Germany orders 20,000 turkeys culled as bird flu found on another farm

HAMBURG (Reuters) - BhgAbout 20,000 turkeys will be slaughtered after bird flu was found on another poultry farm in Germany, authorities said on Friday.

Type H5N8 bird flu was confirmed in a farm in the Ludwigslust-Parchim area in the eastern state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, said the Ludwigslust-Parchim local government authority.

A series of outbreaks of bird flu have been reported in Germany and elsewhere in Europe in past months with wild birds suspected to be spreading the disease.

Sweden will cull around 1.3 million chickens after bird flu was found on a farm in the country, Sweden's Board of Agriculture said on Jan. 25.

Risk to humans from the disease is considered low, but past outbreaks among farm birds have needed extensive slaughtering programmes to contain.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Louise Heavens)

Latest Stories

  • McConnell misquotes Biden in an attempt to criticize his rush of executive orders

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) seemed to think he had a slam dunk argument against President Biden's rush of executive orders. But in an attempt to spin Biden's own words against him on Thursday, McConnell ended up replacing Biden's quote with a misleading version that has been circulating online. Biden has signed more than 30 executive orders since he took office last week, taking aim at former President Donald Trump's immigration crackdowns, loosened environmental policies, and more. McConnell on Thursday claimed the flurry of orders flew in the face of what Biden said in an October town hall: That "you can't legislate by executive action unless you are a dictator." But as CNN's Daniel Dale points out, Biden actually said "there are some things you can't do by executive order unless you're a dictator," with no reference to legislation. Oh, didn't see until now that Mitch McConnell took Biden's quote way out of context in the same way Hannity did. https://t.co/5rK6V0jEPR — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) January 28, 2021 Fox News host Sean Hannity similarly tweeted out the false quote as a "flashback" just a few hours prior. Hannity got it from a tweet by Tom Elliott, who shares news clips with a conservative spin and misleadingly paraphrased Biden as saying "you can't [legislate] by executive order unless you're a dictator." .@JoeBiden in October: “I have this strange notion, we are a democracy … if you can’t get the votes … you can’t [legislate] by executive order unless you’re a dictator. We’re a democracy. We need consensus." pic.twitter.com/7UotJCXSm3 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 26, 2021 White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked about the quote on Thursday, and told reporters it was taken out of context. More stories from theweek.comHow to make perfect French toast in 4 simple steps5 brutally funny cartoons about the GOP's Trump problemThe Capitol insurrection isn't moderating the GOP. It's making them more extreme.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene uses offensive slur in rant referencing Down’s syndrome

    ‘I’m not trying to talk down on people with Down’s syndrome, but that’s what these people are’, says GOP congresswoman in clip

  • Far-Right 'Proud Boy' leader arrested ahead of Capitol riots revealed to have been police informer

    The leader of the Proud Boys extremist group has been unmasked as a "prolific" former FBI informant. Enrique Tarrio, 36, worked undercover exposing a human trafficking ring, and helped with drug and gambling cases, according to court documents. Tarrio's documented involvement with law enforcement related to the period 2012 -2014. There was no evidence of him cooperating after that. But the revelation raised further questions over why police did not take further steps to secure the US Capitol ahead of the riots on Jan 6. At least half a dozen members of the Proud Boys were arrested over involvement in the riots. Tarrio denied ever being an informer, telling Reuters: "I don’t know any of this. I don’t recall any of this."

