Germany legalizes cannabis consumption with restrictions

The German legislature Friday passed a law legalizing cannabis consumption with some restrictions. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The German legislature has passed a measure Friday legalizing cannabis for adults but restricting its sale to specific cannabis clubs. The legislation passed the Bundestag 407-226.

The law will also allow for adults to smoke cannabis in some public spaces, but specifically bars it from places like playgrounds.

Adults will be allowed to possess up to 25g of cannabis in public and up to 50g in private residences. The cultivation of up to three cannabis plants in a private residence will also be allowed.

An earlier version of the planned legalization would have seen commercial distribution, but the approach was scrapped in favor of a "cannabis social club," model, which will require those wishing to legally purchase cannabis to join clubs, which will be capped at 500 members.

German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach warned that while marijuana is now legal for adults, it still carries associated risks.

"Nobody should misunderstand this law: cannabis consumption is being legalized, but that doesn't mean it isn't dangerous," said Lauterbach.

Lauterbach said the objective of the legislation, for which he has been a strong advocate, is "to crack down on the black market and drugs-related crime."