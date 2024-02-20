Germany prepares plan to transfer long-range systems to Ukraine; Taurus not mentioned

Stock photo: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

The parties of the German government coalition have prepared a proposal to provide Ukraine with long-range missile systems. Still, Taurus cruise missiles are not mentioned in the initiative.

Source: European Pravda, with reference to several German media outlets, including the publication Bild

Details: According to the media, the coalition has prepared a non-public proposal so far. It aims to deliver more ammunition, vehicles and weapons systems to Kyiv. A vote on this proposal in the Bundestag is scheduled for this week.

The media emphasise that the project does not mention Taurus cruise missiles directly. But the document states that "the supply of additional long-range weapons systems and ammunition needed for Ukraine (...) to be able to carry out targeted strikes under international law on strategically important targets located far into the Russian aggressors’ rear".

The kind of long-range weapons systems we are talking about has not been reported.

The German government coalition is convinced that Ukrainians should be able to attack military depots or supply routes far behind the contact line. Thus, Ukrainian troops will be better protected.

Taurus can reach targets at a distance of more than 500 km.

In addition to weapons for Ukraine, the proposal also includes new political and economic sanctions against Russia.

Background:

As reported by European Pravda, the government coalition pressured Scholz to transfer Taurus to Ukraine. Before that, the UK offered Berlin a way to solve the Taurus dilemma for Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!