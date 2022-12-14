Germany to Issue Record €539 Billion in Federal Debt Next Year

(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s federal government plans to issue a record volume of debt next year to help fund generous aid for households and companies hit by the energy crisis.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Debt issuance will balloon to about €539 billion ($573 billion) in 2023, compared with €449 billion this year, according to the German finance agency’s plan published on Wednesday. The previous record was €483 billion in 2021, when the government spent freely to help offset the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The borrowing includes federal bonds worth €274 billion and a further €242 billion to be sold on the money market. The agency also plans to issue inflation-linked bonds worth as much as €8 billion and Green bonds of as much as €17 billion, the agency said by email.

Germany’s ruling coalition has earmarked €200 billion to help mitigate the impact on Europe’s biggest economy of the energy crisis, which was exacerbated by the war in Ukraine.

To help pay for that aid, the finance agency said it plans to provide a fund set up during the pandemic with a debt authorization for 2022 of €200 billion.

Further details provided by the finance agency on the supplementary note include:

Expenditures for measures occurring during the fourth quarter of 2022 will be financed via money and capital markets until the end of the year

The Economic Stabilization Fund will fully utilize the debt authorization of €200 billion in 2022 and the fund will be provided with liquid assets accordingly

At the end of 2022, the federal government will issue a supplementary federal note in the amount of the difference from the authorized €200 billion less the expenditures already financed in 2022

The supplementary federal note will be issued outside the issuance calendar

The supplementary bond will be subject to its own terms of issue

Story continues

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.