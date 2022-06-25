Germany Pushes for G-7 Reversal on Fossil Fuels in Climate Blow

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alberto Nardelli, Chiara Albanese and Jessica Shankleman
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Olaf Scholz
    Olaf Scholz
    German politician and 9th Federal Chancellor of Germany

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

Germany is pushing for Group of Seven nations to walk back a commitment that would halt the financing of overseas fossil fuel projects by the end of the year, according to people familiar with the matter. That would be a major reversal on tackling climate change as Russia’s war in Ukraine upends access to energy supplies.

A draft text shared with Bloomberg would see the G-7 “acknowledge that publicly supported investment in the gas sector is necessary as a temporary response to the current energy crisis.”

The caveat in the proposal is that such funding is done “in a manner consistent with our climate objectives and without creating lock-in effects.”

The text remains under debate and could change before G-7 leaders hold their summit in the Bavarian Alps starting Sunday hosted by Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The UK opposes the proposal, two of the people said. A German government spokesman declined to comment.

A person familiar with the discussions said Italy wasn’t actively opposing the German proposal. Italy, like Germany, is highly dependent on Russian gas. On Friday, speaking during a press conference in Brussels, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said Italy has managed to reduce Russian gas imports from 40% last year to 25% at the moment. This has been possible also by signing new gas deals in countries including Congo, Algeria and Angola.

A government spokesperson said Italy did not support Germany’s idea.

The debate comes as Europe struggles for alternative sources of fuel to Russian gas. The German government has warned that Russia’s moves to limit supply risk a Lehman-like collapse in the energy markets, with Europe’s largest economy facing the unprecedented prospect of businesses and consumers running out of power.

Germany has responded to the cuts by reviving coal plants and providing financing to secure gas supplies, while continuing with plans to phase out nuclear energy. The World Nuclear Association, an industry lobby group, is urging the G-7 to boost access to nuclear technologies.

Germany Warns of Lehman-Like Contagion From Russian Gas Cuts

Italy has said it will monitor the potential need to trigger emergency energy plans. Any such move could also see it boost coal production.

A G-7 shift from a commitment initiated last year and firmed up in May would be a u-turn in global efforts to fight climate change. It would make it harder to rally the rest of the world around more stringent targets and direct investments toward cleaner sources of energy.

It would also go against International Energy Agency advice that no new oil and gas projects should be developed if the world is to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

G-7 ministers, in making their commitment to end direct international financing of fossil fuels by the end of 2022, acknowledged for the first time that fossil fuel subsidies were incompatible with the Paris Agreement. The group also reaffirmed a commitment to end “inefficient” fossil fuel subsidies by 2025.

The ministers acknowledged, however, that investment in the LNG sector was a necessary response to the current crisis “in a manner consistent with our climate objectives and without creating lock-in effects.”

“This would be a huge setback from the progress we made last month at the G-7 energy and environment ministers when we finally brought Japan, the last G-7 holdout, into the commitment to end such financial support for fossil fuels,” said Alden Meyer, a senior associate at climate change think E3G.

“Where we saw Chancellor Merkel being the climate chancellor at the last G-7 summit Germany hosted, Scholz could go down in history as the climate backtracking Chancellor, which I think would be a real mark on his record, and we don’t need to do this,” he added.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • What Does Braemar Shipping Services Plc's (LON:BMS) Share Price Indicate?

    Braemar Shipping Services Plc ( LON:BMS ), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a double-digit share price...

  • Germany says it helped 21,000 people get out of Afghanistan

    The German government has managed to get more than 21,000 former local employees and other endangered people out of Afghanistan since the Taliban seized power almost a year ago, Germany’s foreign minister said Thursday. Only half of this group has so far managed to leave Afghanistan. Baerbock said that people who left Afghanistan, mostly through Pakistan, make up around two thirds of the total who have been approved for admission to Germany.

  • Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy to Fight for Release of US Veterans

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he will fight for the release of two Americans who were captured while fighting in the country, according to an interview with NBC News.Most Read from BloombergSupreme Court Overturns Roe, Transforming Abortion-Rights FightProtest Latest: NY, DC Marches Grow as Justice’s Home TargetedJustice Kavanaugh Says States May Not Bar Travel to Obtain an AbortionStocks Roar Back With Best Week in a Month: Markets WrapEnding Roe Is Institutional S

  • Austin businesses react to Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

    Abortion opponents cheered the news that Roe v. Wade was being overturned, but supporters of women's right to choose to terminate a pregnancy were up in arms. That included a growing chorus of corporate interests that that have decried limiting abortion as an assault on women's reproductive rights — and in some cases as an economic issue that could impact site selection decisions.

