night.”

Tabloid newspaper Bild reported that the tip about the alleged plot came from an allied intelligence agency. Duesseldorf prosecutors confirmed that the information came from authorities in the United States, but declined to elaborate.

Dpa cited an unidentified German security official as saying there was no indication the suspect had acted on behalf of the Iranian state, but rather that he allegedly supported a Sunni extremist group. Sunnis are a religious minority in Iran.

Germany's top security official thanked police and specialists from the country's disease control agency who had taken part in the raid.

“Our security services take any information about Islamist terror threats very seriously, and act,” Interior Minister Nancy Faser said in a statement, adding that 21 Islamist attacks had been prevented in Germany since the start of the century.

Faeser noted the importance of international cooperation in fighting extremist threats and said further investigations by Duesseldorf prosecutors would show whether the suspicions that triggered the police operation were warranted.

Five years ago, German police arrested a Tunisian man and his wife on suspicion of planning to carry out a ricin attack in the name of the Islamic State group. They were later found guilty and sentenced to 10 and eight years’ imprisonment, respectively.

Even small amounts of ricin, which is produced from the seeds of castor oil plants, can kill an adult if eaten, injected or inhaled.

