Germany Now Seen Dragging Euro Area Into Contraction Next Year
(Bloomberg) -- The euro-area economy is expected to shrink next year as it battles surging energy costs and the risk of shortages following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Most Read from Bloomberg
NATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in Iceland
Secret Service Minimized Threats Before Jan. 6, Records Show
Output in the currency bloc will drop by 0.1% in 2023, according to economists polled by Bloomberg who were still predicting growth of 0.3% a month ago. Germany, the euro area’s largest economy, is seen contracting by 0.5% while France, Italy and Spain are expected to expand.
Germany’s strong reliance on Russian natural gas put it in a perilous position after war in broke out in Ukraine. With prices for energy and a growing range of goods jumping, consumers face a surging cost of living and business confidence is low.
While the European Central Bank’s most-recent baseline forecasts see the economy avoiding two consecutive quarters of contraction, Vice President Luis de Guindos said in a newspaper interview published Friday that there’s a possibility of a “technical recession” amid elevated inflation.
“The German economy will contract at least three quarters in a row until spring of 2023,” said Dennis Huchzermeier, a senior economist at the Handelsblatt Research Institute. “But it will be an atypical recession,” because demand for labor will remain high and manufacturers still have a large cushion of orders to work through, he said.
Economists revised their predictions for price growth next year higher. Euro-area inflation is now seen averaging 5.5%, compared with 5% in the previous poll. Germany saw the largest upward revision among the bloc’s major economies.
The ECB is expected to lift interest rates higher, with the deposit rate expected to reach a peak of 2.5% in the first quarter of next year. The first rate cut is expected to happen in the second quarter of 2024.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
A Digital Drive to Reform the $11 Trillion Global Gold Market
Exxon’s Exodus: Employees Have Finally Had Enough of Its Toxic Culture
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.