Germany pledges further €100 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock visits the former headquarters of the regional administration of Mykolaiv Oblast during her two-day visit to Ukraine. On March 29, 2022, the building was hit by Russian missiles and almost completely destroyed. Kay Nietfeld/dpa

Germany is to provide an additional €100 million ($108 million) in humanitarian aid to Ukraine to support the water supply, hospitals and housing, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Sunday while on a visit to the country.

"Putin's terror is continuing here every day," Baerbock said in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv in reference to the Russian president.

"But the people here in Ukraine are clear: No day, no attack will be able to destroy their struggle for survival," she said.

Germany intended to promote aid for reconstruction alongside providing military assistance for defence, she said. The German government is to hold an international reconstruction conference in support of Ukraine in Berlin in June.

Mykolaiv, the capital of the region of the same name, lies around 130 kilometres to the east of Odessa and 65 kilometres from the Black Sea. Its port is Ukraine's third largest, and the city is home to a university for shipbuilding.

Baerbock viewed the former regional administrative headquarters in the company of Mykolaiv Governor Vitalii Kim and Mayor Oleksandr Syenkevych.

A Russian missile, believed to have been aimed at Kim, struck the building, killing 37 and injuring more than 30, at the end of March 2022, a month after the Russian invasion began. It has been left there as a memorial.

The port is out of action. In a recent report, the authorities said that more than 1,300 residential blocks and more than 1,000 private homes had been destroyed or damaged by Russian action.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, walks past destroyed Russian tanks during her visit to the former headquarters of the regional administration of Mykolaiv oblast. On March 29, 2022, the building was hit by Russian missiles and almost completely destroyed. Kay Nietfeld/dpa