Germany knocks out terrorist group with Russian citizen preparing coup, says justice minister

9
·1 min read
During the special operation, 25 people were detained
During the special operation, 25 people were detained

Buschmann said members of the group, associated with the Reichsbürger movement, whose members do not recognize modern Germany, were preparing to seize state institutions.

Read also: Germany to become guarantor of European security, said Scholz

Law enforcement officers conducted about 130 searches at addresses associated with 52 suspects.

According to Bild, during the special operation, 25 people were detained, including a Russian citizen, named only as Vitaly B.

Read also: Germany reports rising hostile intelligence attempts – DW

The Reichsbürger movement, made up largely of far-right, nationalist and monarchist groups and said to be neo-Nazi in character, maintains that modern Germany is an illegitimate state, the 1919 Weimar constitution of Germany should be in effect, and that Germany should exist within its pre-Second World War borders.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • UK intel explains why Russia digging trenches and strengthening fortifications near Belgorod

    Russia has recently begun to expand defensive positions along its border with Ukraine and deep in the Belgorod region, the UK’s Defense Intelligence reported on Twitter on Dec. 7.

  • Russian Deserter in Rambo-Style Attack Is Tied to Putin’s Private Army

    Mikhail Svetlov/GettyA suspected Russian deserter who brought the war against Ukraine to Russian soil on Tuesday by opening fire on cops with a machine gun was reportedly a prison inmate tossed onto the battlefield by the notorious Wagner Group.Rostov Gov. Vasily Golubev confirmed on Telegram early Wednesday that the gunman had been apprehended, noting that he’d been found “in an empty building near Novoshakhtinsk” after sparking a panicked manhunt there.The Russian outlet Baza, citing unnamed s

  • Latest Russian missile strike sets Ukraine’s electricity grid back a week, says energy company

    The latest Russian massive missile strike on Dec. 5 set repairs to Ukraine’s power grid back a week, Serhiy Kovalenko, the CEO of energy provider Yasno, said in a post on Facebook on Dec. 6.

  • Ukraine's ombudsman reveals Russians returned by Ukraine during prisoners of war exchange on 6 December

    Dmytro Lubinets, Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, posted a video that proves Ukraine's humane treatment of Russian prisoners of war (PoWs). Source: Lubinets on Facebook Details: On 6 December, following another PoWs exchange, Russia's servicemen who had been in Ukrainian captivity were returned to Russia.

  • Russia has plans to annex Belarus, says former Ukrainian foreign minister Klimkin

    Russia already has plans to annex Belarus, former Ukrainian foreign minister Pavlo Klimkin said in an interview with Radio NV released on Dec. 6.

  • Ukraine's strategy to combat Putin's winter offensive: 'We need to win this war as soon as possible'

    Ukrainian Parliament Member Oleksiy Goncharenko calls for more weapons from the West as Russian strikes leave millions without power.

  • Ukrainian Navy: two Russian ships with Kalibr missiles operating in Black Sea

    The Ukrainian Navy has reported that Russian forces gathered ships in three seas with a total of 88 3M-54 Kalibr cruise missiles on board. Source: the Ukrainian Navy Details: The Navy states that : in the Black Sea: 15 Russian warships are on combat duty, including 2 carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles, with a total of 12 missiles on board; in the Sea of Azov: the Russians continue to control sea communications, keeping 2 ships on combat duty; in the Mediterranean Sea: 9 Russian warships, includi

  • Military track with V letter and bus collide in Shakhtarsk region: 16 dead

    Sixteen people have died as a result of a collision between a truck carrying Russian soldiers and a minibus in the area between the temporarily occupied cities of Shakhtarsk and Torez in Donetsk Oblast.

  • Ukrainian Defence Minister: Additional mobilisation is not a question now

    Oleksii Reznikov, Minister of Defence of Ukraine, has stated that there is currently no need of having another wave of mobilisation in Ukraine. Source: Oleksii Reznikov on air during the 24/7 national joint newscast on 6 December Quote: "We already have certain organisational measures going on as per the decision of the General Staff… Speaking of additional mobilisation we need now - well, this is not a question now.

