Germany must send Taurus missiles to Ukraine – former UK Defence Secretary after Russian strike on Hroza village

Ben Wallace, Former UK Defence Secretary, has called on Germany to unblock the Taurus cruise missiles supply to Ukraine.

Source: Wallace on Twitter (Х), as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Every time Russia strikes civilians and breaks international law by targeting civilian infrastructure in Ukraine there needs to be a response. We did that with Starstreak and Storm Shadow. Germany should now send their Taurus missile systems to Ukraine and join the UK and France," Wallace said.

Every time Russia strikes civilians & breaks international law by targeting civilian infrastructure in Ukraine there needs to be a response. We did that with Starstreak and Storm Shadow. Germany should now send their Taurus missile systems to Ukraine and join the UK and France. — Rt. Hon Ben Wallace MP (@BWallaceMP) October 5, 2023

Background: On Thursday afternoon, 5 October, Russian troops attacked a cafe and a store in the village of Hroza, Kharkiv Oblast. At least 51 people were killed.

This is the most massive attack by the Russian Federation in Kharkiv Oblast since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on 5 October that Germany has not yet decided on supplying long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine, as it has been trying to prevent the war "escalation".

