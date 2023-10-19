Germany prepares winter aid package for Ukraine: air defence measures are key

Germany has promised to continue supplying weapons to Ukraine and is already preparing a winter military aid package, a key element of which will be air defence equipment.

Source: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during a speech in the Bundestag, as reported by European Pravda with reference to German media outlet Tagesschau

Scholz promised to continue supplying weapons to Ukraine and remarked that the package will include "everything needed for air defence".

Background:

The Ministry of Defence of Germany previously announced its intention to supply Ukraine with an additional Patriot anti-aircraft system, a new Iris-T system, new Gepard anti-aircraft systems, and ammunition.

At the latest Ramstein format meeting, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin called Germany one of the largest donors to Ukraine – its contribution is larger than that of the US if the size of its economy is taken into account.

At the end of last week, Berlin announced the supply of another batch of aid to Ukraine which included all-terrain vehicles, satellite connection and first aid kits.

