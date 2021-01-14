Germany plays catch-up in bid to monitor coronavirus mutations

FILE PHOTO: Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Weimar
Ludwig Burger and Douglas Busvine

By Ludwig Burger and Douglas Busvine

FRANKFURT/BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany wants to jump-start gene sequencing efforts to closely track coronavirus mutations and catch up with European nations such as Britain and Denmark which have taken the lead on decoding viral genomes.

More contagious coronavirus variants are believed by scientists to have fuelled a surge in global coronavirus cases which have now passed 90 million, and nations are racing to procure vaccines and tighten lockdown measures.

A draft government order released for discussion by the German Health Ministry this week would require 5% of all samples from positive coronavirus tests to be sent to specialised laboratories for a complete genetic read-out.

That compares with a rate of about 5%-10% of viral samples being sequenced in Britain, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), Germany's infectious disease agency.

Denmark, another pioneer in the field, has said it has the capacity to analyse up to 10,000 positive samples per week.

Around 13% of all positive samples have so far been sequenced, a process that determines the order of chemical building blocks in a DNA molecule, allowing researchers to identify changes in genes and ways to respond.

Denmark hopes to increase its sequencing capacity further.

"There is nothing to prevent us from analysing all samples in Denmark - realistically within three weeks," Mads Albertsen, biotechnology professor at Aalborg University and the head of Denmark's largest genome sequencing facility, told Reuters.

The RKI estimates that 200 to 250 cases were sequenced in December in Germany, which is home to COVID-19 vaccine developers BioNTech and CureVac.

Britain, which has made mass gene sequencing a national priority, is sequencing several thousand cases each day.

It started tracking virus mutations broadly across its population early during the pandemic, led by the COVID-19 Genomics UK (COG-UK) consortium with partners including the National Health Service and the Wellcome Sanger Institute.

LESS VISIBILITY

In its attempt to catch up, Germany would reimburse laboratories 200 euros ($243) per viral genome sequenced under the draft order, while the government has earmarked 200 million euros for the effort.

Marco Binder, a virologist at the German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ) in Heidelberg, which runs the country's largest human genome sequencing facility, said the German science community traditionally had other priorities.

Sporadic coronavirus sequencing had previously been enough to stay on top of its relatively slow genomic shifts, but the emergence of faster-spreading variants posed a new imperative.

"We probably underestimated that," he said. "It is indeed important and worth the effort to be able to track this fast and well, also on a local level."

"We in Germany clearly have less visibility than is the case, say, in the UK or Denmark," he said.

The association of German diagnostic labs, ALM, said the industry had the capacity to meet the government's call.

"The 5% strike rate is quite doable," said ALM board member Evangelos Kotsopoulos. "The capacity is there, the equipment is there, the people are there."

The ALM said some work was needed to ensure that German laboratories pursued a common sequencing method, praising the open collaboration of Britain's genomic sequencing effort. Scientists also see a need for a coordinated European approach.

"This is not the last variant that we will encounter," Andreas Bergthaler, of the Research Center for Molecular Medicine at the Austrian Academy of Sciences, said of the new strain in Britain.

"We should keep our eyes open and build these systems and technologies much more systematically."

($1 = 0.8225 euros)

(Additional reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard in Copenhagen and Andreas Rinke in Berlin, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

Latest Stories

  • Impeachment vote reveals GOP torn over how to deal with Trump

    Perhaps the only way for the GOP to reject Trumpism is forcefully, as 10 House Republicans did in voting to impeach the president on Wednesday. But many Republican members of Congress are afraid to speak out against Trump because they fear being harmed, or even killed, by his supporters.

  • Trump supporter dead in suspected suicide days after being arrested at Capitol riot

    An Atlanta medical examiner has confirmed the death, which followed the man’s arrest last week

  • Joint Chiefs pointedly remind military personnel Biden will be president, 'sedition and insurrection' are illegal

    In an extraordinary letter Tuesday, all eight of the top U.S. military officers told U.S. service members that last week's deadly mob attack on the U.S. Capitol was an illegal "direct assault" on not just Congress but also America's constitutional order, and "the rights of freedom of speech and assembly do not give anyone the right to resort to violence, sedition, and insurrection."The letter from the Joint Chiefs of Staff followed Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy's approval of 15,000 National Guardsmen, some armed with lethal weapons, to help secure the Capitol amid credible threats of violence from armed militia groups leading up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration next Tuesday. Biden, the four-star generals reminded U.S. forces in their letter, "will be inaugurated and will become our 46th commander in chief."> The Joint Chiefs of Staff have sent this letter to the U.S. military about the attack on the U.S. Capitol, and the forthcoming transition of power to President-elect Biden as "our 46th Commander in Chief." pic.twitter.com/IzlYmAygfe> > — Breaking News (@BreakingNews) January 12, 2021"As service members, we must embody the values and ideals of the nation," the Joint Chiefs said. "We support and defend the Constitution. Any act to disrupt the constitutional process is not only against our traditions, values, and oath; it is against the law."Some retired military officers participated in Wednesday's insurrection, and Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) asked the Pentagon on Monday to cooperate with the FBI and Capitol Police to determine the extent of participation in the "seditious conspiracy" by current and former service members. Another veteran, Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colo.), said Sunday that McCarthy should screen any military personnel involved in inauguration security to make sure none are "sympathetic to domestic terrorists."More stories from theweek.com Do Democrats realize the danger they are in? America's rendezvous with reality What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about

