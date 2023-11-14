Germany plans to allocate EUR 8 billion in military aid to Ukraine − Defence Minister

Germany plans to provide new aid to Ukraine worth at least EUR 8 billion next year.

Source: Boris Pistorius, Federal Minister of Defence of Germany, at a meeting of EU defence ministers on 14 November, as reported by European Pravda.

Quote from Pistorius: "Yes, the EUR 8 billion can be provided. I hope it will be, it's a good initiative... Parliament, of course, has to decide next week."

Details: The minister said that it is specifically EUR 8 billion and an additional EUR 2 billion for commitment appropriations.

He added that this would be a strong signal that Germany continues to support Ukraine.

Pistorius expressed hope that other partners will help Ukraine more.

Earlier, the minister indirectly confirmed media reports that Germany's military support to Ukraine should be increased from four to eight billion euros in 2024.

Background:

The ruling coalition of the Social Democratic Party of Germany, the Free Democratic Party, and Alliance 90/The Greens have already agreed on this.

Initially, the German Finance Ministry provided only EUR 4 billion for military aid to Kyiv in the federal budget 2024. However, almost all of this money was earmarked for already promised support projects, while only EUR 120 million remained for new aid from the German Ministry of Defence.

