Germany mulls extending nuclear plants' life-span - economy minister

Scholz addresses special German parliament meeting on Ukraine
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Robert Habeck
    German politician

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany is weighing whether to extend the life-span of its remaining nuclear power plants as a way to secure the country's energy supply in the face of uncertainty over Russian gas supplies, the country's economy minister said.

Asked by German broadcaster ARD whether he could imagine letting nuclear plants run longer than planned under Germany's exit plan, which foresees shutting down the country's three remaining plans by the end of 2022, Robert Habeck said: "It is part of my ministry's tasks to answer this question. I would not reject it on ideological grounds - but the preliminary examination has shown that it does not help us."

Isar 2, Emsland and Neckarwestheim 2 remain the last nuclear plants that produce power in Germany after the country a decade ago decided to phase out the fuel in the wake of Japan's Fukushima disaster.

The three plants are owned by German energy firms E.ON, RWE and EnBW, respectively. Habeck said the three operators have pointed out that extending the life-spans would not help for the 2022/23 winter season.

"Because the preparations for the shutdowns are already so far advanced that the nuclear power plants could only continue to operate under the highest safety concerns and possibly with fuel supplies that have not yet been secured," Habeck said.

"And that is certainly not what we want."

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; editing by Diane Craft)

Recommended Stories

  • 'Very probable' that Swiss will freeze Russian assets - president

    GENEVA (Reuters) -Swiss President Ignazio Cassis said on Sunday that it was "very probable" that neutral Switzerland would follow the European Union (EU) on Monday in sanctioning Russia and freezing Russian assets in the Alpine country. Cassis, interviewed on French-language Swiss public television, said that the seven-member Federal Council would meet on Monday and review recommendations by the departments of finance and economy. Asked whether Switzerland -- a major financial centre and commodities trading hub -- would follow the EU in freezing Russian assets, he said: "It is very probable that the government will decide to do so tomorrow, but I cannot anticipate decisions not yet taken."

  • Behind the push to freeze Moscow’s foreign cash

    Ahead of the latest sanctions, Canada’s Chrystia Freeland worked with her Ukrainian counterparts to win over skeptics.

  • Stuck for days in their cars, Ukrainians wait to flee

    Thousands of people are fleeing war in eastern Ukraine for the relative safety of its western border with Poland, only to find that a punishing new ordeal awaits. By Sunday afternoon, an unmoving line of cars, buses and trucks stretched for 35 km (22 miles) from the border crossing at Shehyni, all packed with people and belongings, all waiting their turn to squeeze through the overburdened border checkpoint to Poland. "Last night we moved 100 metres," said Anastasia Dymtruk, 31, who had slept in her car for three nights along with her friend's family, who she was ferrying to safety.

  • The EU, in 'watershed moment,' announces it will send weapons to Ukraine, while also shutting its airspace to Russian planes and banning state-owned media

    Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Union Commission, on Sunday called the effort a "watershed moment."

  • FIFA says no international soccer matches will take place in Russia

    Multiple international sports organizations have pulled events out of Russia this week in response to Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.The latest: FIFA announced Sunday that no international soccer matches will be played in Russia, with "home" matches for the Russian team being played on neutral territory with no spectators.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeAlthough FIFA stopped short of expelling Russia from the World Cup,

  • Elon Musk Steps Up to Save Ukraine's Internet, but Details Are Sparse

    Elon Musk, tech billionaire and founder of aerospace manufacturer SpaceX, has agreed to rescue Ukraine's internet after the country's Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov reached out to him via Twitter. On Friday, Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov asked Musk turn his attention away from space exploration for a bit to help his country stay connected to the internet as the ongoing Russian attacks threaten the nation's internet connectivity. Starlink service is now active in Ukraine.

  • Ukrainians will have plenty of ways to evade internet censorship if Russia takes over

    As Ukrainian and Russian troops fight for control of key cities, a separate battle is underway to secure Ukraine’s access to the internet.

  • Taiwan says chip companies complying with Russia export controls

    Taiwan's semiconductor companies are complying with government export controls to Russia, put in place as part of sanctions on Moscow for invading Ukraine, the Economy Ministry said on Sunday. Taiwan, which announced it was joining international sanctions against Russia on Friday, is a major chip manufacturer, home to the world's largest contract chip maker and Asia's most valuable listed company, TSMC.

  • Russia central bank urges calm amid cash run fears

    The Bank of Russia says it has enough liquidity to 'function smoothly' despite new sanctions.

  • Ukraine-Russia conflict: Kremlin restricts access to Twitter following mass protests

    ‘This message got through, but took a while,’ says BBC reporter

  • Virginia Gov. Youngkin will request emergency funding for HBCUs amid bomb threats

    Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) said Friday that he plans to ask the state's General Assembly to provide emergency funding to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) for campus security purposes amid bomb threats that have continued for weeks.The big picture: Dozens of HBCUs have received bomb threats since January, leading multiple campuses to issue shelter-in-place orders or shut down entirely. The FBI is investigating the pattern as "racially or ethnically motivated violent extr

  • 1.4 million civilians in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, have been told to take shelter as Russian troops begin siege

    Russian troops entered Ukraine's key city of Kharkiv overnight and bombed at least one residential building amid reports of fierce fighting.

  • World Bank may be able to disburse Ukraine aid funds in days - Malpass

    World Bank President David Malpass said on Sunday the bank may be able to provide Ukraine with more financial resources within days and that additional aid for the war-torn country will be discussed by G7 finance leaders on Tuesday. Malpass told CBS' "Face the Nation" he was not yet considering what would happen if the Ukraine's government falls, but the bank is "doing everything we can to support the people of Ukraine." "I briefed our board on Thursday and it can be added to by other countries that want to support Ukraine."

  • Parent Coalition Wins Asian-Discrimination Lawsuit against Fairfax County Public Schools

    A parents' group has won its lawsuit against Fairfax County Public Schools that challenged the Virginia district's equity admissions policy over its alleged racial discrimination against Asian-American students.

  • Mitt Romney: Putin is a 'small, evil, feral-eyed man who is trying to shape the world in the image where once again Russia would be an empire'

    "Russia, in a lot of respects, is circling the drain, given their shrinking population, their weak economy," Romney said Sunday.

  • Japan considering imposing sanctions against Belarus

    Japan is considering imposing economic sanctions on Belarus, in line with the United States, for its support of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, two government officials with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Saturday. The officials told Reuters Tokyo will coordinate with other members of the Group of Seven industrial powers. A Foreign Ministry spokesman declined comment.

  • Roman Abramovich: Former symbol of Russia's oligarchy faces uncertain future

    Roman Abramovich rose from a penniless background in Russia's frozen north to become a multi-billionaire and a celebrity football tycoon, but his empire is teetering over his alleged Kremlin links.

  • ‘China supports Russia right now,’ China Beige Book CEO says

    China Beige Book CEO Leland Miller joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss China's role in the geopolitical tensions between Russia, Ukraine, and the U.S.

  • Russia claims it has captured Melitopol in southeastern Ukraine

    Russia's defense ministry on Saturday claimed that it had captured the southeastern Ukrainian city of Melitopol after conducting overnight strikes, Reuters reported.The Russian defense ministry said that dozens of artillery vehicles, tanks and multiple aircraft had been destroyed and that Russian forces also attacked hundreds of military infrastructure targets, though Reuters noted it could not immediately reach officials from Ukraine for...

  • Russia's secrets are out

    You can bet that Putin is worried over breaches in Russia’s legendary secrecy. What intelligence gathering resources can the Americans have?