  • AOC feared ‘White Supremacist members of Congress’ would turn her over to Trump rioters during siege

    As the fallout continues following last Wednesday’s Capitol insurrection, Democratic New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to her social media this week to share the terror she experienced that day – at times fearing her own congressional colleagues would turn her over to the angry mob to be killed. Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”?

  • Honduran migrants head for Guatemala border as police wait

    About 200 migrants began walking up a highway toward the border with Guatemala late Wednesday, two days before a migrant caravan was scheduled to depart San Pedro Sula. Guatemala is requiring proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

  • Feds warn that racist extremists, anti-government militias were emboldened by Capitol breach

    Federal authorities on Wednesday issued a joint intelligence bulletin cautioning that last week's assault on the Capitol will be a "significant driver of violence" for white supremacists and armed militia groups.The bulletin, dated Jan. 13 and sent by the National Counterterrorism Center and the Departments of Justice and Homeland Security, warns that extremists looking to trigger a race war or civil war "may exploit the aftermath of the Capitol breach by conducting attacks to destabilize and force a climatic conflict in the United States." Racist extremists and anti-government militias "very likely pose the greatest domestic terrorism threats in 2021," the agencies said.The breaching of the Capitol is emboldening extremists, the bulletin warns, and baseless conspiracy theories from QAnon will likely inspire some to "engage in more sporadic, lone-actor, or small-cell violence against" racial, ethnic, and religious minorities, government officials, and law enforcement. Additionally, individuals who have accepted President Trump's false claims that the election was "stolen" may also "adopt the belief that there is no political situation to address their grievances and violent action is necessary." Read more at The New York Times.More stories from theweek.com Do Democrats realize the danger they are in? America's rendezvous with reality What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene says she’ll file impeachment articles against Joe Biden on his first day in office

    'On January 21, 2021, I'll be filing Articles of Impeachment against Joe Biden for abuse of power,' Ms Greene had tweeted

  • Racist slurs interrupt funeral for Phoenix civil rights icon

    Calvin Goode “deserves to be laid to rest with deep respect and gratitude, not hateful racist remarks,” said Rep. Ruben Gallego.

  • Australia to kill pigeon that crossed Pacific from Oregon

    A racing pigeon has survived an extraordinary 13,000-kilometer (8,000-mile) Pacific Ocean crossing from the United States to find a new home in Australia. Kevin Celli-Bird said Thursday he discovered the exhausted bird that arrived in his Melbourne backyard on Dec. 26 had disappeared from a race in the U.S. state of Oregon on Oct. 29. Experts suspect the pigeon that Celli-Bird has named Joe, after the U.S. president-elect, hitched a ride on a cargo ship to cross the Pacific.

  • AOC: Nation Can Only Heal Once ‘Oppressed’ Southern States Are ‘Liberated’

    Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) on Tuesday night suggested that the United States can only heal once “oppressed” states in the south are “liberated.” The Squad member’s comments came during an Instagram live stream to her 8.3 million followers about the Capitol Hill riots and the effort to impeach President Trump. During the stream, she said that Democrats’ U.S. Senate wins in Georgia were a result of “multi-racial” and “multi-cultural” grassroots organization and a sign that “southern states are not red states, they are suppressed states.” “Which means the only way that our country’s going to heal is through the actual liberation of southern states,” she said. “The actual liberation of the poor, the actual liberation of working people from economic, social, and racial oppression. That’s the only way.” . @aoc says “the only way” the country can heal is for the “actual liberation of southern states” from being Republican states. pic.twitter.com/GiAuDdDYBW — John Gage (@johnrobertgage) January 13, 2021 She also renewed her call for Republican Senators Ted Cruz of Texas and Josh Hawley of Missouri to resign or be replaced by Democratic challengers for heading efforts to oppose the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s win. She has accused Cruz of trying to fundraise off of his election challenge even as President Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol. Ocasio-Cortez’s rhetoric mirrors that of Stacey Abrams, who has spent the years since her failed Georgia gubernatorial run campaigning against election security laws favored by Republicans, which she has argued are intentionally designed to disenfranchise voters of color. Just as Ocasio-Cortez insisted that southern states do not actually lean conservative, Abrams has insisted that she didn’t actually lose the gubernatorial contest to Republican Brian Kemp and has said his victory was simply the result of his manipulation of the voter rolls.

