Germany nationalises Uniper as energy crisis with Russia deepens

0
Kirsti Knolle and Essi Lehto
·3 min read

By Kirsti Knolle and Essi Lehto

BERLIN/HELSINKI (Reuters) - Germany nationalised Uniper on Wednesday after an earlier multi-billion euro bailout failed to keep the gas importer afloat and President Vladimir Putin sent oil prices higher by announcing a partial Russian military mobilisation.

Berlin agreed to buy the remaining stake owned by Finland's Fortum in the German gas importer to secure its operations and keep its business going, the latest move to keep the lights on and heaters running in Germany this winter.

European gas and power prices have rocketed this year as Russia cut fuel exports to retaliate for Western sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine, leaving consumers struggling with sky-high energy bills and European utilities grappling with a liquidity crunch.

"The state will ... do everything possible to always keep the companies stable on the market," German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said, announcing the Uniper move and other steps to help Germany avoid energy rationing this winter.

Alongside surging European gas prices, crude oil jumped more than 2% on Wednesday after Putin announced the partial military mobilisation, escalating the war in Ukraine and raising concerns of even tighter global energy supplies.

"The (Russian) move could possibly lead to calls for more aggressive action against Russia in terms of sanctions from the West," said Warren Patterson, head of commodities research at ING.

After buying Fortum's stake, the German state will hold about 99% of Uniper, the economy ministry said.

The agreement involves a capital injection of 8 billion euros ($7.94 billion), Uniper said. The German government's capital injection bring the total bailout package to least 29 billion euros.

PRICE CAP PLANS

Russia, which until the invasion of Ukraine had supplied about 40% of the Europe Union's gas needs, has cut flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany and beyond, saying sanctions have hampered operations to keep it running. The EU calls that a pretext and says Moscow is using energy as a weapon.

Russia flows via Ukraine have continued, but at a reduced rate. Gazprom, the Kremlin-controlled company which has a monopoly on Russian gas exports by pipeline, said it would ship 42.4 million cubic metres of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Wednesday, in line with recent days.

Eastbound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany were halted on Wednesday, while Russian supply via Ukraine held stable.

In the United States, Democratic and Republican senators on Tuesday proposed that U.S. President Joe Biden's administration use secondary sanctions on international banks to strengthen plans for price cap by G7 countries on Russian oil.

Moscow has said it would cut all oil and gas flows to the West if such cap was implemented.

The move by U.S. lawmakers came hours before Putin ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two, warning the West that if it continued what he called its "nuclear blackmail" Moscow would respond with its vast arsenal.

Several countries have banned imports of Russian crude and fuel, but Moscow has managed to maintain its revenues through increased crude sales to Asia.

(Reporting by Reuters bureau; Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Recommended Stories

  • Germany nationalises gas group Uniper in scramble to secure supply

    Germany confirmed the nationalisation of struggling gas importer Uniper at a cost of 8 billion euros ($7.9 billion) on Wednesday as it scrambles to secure power for Europe's largest economy after Russia cut back supplies. Nationalising Germany's largest importer of Russian gas is the second move in a week by the government in Berlin to take control of an energy business as it confronts a winter crisis. Uniper, whose shares were around 18.97% lower at 3.38 euros at 0710 GMT, burned through its cash buying alternative supplies after Moscow cut gas flows to Germany, triggering a 15 billion euro state rescue package in July.

  • Prices of airline tickets stay high as upkeep woes crimp fleets

    Labour shortages and supply chain snarls are making it harder for airlines and lessors to return airplanes grounded during the pandemic to the skies as quickly as they would like, operators and maintenance providers say. A global squeeze on maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) capacity is one of the factors contributing to higher airfares for travellers, as demand has rebounded faster than aircraft can be made available and costs are rising. "Some suppliers are coming out with double-digit escalations and surcharges," said Mahesh Kumar, chief executive of Asia Digital Engineering, the maintenance arm of Malaysian budget carrier AirAsia.

  • Private Oil Drillers Are Hitting Their Limits

    Smaller producers in the hottest U.S. oil patch are pulling back, after harvesting many of their best locations.

  • Opinion: A Crypto Spring Is Coming–Here’s How to Make It Last

    Consistent standards and regulatory guardrails are necessary for the asset class to mature and stand the test of time, this fintech executive argues.

  • Ford Stock Slumps After Cautioning On Supply Chain Hit To Q3 Earnings

    Ford said inflation-related supply costs will be around $1 billion higher than prior forecasts, adding that part delays will keep as many as 45,000 vehicles in inventory.