  • China Warns Taiwan ‘Independence Means War’

    China ratcheted up its rhetoric towards Taiwan on Thursday, bluntly warning the island that “independence means war” after increased Chinese military activity was recorded near Taiwan over the weekend. “We warn Taiwan independence elements: those who play with fire will be burned. Taiwan independence means war,” warned Chinese Ministry of National Defense spokesperson Wu Qian. China sent a total of 28 Chinese fighter jets and bombers into the Taiwan Strait and the island’s southwestern air defense identification zone over the weekend, just days after President Biden’s inauguration. The U.S. responded swiftly with a warning to China to back down from its intimidation tactics. “We urge Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic and economic pressure against Taiwan and instead engage in meaningful dialogue with Taiwan’s democratically elected representatives,” the State Department said Saturday. The State Department reaffirmed that the U.S. commitment to Taiwan is “rock-solid” and said Washington is concerned about China’s “pattern” of intimidation towards its neighbors, including Taiwan. Qian called Taiwan an “inalienable part of China’s territory” and said the the ramped up military activity near the island is a “solemn response to external interference and provocations by Taiwan independence forces.” China is taking “necessary actions to address the current security situation in the Taiwan Strait and to safeguard national sovereignty and security,” Qian said. Taiwan’s defense ministry has not commented on China’s warning. The Chinese began flying military planes through the Taiwan Strait on a regular basis in March, 2019, but the presence near Taiwan over the weekend was the largest in several years.

  • Mexico's COVID-19 death toll surpasses India, becomes world's third highest

    Mexico on Thursday surpassed India in confirmed COVID-19 deaths, giving the Latin American country the third-highest toll worldwide, according to a Reuters tally of official data. Mexico's health ministry reported 18,670 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections and 1,506 additional fatalities, bringing the total number of cases to 1,825,519 and deaths to 155,145. When adjusted for deaths per head of population, Mexico's toll is lower than those of several other countries, including the United Kingdom, the Czech Republic, Italy, the United States, Peru and Spain, according to data published by Johns Hopkins University.

  • Tens of thousands of Republicans are fleeing from GOP in nationwide exodus after deadly Capitol riots

    At least 30,000 Republicans across the country drop their affiliation with the GOP in wake of violent attacks

  • Have a Drink in Style with These 9 Cocktail Tables

    The best occasional tables keep your cocktail at arm’s reachOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Man Attacked by 12 in NYC Chinatown is a Gang Member With 43 Arrests, Police Sources Say

    A man who was beaten, slashed, stripped and robbed by a violent mob in Manhattan Chinatown is a known gang member with a lengthy criminal record, according to police sources. The brazen attack, which was caught on surveillance video, occurred at Canal Street and Allen Street around 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 22. WANTED for ROBBERY: On 1/22, at 11:30 AM, in the vicinity of Canal St & Allen St in Manhattan, a group of individuals assaulted a 26-year-old male victim and removed his cell phone, pants, underwear and shoes.

  • Biden pauses Trump policies as Blinken takes diplomatic helm

    The Biden administration paused or put under review a wide swath of Trump-era foreign policies as America’s new top diplomat took the helm of the State Department. The administration placed at least temporarily holds on several big-ticket arms sales to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, while newly installed Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he is looking urgently at a terrorism designation against Yemen’s Houthi rebels that his predecessor enacted shortly before leaving office. On his first full day on the job, Blinken said Wednesday the administration has initiated a comprehensive review of the U.S. relationship with Russia and is examining details of a U.S.-Taliban peace deal signed nearly a year ago.

  • China to 'no longer recognise' British overseas passports in Hong Kong

    China on Friday said it will "no longer recognise" the British National (Overseas) passport for Hong Kongers, as Britain prepares to offer millions of former colonial subjects a way to escape Beijing's crackdown on dissent. From Sunday, those with a BN(O) passport and their dependents will be able to apply online for a visa allowing them to live and work in the United Kingdom. After five years they can then apply for citizenship. The new immigration scheme is a response to Beijing's decision to impose a sweeping national security law on the city last year to snuff out huge and often violent democracy protests. Britain accused China of tearing up its promise ahead of Hong Kong's 1997 handover that the financial hub would maintain key liberties and autonomy for 50 years. It argues it has a moral duty to protect its former subjects. But on Friday Beijing hit back ahead of the upcoming change. "From January 31, China will no longer recognise the so-called BN(O) passport as a travel document and ID document, and reserves the right to take further actions," foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters. It is unclear what China's declaration means in practical terms.