  • Trump asks those who believe in his 'agenda' to 'help promote peace in our country'

    Minutes after President Trump was impeached for the second time, the White House Twitter account posted a video message in which the president called last week's Capitol riot "troubling" and "a calamity."Trump did not mention in his five-minute message that it was his supporters who stormed the Capitol, with many breaching the building after Trump encouraged them to pressure lawmakers into overturning the results of the election."I want to be very clear: I unequivocally condemn the violence that we saw last week," Trump said. "Violence and vandalism have absolutely no place in our country and no place in our movement." He added that "no true supporter of mine could ever disrespect law enforcement or our great American flag."There are more demonstrations planned in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, and Trump said he is "asking everyone who has ever believed in our agenda to be thinking of ways to ease tensions, calm tempers, and help to promote peace in our country." Every American has the First Amendment right to "have their voice heard in a respectful and peaceful way," Trump continued, but "there must be no violence, no law-breaking, and no vandalism of any kind." > pic.twitter.com/FIJbvCYGJ6> > -- The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 13, 2021More stories from theweek.com Do Democrats realize the danger they are in? America's rendezvous with reality What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about

  • Capitol rioter pictured with Pelosi lectern promises not to return to DC as lawyer says only a ‘magician’ could get him off

    His lawyer said he has been receiving death threats and would like to ‘like to just get home to his family’

  • Small plane crashes in South Carolina neighborhood in fog

    A small plane crashed into a neighborhood in dense fog and set a home on fire Wednesday near an airport in South Carolina’s capital city, authorities said. A woman inside the home apparently escaped injury from the crash, although Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins the woman may have been scratched by her cats as she tried to get them to safety. The single-engine Beechcraft BE-33 crashed just before 11 a.m., about a mile from the Jim Hamilton–L.B. Owens Airport, which handles non-commercial airplanes in Columbia, authorities said.

  • 2 Virginia police officers were arrested after taking a selfie inside the Capitol during the insurrection

    Jacob Fracker and Thomas Robertson photographed themselves in front of a Revolutionary War hero at the Capitol, with Fracker giving the middle finger.

  • Capitol Police Officer Who Led Mob Away from Senate Chambers Is an Army Iraq War Vet

    Before Eugene Goodman faced protesters who broke into the U.S. Capitol last week, he served as an infantryman in Iraq.

  • Republican members of Congress refuse masks during riot lockdown

    While members of Congress were in lockdown during last week’s siege on the Capitol, Republican members were captured on video refusing to wear masks. Since the attack, at least three House members have tested positive for COVID-19.

  • Jared Kushner and Dan Scavino reportedly teamed up to keep Trump off fringe social media sites

    There are reportedly two big reasons President Trump hasn't joined the social media sites where his far-right supporters tend to gather.After a violent attack by Trump's supporters on the Capitol led many major social media platforms to ban the president and some of his allies, Trump could have headed to Parler, Gab, or other sites favored by conservatives. But Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, along with White House social media manager Dan Scavino, convinced him otherwise, people familiar with the matter tell Bloomberg.Amid an effort to migrate Trump to those sites, Kushner told Trump's director of personnel John McEntee and other White House officials that he shouldn't be signed up. Trump could've overruled Kushner, but Scavino's rejection of the sites led him to stay off, the people told Bloomberg. Kushner and Scavino apparently didn't think Parler and Gab "were well managed or could handle the traffic" that would coincide with Trump's arrival, Bloomberg reports.Parler and other fringe websites and message boards favored by conservatives and the far right were full of discussions about the Capitol attack in the weeks before it happened. They have also become breeding grounds for dangerous conspiracy theories, including QAnon, whose followers were among those storming the Capitol.In the days since the Capitol attack, Apple and Google have removed Parler from their web stores, while Amazon Web Service, which hosted the site, took it offline.More stories from theweek.com Do Democrats realize the danger they are in? America's rendezvous with reality What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about

  • The 7 Best Airbnbs in Seattle

    Come home from a day of exploration to a charming forest-clad cabin or a chic art-filled loft—the choice is yours&nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Mike Pompeo cancels Europe trip after officials decline to meet with him

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has cancelled a trip to Europe trip at the last minute. Mr Pompeo had been due to fly out on Tuesday but Reuters reports that Luxembourg’s foreign minister and several top European Union officials have declined to meet with him. The secretary was supposed to meet with his counterpart in Luxembourg before travelling on to Brussels.

  • Florida firefighter seen at the Capitol just got arrested. His lawyer shifts the blame

    A Central Florida firefighter photographed inside the U.S. Capitol during last week’s pro-MAGA riot was arrested Tuesday on charges of disorderly conduct and unlawful entry.