  • India plans safety rating system for passenger cars

    India will introduce a safety rating system for passenger cars - a measure it hopes will encourage manufacturers to provide advanced safety features and will boost the "export worthiness" of vehicles produced in the country. The road transport ministry said in a statement it will assign a rating of one to five stars for cars, based on tests assessing adult and child occupant protection as well as safety assist technologies. India, which has some of the world's deadliest roads, has also proposed mandating that all passenger cars have six air bags, despite resistance from some carmakers which say it will increase the cost of vehicles.

  • Disney, Amazon, Netflix among companies offering travel benefits to obtain abortions

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Garfinkle discusses how companies are increasingly offering benefits that help employees receive health care out of state, including abortions.

  • Pikes Peak International Hill Climb gets ready to host 100th race

    How many car races have been running since 1916, while also taking participants up a 14,000-foot mountain? There's only one: The Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.

  • Ken Block Pulls Out of Pikes Peak Hill Climb Due to Hoonipigasus Engine Issues

    The Hoonipigasus suffered unrepairable engine damage in practice, so it was unable to qualify and will miss the 100th running of the hill climb.

  • 5 Reasons I Wouldn't Touch Rivian Stock With a 10-Foot Pole

    Electric vehicle start-up Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) came public with a lot of fanfare in late 2021, soaring to a market valuation above $120 billion shortly after its IPO. It seems clear that electric vehicles are poised to play a significant role in the industry moving forward, so some investors might be looking at that decline as a potential buying opportunity. Rivian has a lot of challenges to overcome, and a potentially bumpy road ahead.

  • Bargain Hunting? The Case for Bonds, Not Stocks.

    Strategists are warrming up to fixed-income investments. It is increasingly possible to generate decent income in the bond market without too much risk.

  • I Lead An Abortion Fund in the South. My Work Just Got Harder But More Important

    I was 16 years old when I had my first abortion. I’d been sexually assaulted and got pregnant. I told my mom that I needed an abortion and she said no. So I had to tell my dad, and he took me to my appointment in Jacksonville, FL, where I lived. On the way home from the clinic, he threw out my birth control prescription and told me I needed to keep my legs closed. Later, I tried to get birth control from my pediatrician, who was Catholic, and he refused because of my parents; he said I didn’t ne

  • Putin Is Pushing Germany’s Economy to the Breaking Point

    (Bloomberg) -- In Germany, some industrial furnaces have been running without interruption for decades. If they cool down suddenly, the molten materials harden and the system breaks. Most Read from BloombergSupreme Court Overturns Roe, Transforming Abortion-Rights FightProtest Latest: NY, DC Marches Grow as Justice’s Home TargetedJustice Kavanaugh Says States May Not Bar Travel to Obtain an AbortionStocks Roar Back With Best Week in a Month: Markets WrapEnding Roe Is Institutional Suicide for Su

  • Volkswagen Is Coming for Tesla's Throne

    Volkswagen is launching a new weapon in its war with Tesla for world electric vehicle domination. The four-door vehicle, which Volkswagen described as "the future model for the upper-middle class in China," is expected to go on sale in the world's largest automotive market in the second half of 2023. The model was initially scheduled to debut in China in April, but those plans were shelved after a flare-up of covid-19 cases sparked the postponement of the Beijing Auto Show.

  • People Fleeing Abortion-Ban States Are Desperate for Our Help

    Evelyn Hockstein/ReutersDespite the Supreme Court’s negligence and legal malpractice, as evidenced by the release of the Dobbs decision that overturned Roe v. Wade, abortion is still legal in California (where I work) and just 20 other states where abortion is “likely to remain legal.” But that doesn’t mean we oasis-state abortion providers aren’t already scrambling to navigate a swirling stream of patient care chaos.This morning, I awoke to a flood of emails from colleagues in nearby states, de

  • Body cam footage released: Deadly force not justified in officer-involved shooting of Titusville man

    Titusville Police Officer Joshua Payne was charged with manslaughter June 1, the day he resigned from his position at Titusville Police Department.

  • How the Christian right took over the judiciary and changed America

    Leaders of the movement understood very well that if you can capture the courts, you can change society

  • He was my first love. Grief over his sudden death haunted me for decades

    We were college grads with the future ahead of us. But it all changed just like that.

  • Chief Justice John Roberts says Supreme Court went too far in taking the 'dramatic step' of overturning Roe v. Wade

    Roberts wrote that a decision that limited abortion rights without overturning Roe v. Wade would have been "markedly less unsettling."

  • $9B gas refund: Gavin Newsom, California lawmakers tentatively agree on deal

    Governor Gavin Newsom and state lawmakers have tentatively agreed on a $9 billion deal to give eligible Californians some money back.

  • Trump supporters faced with facts from Jan. 6 hearings struggle to accept the truth

    When Donald Trump's American Freedom Tour pulled into Mississippi last week, Jordan Klepper from "The Daily Show" tagged along.