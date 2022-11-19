Germany plans to tighten rules for firms highly dependent on China - document

FILE PHOTO: German and Chinese national flags fly in Tiananmen Square in Beijing
Andreas Rinke
·2 min read

By Andreas Rinke

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's foreign ministry plans to tighten the rules for companies deeply exposed to China, making them disclose more information and possibly conduct stress tests for geopolitical risks, a confidential draft document seen by Reuters said.

The proposed measures are part of a new business strategy towards China being drawn up by Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government as it seeks to reduce its dependency on Asia's economic superpower.

"The aim is to change the incentive structure for German companies with market economy instruments so that reducing export dependency is more attractive," said the document, singling out the chemicals and car industries.

A spokesperson for the foreign ministry declined to comment.

The draft, drawn up by the foreign ministry led by the Greens' Annalena Baerbock, still has to be agreed by other ministries. A final decision on the China strategy is expected early next year.

Deep trade ties bind Asia and Europe's biggest economies, with rapid Chinese expansion and demand for Germany's cars and machinery fuelling its own growth over the past two decades. China became Germany's single biggest trade partner in 2016.

However, the relationship has come under close scrutiny since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, which led to the end of a decade-long energy relationship with Moscow and caused numerous companies to ditch their local businesses.

"We must not make this mistake again. This is the responsibility of politicians and companies," said the document.

Among the steps outlined in the 65-page paper, some of which have already been reported, is a tightening of rules for firms active in China to ensure geopolitical risks are accounted for.

"We aim to oblige companies particularly exposed to China to specify and summarize relevant China-related developments and figures, for example in the form of a separate notification obligation, on the basis of existing disclosure requirements," said the document.

"On this basis, we will assess whether affected companies should conduct regular stress tests in order to identify China-specific risks at an early stage and take corrective measures."

Investment guarantees will face greater scrutiny to take account of the environmental impact, work and social standards and to avoid forced labour in the supply chain, said the document. To avoid cluster risks, investment guarantees should be limited to 3 billion euros per company per country, it added.

The government also plans to tighten export credit guarantees to avoid unwanted technology transfer, in particular sensitive dual-use technologies and those that can be used for surveillance and repression, said the document. The new strategy, pushed hard by the Greens in the coalition, led by Social Democrat Scholz but also including the pro-business Free Democrats, marks a departure from Berlin's policies under former conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Ros Russell)

Recommended Stories

  • Up to half of Ukrainian energy facilities disabled, says Ukrainian PM Shmyhal

    Almost half of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure facilities have been disabled as a result of Russian missile strikes, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said, news agency Ukrinform reported on Nov. 18.

  • Ukrainian experts at Poland blast site, talks under way on Kyiv's role in probe

    Kyiv said on Friday Ukrainian experts had started work at the site where a missile killed two people in southeastern Poland, as the countries discuss what role Ukraine may play in an investigation into the incident. Poland and other Western states have said the missile that landed in Przewodow, a village near the border with Ukraine, was a Ukrainian air defence missile that went astray in pursuit of a Russian missile.

  • Coinbase Vouches For Grayscale Investments Products

    The collapse of crypto exchange FTX is spreading fears of contagion across the $830 billion industry, with companies [touting reserves](https://www.wsj.com/livecoverage/stock-market-news-today-11-09-2022/card/crypto-exchanges-tout-their-reserves-after-ftx-woes-j4kwkwdHDXNfpGilvq1G) and assuring clients that their assets are safe. On Friday, Coinbase Custody Trust Company, a subsidiary of crypto exchange Coinbase Global, testified to the security of Grayscale Investments’ digital assets products

  • Budweiser World Cup campaign curbed, not crashed, by Qatar beer ban

    A last-minute decision to ban the sale of alcohol at Qatar's World Cup stadiums will seriously limit Budweiser sales in the Gulf state, but will not derail its owner's global campaign during the tournament, industry analysts said. Soccer world governing body FIFA's announcement of the ban on Friday, just two days before the event kicks off, leaves the world's largest brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev with at least a headache. Budweiser, the major World Cup sponsor it owns, had been set to exclusively sell alcoholic beer within the ticketed perimeter surrounding each of the eight stadiums three hours before and one hour after each game during the four-week event.

  • Oil Slumps 10% This Week as Oversupply Fears Send Bulls to Exits

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil dropped the most in a week since April as the full weight of languishing Chinese demand and more economic tightening radically shifted the market’s sentiment. Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Sentenced to 11 Years for Theranos FraudMalaysia Latest: Anwar’s Coalition Takes Lead in Some SeatsMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at RiskTwitter Staff Wipeout Under Musk Spurs Fear Site Will DecayMusk Starts Twitter Poll on Reinstating Ex-President Trum

  • WATCH: Iran protesters set fire to Khomeini Museum in most direct, clearest act of defiance against regime

    The regime has failed to shut down the protests after two months, with protestors in over 140 cities and provinces even after security forces killed around 350 people.