  • Johnson & Johnson Releases Single-Dose Vaccine Results

    Johnson & Johnson announced on Friday that its coronavirus vaccine was 72 percent effective against the pathogen in the U.S., and the company will ask federal regulators for approval in February. Unlike the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna candidates, Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine is administered in one shot. The vaccine uses a relatively new technology to deliver a coronavirus gene into the body by using a modified form of the common cold. The gene instructs bodily cells to make a protein similar to coronavirus, which wards off infection. While the vaccine is not as effective as those of Pfizer and Moderna, Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine is still strong enough to give widespread protection from coronavirus. The company has the ability to ship millions of doses, and a February approval would add the vaccine to the tools currently being used to fight the pandemic. While the vaccine’s efficacy rate was 72 percent in the U.S., that rate dropped to 57 percent in trials in South Africa, where a new variant of coronavirus is spreading. The variant, labeled B.1.351, has also been found to slightly reduce the efficacy of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. Concern over the variant prompted the Biden administration to impose a travel ban from South Africa earlier this week.

  • AOC tells Ted Cruz she doesn’t want to work with him on Robinhood probe because he ‘almost had me murdered’ during Capitol riot

    Ms Ocasio-Cortez again called for Mr Cruz to resign

  • Pelosi signals support for reconciliation bill to pass coronavirus relief without Republicans

    Congressional Democrats are preparing to leave Republicans behind as they push forward with another COVID-19 relief bill. With a 50/50 party split in the Senate, congressional Democrats have spent the past week discussing using a budget reconciliation bill to pass their COVID-19 relief with just a simple majority. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) affirmed in a Thursday press conference that Democrats would pass the reconciliation "if we need it" — but some centrist Republicans reportedly aren't thrilled. As Punchbowl News reported Thursday morning, "there's frustration on the Republican side" of the so-called "Sweet 16" of bipartisan centrist senators with this plan. These centrists — namely Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), and Rob Portman (R-Ohio) — "say Democrats are moving way too quickly toward budget reconciliation, which they take as a signal that Democrats have no interest in the GOP’s support," sources tell Punchbowl News. Murkowski publicly said Wednesday that it would be "wise" for President Biden "to work to try to get a bipartisan proposal," especially given his Inauguration Day comments regarding "unity and working together." But as Democrats see it, there's no time to waste. COVID-19 continues to spread rampantly across the U.S., vaccine distribution is lagging, and millions of Americans are still out of work. There's also slim chance Republicans will agree to more than a $500 billion relief bill, while Biden is pushing for a $1.9 trillion package and soon-to-be Budget Committee Chair Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) wants to toss a $15/hour minimum wage into the mix. More stories from theweek.comHow to make perfect French toast in 4 simple steps5 brutally funny cartoons about the GOP's Trump problemThe Capitol insurrection isn't moderating the GOP. It's making them more extreme.

  • 'For Christ’s sake, watch yourself': Biden warns family over business dealings

    Still, one brother discussed new venture with major donor before Biden entered the White House.

  • China finance official executed in bribery case

    The former head of a Chinese state-owned asset management company was executed Friday on charges of taking bribes in an unusually severe penalty for a recent corruption case. Lai Xiaomin of China Huarong Asset Management Co., was among thousands of officials snared in a long-running anti-graft campaign led by President Xi Jinping. Others including China's former insurance regulator have been sentenced to prison.

  • Renewed push to put Harriet Tubman on $20 bill met with some skepticism

    This week, the Biden administration announced that it would resume efforts to put abolitionist Harriet Tubman's image on the $20 bill, a move first championed by the Obama administration in 2016. Supporters initially praised the move, but some Black activists say putting Tubman on the $20 bill is an uneasy fit with her legacy. “Why would we want to put somebody who fought for freedom from this kind of capitalist oppression?” Feminista Jones, an activist and author, told Yahoo News. “Why would we want to take her image and then make her the face of this thing that so many people lack access to?”