  • George Clooney says he was ‘dead wrong’ about Trump’s chances in 2016, has ‘no idea’ this time

    George Clooney says he’s not placing any bets for or against Trump 2024 after being “dead wrong” about the former president’s odds in 2016. “I have no idea,” the “Ticket to Paradise” star said when ITK asked him about the likelihood of the 45th president winning the White House again. Trump launched his 2024 presidential bid…

  • U.S. conducting analysis to ensure it has enough munitions stockpile- U.S. general

    The United States military is studying the rate of munitions used in Russia's war in Ukraine to ensure that the Pentagon is accurately calculating the weapons it would need in case of any future conflicts or operations, the top U.S. general said on Tuesday. Western officials have said that Russia has depleted a significant proportion of its precision-guided ammunition in its invasion of Ukraine and its industry cannot produce all kinds of ammunition and weapon systems due to Western sanctions.

  • Lies and Vladimir Putin's political culture: "Intelligence Matters"

    Host Michael Morell sits down with Russia expert Andrew Weiss, who has just published his new graphic novel biography Accidental Czar: The Life and Lies of Vladimir Putin.

  • Partner of US veteran killed fighting for Ukraine says its army never told her and she found out from Facebook

    Bryan Young, a 51-year-old US Army veteran fighting in Ukraine, was killed by Russian artillery in July.

  • US Jews fear collision with expected Israeli government

    Israel’s ties to the Jewish American community, one of its closest and most important allies, are about to be put to the test, with Israel’s emerging far-right government on a collision course with Jews in the United States. Major Jewish American organizations, traditionally a bedrock of support for Israel, have expressed alarm over the far-right character of the presumptive government led by conservative Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu. Given American Jews’ predominantly liberal political views and affinity for the Democratic Party, these misgivings could have a ripple effect in Washington and further widen what has become a partisan divide over support for Israel.

  • Rivian's putting forklifts in quarantine as reports of bedbugs hit its manufacturing plant

    Rivian is battling reports of bedbugs at its assembly plant in Normal, Illinois as the startup works to add a second shift of production.

  • Armed convicts escape Russian army, only to be killed by their own Ukraines General Staff

    Twenty-one soldiers, some of whom were mobilised convicts who had been serving sentences in Russian prisons, escaped from the Russian occupying army in Donetsk Oblast with their weapons, only to be killed by their own military.

  • Herschel Walker's Closing Message: 'I Don't Even Know What the Heck Is a Pronoun'

    Herschel Walker, the Republican U.S. Senate candidate from Georgia, doesn’t seem to know what a lot of things are. He claimed to not know women he allegedly dated, impregnated, and pressured to have abortions. He straight-up told voters he’s “not that smart.” And now, the candidate says he has no idea what a pronoun is—a thing most of us learned roughly in second grade.

  • Honda to begin selling mini-commercial electric vans in spring 2024

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Honda Motor Co said on Wednesday it would begin selling micro-sized commercial electric vans in spring 2024, as part of its effort to electrify its vehicle lineups. Japanese automakers are turning to small commercial trucks as one way to make battery electric vehicles (BEVs) popular in the country, tapping into car size unique to the country amid pressure to slash its carbon footprint. Honda's electric van has a target cruising range of 200km (125 miles) and is seeking to set the price at around 1 million yen ($7,270).

  • "Guys run away every day": occupier complains to his mother about mass desertion

    Defence Intelligence of Ukraine has published an intercepted call in which a Russian occupier complains to his mother about mass desertions in Donetsk Oblast. Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Details: The soldier tells her that occupiers are running away to the defensive front across the border, and he will run away himself if he does not get leave in December.

  • Trump Organization’s Tax Fraud ‘Not That Serious,’ Says Ex-Trump AG

    NewsmaxThe Trump Organization was found guilty Tuesday on nine criminal counts of tax fraud, falsifying business records, and engaging in a conspiracy, and could be hit with a fine of $1.6 million for those crimes—but Matthew Whitaker, Donald Trump’s former acting attorney general, doesn’t seem to think any of it was “that serious.”Appearing on Newsmax, Whitaker was clearly defensive of his former boss. The investigation into Trump’s company, he asserted, was the result of “very aggressive prose