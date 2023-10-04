Germany will not give Ukraine long-range Taurus missiles in near future

Germany is not going to supply Ukraine with long-range Taurus missiles "in the foreseeable future".

Source: European Pravda, citing Bild with reference to information obtained from German and Ukrainian government circles

Details: Germany has not yet officially refused to supply Taurus to Ukraine, but privately, it has made it clear that it will not make such a decision. Although these deliveries are not ruled out in the future, they are still considered "highly unlikely," writes Bild.

"Ukrainian government officials were given a signal in the talks with the German side that Germany would at the same time do everything it could to further strengthen its [Ukrainian – ed.] air defences and possibly supply more Patriot [air] defence missiles," the publication says.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz revealed the likely reason for the refusal last week at a closed-door meeting of the Bundestag's Foreign Affairs Committee when he was asked why Berlin could not follow the path of the United Kingdom and France, which are already supplying Ukraine with long-range missiles.

According to those present, Scholz replied that both countries "can do things we are not allowed to do, so the question doesn't arise for them".

Without specifying the sources of information, Bild says the German Chancellor may have meant providing Ukraine with geodata on missile targets, as well as the possible presence of German specialists "on the ground" to keep the missiles working.

"German government representatives are also said to have expressed concern that Taurus cruise missiles could hit the Kerch Bridge," the outlet adds, claiming that this issue has been raised at meetings of representatives of Germany, the UK and France.

Background:

Bild previously reported that the challenges for Germany's supply of long-range Taurus missiles to Kyiv are the lengthy training for the Ukrainian military and the specialists who have to program the missile targets.

Earlier, it was reported that Germany had not refused to supply Ukraine with long-range Taurus missiles and was still considering the request for these weapons.