  • Musk Starts Twitter Poll on Reinstating Ex-President Trump

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk has asked his more than 116 million Twitter followers whether former President Donald Trump should be reinstated on the social media site. Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Sentenced to 11 Years for Theranos FraudMalaysia Latest: Anwar’s Coalition Takes Lead in Some SeatsMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at RiskTwitter Staff Wipeout Under Musk Spurs Fear Site Will DecayMusk Starts Twitter Poll on Reinstating Ex-President TrumpWith 22 hours

  • Fed's Collins: Another 75-bps hike could be ahead

    BOSTON (Reuters) -Federal Reserve Bank of Boston leader Susan Collins said on Friday that with little evidence price pressures are waning, the Fed may need to deliver another 75-basis point rate hike as it seeks to get inflation under control. "We're now in a phase where deliberate increments - all of the possible increments - should be on the table as we decide what is sufficiently tight," Collins told CNBC. The Fed has lifted its policy rate more rapidly this year than any time since the 1980s, including four straight 75-basis-point increases that by early this month had brought short-term borrowing costs to a 3.75%-4% range, from near zero in March.

  • Alibaba Will Be Critical Beneficiary Of China's Reopening and Economic Recovery, Analysts Say

    Mizuho analyst James Lee maintained Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) with a Buy and cut the price target from $160 to $155. The ongoing COVID restrictions and slow macro has extended the 2H22 GMV recovery curve. As a result, GMV and CMR growth heading into the December quarter remained challenging and tracked below the Street. However, management executed well on margins by reducing costs in China commerce and across all business segments, exceeding expectations during the quarter. With Ch

  • Aerospace suppliers flag cash flow warning as jet production hits turbulence

    Aerospace suppliers are staring at the prospect of dwindling cash flow as they struggle with excess inventory due to production challenges at top planemakers Boeing Co and Airbus SE. A rebound in global air travel has left the two planemakers scrambling to meet demand but labor and shortages of engines have held them back from ramping up production. Boeing-supplier Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc said earlier this month a "challenging environment" is "putting a lot of pressure on our ability to generate cash".

  • FTX fires three of its top executives - WSJ

    The other fired executives were engineering director Nishad Singh and Caroline Ellison, who ran FTX's trading arm Alameda Research, the newspaper said. FTX did not immediately respond to a request from Reuters for comment.

  • Stocks approach Friday’s close mixed, commodity prices fall

    Markets wrapped up the week mixed with commodity prices sliding to the downside.

  • Pence calls appointment of special counsel to investigate Trump 'very troubling'

    Former Vice President Mike Pence called the Justice Department's appointment of a special counsel to investigate former President Trump “very troubling."

  • Twitter loses payroll department, other financial employees as part of mass resignation under Elon Musk

    Entire departments crucial to the day-to-day operation of Twitter were part of a large scale employee resignation on Thursday.

  • Key Evangelical Figures Turn On Trump: 'He Used Us'

    One ripped the ex-president for acting "like a little elementary schoolchild." Another warned that if the GOP turns to him in 2024, "we will get destroyed.”

  • Trump Thought He'd Enter Capitol 'Like Mussolini': Jamie Raskin After Agent Testifies

    Raskin talks about Trump's suspected state of mind on Jan. 6 after testimony from Robert Engle, a Secret Service agent with Trump that day.

  • Election denier Hakeem Jeffries could replace Pelosi as House Dem leader

    Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., the leading candidate to succeed Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has said former President Donald Trump was an "illegitimate" president.

  • There's More Devastating Brittney Griner News

    WNBA star Brittney Griner has been taken to a penal colony in Russia’s Mordovia region, Reuters reported Thursday.

  • George Conway Has Dire Prediction About Republican 'Looney-Bin Caucus'

    Republican House extremists will be upping the stakes as they compete for attention in a crowded field, the conservative attorney warned.

  • Secret Signs Show Putin’s Own Henchmen Are Turning on Him

    Mikhail Metzel/Sputnik/AFP via GettyNearly nine months into Russia’s war against Ukraine, it seems some of Vladimir Putin’s strongmen are laying the groundwork to abandon ship.A human rights group that works closely with Russian inmates and investigates abuses by the security services has reportedly received a flood of calls from members of those same security services desperately trying to flee.Gulagu.net, founded by Vladimir Osechkin, reports that the final straw appears to have been the bruta