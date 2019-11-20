Germany to Put Intense Pressure on France to Open EU Enlargement

(Bloomberg) -- German Chancellor Angela Merkel will pressure France to accelerate the process for two Western Balkan nations to begin negotiations to join the European Union after French President Emmanuel Macron moved to make it tougher for the bloc to accept new members.

“We must now talk with France, and we will do this very intensely, about which elements exactly will have to improved or changed in the accession process,” Merkel told reporters in Zagreb on Wednesday. “We want an agreement about this as soon as possible so that we will be able to make progress in the concrete cases.”

Merkel’s comments come after Macron wielded a veto last month to block the EU’s plan to start membership negotiations with North Macedonia and Albania during a meeting of the bloc’s leaders. Macron argued that no date should be set for opening accession deliberations until the EU revamps its whole enlargement approach.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker called the inconclusive EU summit a “major historical error.” European Council President Donald Tusk, who chaired the meeting, sought to reassure the Balkan nations not to give up. “Both countries have the right to start EU negotiations,” Tusk said.

Germany has argued that the prospect of EU entry talks for North Macedonia and Albania would bolster geopolitical stability in the historically volatile Balkans. Merkel said on Wednesday that the Western Balkan countries needed to have a realistic accession perspective.

“We cannot distance ourselves from the promises we have made,” she said.

