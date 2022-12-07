Germany knocks out terrorist group with Russian citizen preparing coup, says justice minister

During the special operation, 25 people were detained

Buschmann said members of the group, associated with the Reichsbürger movement, whose members do not recognize modern Germany, were preparing to seize state institutions.

Law enforcement officers conducted about 130 searches at addresses associated with 52 suspects.

According to Bild, during the special operation, 25 people were detained, including a Russian citizen, named only as Vitaly B.

The Reichsbürger movement, made up largely of far-right, nationalist and monarchist groups and said to be neo-Nazi in character, maintains that modern Germany is an illegitimate state, the 1919 Weimar constitution of Germany should be in effect, and that Germany should exist within its pre-Second World War borders.

