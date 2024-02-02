Germany promises Ukraine more healthcare assistance
Germany has assured Ukraine of further assistance and cooperation in the healthcare sector as the two-year anniversary of Russia's invasion nears.
German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach told a conference in Berlin on Friday that support would continue for as long as necessary.
Children's mental health was a key focus, including after the war, he said.
German Development Minister Svenja Schulze said people in Ukraine had been living with the fear of missile or drone attacks and worries about family or friends on the front line for too long.
"All of this leaves its mark, physically and mentally," she said.
The First Ladies of Ukraine and Germany took part in the conference.
Olena Zelenska said the stress of the war had caused more cases of diabetes while Elke Büdenbender, wife of German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, said helping children is an investment in Ukraine's future.