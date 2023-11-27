Germany provides $328 million for Ukraine's energy grid

Germany has provided Ukraine's state grid operator Ukrenergo with 300 million euros ($328.4 million) for the repair and modernization of the energy grid, German Ambassador to Ukraine Martin Jaeger said on Nov. 27.

Ukrenergo is also "among the main beneficiaries of our 200 million euro ($219 million) contribution to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund," Jaeger said.

"Together, we keep the lights on."

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund was set up in April 2022 to enable international donors to support Ukraine's energy sector, which is frequently targeted by Russian attacks.

Jaeger also met with Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko on Nov. 27, where the two discussed the energy situation in Kyiv following the drone attack on Nov. 25.

Halushchenko thanked Germany for providing 89 aid shipments of energy equipment and for being the largest donor to the Energy Support Fund.

He also thanked Germany for its provision of military aid to Ukraine.

"We have once again seen that the best defence for energy infrastructure is air defence equipment," Halushchenko said.