  • Where is inflation headed? An assessment of the US economy in emojis

    It’s almost certain the US Federal Reserve will hike interest rates again on Wednesday, with most forecasters predicting a 75-basis-point increase.

  • Real-Time Accounting Platform Integral Raises $8.5M in First Round of Funding

    Investors included some notable names from the crypto industry, such as figures from Coinbase, Anchorage and Dapper Labs.

  • National investment group buys Camelback Corridor office building in another sale north of $60 million

    Bridge Investment Group's acquisition of Camelback Center is the third office building deal in Camelback Corridor that commanded a price of more than $60 million. Here's the latest in that hot area.

  • Crypto market maker Wintermute loses $160 million in DeFi hack

    Wintermute, a leading crypto market maker, has lost about $160 million in a hack, a top executive said Tuesday, becoming the latest firm in the industry to suffer a breach. Evgeny Gaevoy, the founder and chief executive of Wintermute, disclosed in a series of tweets that the firm’s decentralized finance operations had been hacked, but centralized finance and over the counter verticals aren’t affected.

  • Cryptocurrency Market Maker Wintermute Lost $160M in Hack

    Cryptocurrency market maker Wintermute lost $160 million in a hack relating to its decentralized finance (DeFi) operation, but the company's lending and OTC operations have not been affected. “The Hash” panel breaks down the details.

  • Ukraine Latest: Putin’s Moves Are ‘Signs of Weakness,’ US Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin called a “partial mobilization” and vowed to annex territories his forces are occupying. In a televised address, he described the moves as “urgent, necessary steps to defend the sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of Russia.”Most Read from BloombergHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ CrashesFed Set to Reveal ‘Pain’ Coming in Next Stage of Inflation Fight‘Mute

  • Russia's threats with referendums and mobilisation are not going to work

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - TUESDAY, 20 SEPTEMBER 2022, 14:07 Russia is blackmailing Ukraine, threatening to hold "referendums" in the occupied territories, as well as announcing mobilisation. Ukraine will solve the "Russian issue" and eliminate the threat by force.

  • What is ESG? The latest front in the culture wars

    The sentiment around ESG has shifted once again. Will it last?

  • Special Master Has a Simple Test That May Be Disaster for Trump

    Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty ImagesFormer President Donald Trump’s battle with the FBI over its search of Mar-a-Lago has moved from South Florida to New York City, where a court-appointed “special master” on Tuesday indicated he has a very simple test for whether he sides with the Department of Justice.The special master, Raymond J. Dearie, said Tuesday that if Trump’s lawyers don't officially counter whether the documents the former president took are classified, then Dearie will side with the D

  • The first special master hearing began with chaos as callers left unmuted sang America the Beautiful and told each other to shut up over garbled white noise

    After the chaos at the hearing, Dearie pressed former President Donald Trump's lawyers about their arguments that they had declassified documents.

  • Migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard on planes chartered by DeSantis received a misleading brochure that promised cash, job placement and more, lawyers say

    Mid-air, the migrants learned they were bound for Martha's Vineyard rather than Boston and those who had "induced" them to travel under "these false pretenses disappeared, lawyers representing some of them say.

  • Ron DeSantis: I Wasn’t Actually Responsible for Creating That Migrant ‘Stunt’

    Fox NewsOn Hannity Monday night, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis attempted to dismiss accusations that he engaged in a stunt when he flew about 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard last week, instead claiming that President Joe Biden engaged in “the biggest stunt” by not going along with his predecessor’s immigration policies.While some have accused the governor of “political human trafficking,” Sean Hannity helped DeSantis portray his actions as acceptable to the public at large and welcomed by the migra

  • Trump's legal team is trying to avoid turning over information about whether or not the documents found at Mar-A-Lago were declassified

    The special master Trump picked is asking the former president's lawyers to hand over details about all the files he claims he declassified.

  • Putin sets partial military call-up, won’t ‘bluff’ on nukes

    Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilization of reservists in Russia, in a measure that appeared to be an admission that Moscow’s war against Ukraine isn't going according to plan after nearly seven months of fighting and amid recent battlefield losses for the Kremlin's forces. The Russian leader, in a televised address to the nation aired on Wednesday morning, also warned the West that he isn't bluffing over using all the means at his disposal to protect Russia's territory, in what appeared to be a veiled reference to Russia’s nuclear capability. Putin has previously warned the West not to back Russia against the wall and has rebuked NATO countries for supplying weapons to help Ukraine.

  • Special master to Trump’s lawyers: ‘You can't have your cake and eat it’

    Judge Raymond Dearie pushed Trump’s lawyers repeatedly for not backing up the former president’s claim that he declassified the highly sensitive national security-related records discovered in his residence.