  • Scotland to publish vaccine supply data amid EU row with AstraZeneca

    Scotland will publish COVID-19 detailed vaccine supply data next week even though the British government has so far refused to do so amid a row between the European Union and drug companies such as AstraZeneca over delayed deliveries. Europe's fight to secure vaccines intensified on Thursday when the EU warned drug companies that it would use all legal means or even block exports unless they agreed to deliver shots as promised. Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, fielding questions about the pace of the vaccine rollout, said that vaccine supply data would be published from next week even though the British government had demanded it not publish such data.

  • Trump's popularity 'never been stronger than today' as Republicans vow to win back House

    Donald Trump met with US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy in Florida on Thursday amid a tug of war over the Republican Party's future, with congressional leadership appearing eager to present a united front with the former president. Winning back the House of Representatives from Democrats in 2022 was the primary topic of the meeting at Mr Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, according to a readout provided by Save America, a political action committee linked to Mr Trump. "President Trump's popularity has never been stronger than it is today, and his endorsement means more than perhaps any endorsement at any time," it said. Mr McCarthy, an ally who encouraged Mr Trump's baseless election fraud claims, distanced himself from the outgoing president after Mr Trump was accused of inspiring his supporters to storm the US Capitol earlier this month. He declared that Joe Biden was the winner of the November election and that Mr Trump "bears responsibility for (the January 6) attack on Congress by mob rioters".

  • Joe Biden’s Abortion Extremism

    Joe Biden’s supposed campaign of unity now extends to forcing American taxpayers to subsidize abortion regardless of their moral qualms. In an executive order on Thursday, Biden rescinded the Mexico City policy, which prohibits U.S. foreign-aid money from funding groups that provide or promote abortion in other countries. President Ronald Reagan was the first to enact the policy, which has been in place under every subsequent Republican president and undone by every subsequent Democrat. Despite his professed personal opposition to abortion, President Biden is no exception. Announcing the order, the White House affirmed its support for “women’s and girls’ sexual and reproductive health and rights in the United States, as well as globally” and dismissed the Mexico City policy with the favored rhetoric of abortion-advocacy groups: the “global gag rule.” The Trump administration had not only reinstated the Mexico City policy after President Obama’s tenure but also had expanded the rule to cover all foreign-health assistance provided by U.S. government agencies. That move increased the amount of aid money covered by the policy from about $600 million to nearly $9 billion. Following Biden’s executive order, that large pot of federal funding once again will flow indiscriminately to foreign-aid groups such as Planned Parenthood International and other organizations whose chief aim is to profit from an increased number of abortions around the globe — including in countries that reject abortion. Meanwhile, with the same stroke of the pen, Biden directed his Department of Health and Human Services to consider rescinding a second Trump-administration policy, which prohibits abortion providers from claiming federal funding under the Title X family-planning program. The current regulation requires abortion groups to financially separate their abortion business from any other services in order to qualify for Title X funding. Planned Parenthood declined to do so, costing the organization about $60 million a year, a mere pittance of its half a billion in federal funding. If Biden’s HHS nominee Xavier Becerra is confirmed by the Senate in spite of his lack of qualifications, undoing this policy will almost certainly be one of the first items on his to-do list. Though pro-abortion activists cheered these moves, the average American appears to have little interest in forcing the taxpayer to fund abortion. Polling suggests that a majority of the public opposes using U.S. aid money to fund abortions overseas, as do most Democrats and even most who call themselves pro-choice. Likewise, a majority opposes federal funding for abortion here in the U.S., including about a third of Democrats and pro-choice voters. Despite Biden’s efforts to hide behind his Catholic faith and avoid defending his extremist abortion policy, under his administration, Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers need no longer choose between providing abortion and profiting at taxpayer expense.

  • Navy Destroyer CO Fired After Trying to Make His Crew a Plaque with Seized AK-47

    The Forrest Sherman was one of two ships celebrated for their 2019 and 2020 arms seizures in the Middle East.