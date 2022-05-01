Germany: Quitting Russian oil by late summer is 'realistic'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Robert Habeck
    German politician

BERLIN (AP) — Germany says it’s making progress on weaning itself off Russian fossil fuels and expects to be fully independent of Russian crude oil imports by late summer.

Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck said Sunday that Europe’s largest economy has reduced the share of Russian energy imports to 12% for oil, 8% for coal and 35% for natural gas. Germany has been under strong pressure from Ukraine and other nations in Europe to cut energy imports from Russia that are worth billions of euros, which help fill Russian President Vladimir Putin's war chest.

“All these steps that we are taking require an enormous joint effort from all actors and they also mean costs that are felt by both the economy and consumers,” Habeck said in a statement. “But they are necessary if we no longer want to be blackmailed by Russia.”

The announcement comes as the whole European Union considers an embargo on Russian oil following a decision to ban Russian coal imports starting in August.

Germany has managed to shift to oil and coal imports from other countries in a relatively short time, meaning that “the end of dependence on Russian crude oil imports by late summer is realistic,” Habeck's ministry said.

Weaning German off Russian natural gas is a far bigger challenge.

Before Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, Germany got more than half of its natural gas imports from Russia. That share is now down to 35%, partly due to increased procurement from Norway and the Netherlands, the ministry said.

To further reduce Russian imports, Germany plans to speed up the construction of terminals for liquified natural gas, or LNG. The Energy and Climate Ministry said Germany aims to put several floating LNG terminals into operation as early as this year or next. That's an ambitious timeline that the ministry acknowledged “requires an enormous commitment from everyone involved.”

Germany has resisted calls for an EU boycott on Russian natural gas. It also watched with worry last week as Moscow immediately halted gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria after they rejected Russian demands to pay for gas in rubles. European officials called those moves by Russia “energy blackmail.”

Germany's central bank has said a total cutoff of Russian gas could mean 5 percentage points of lost economic output and higher inflation.

___

Follow all AP stories on the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Evacuations from Mariupol steel plant underway

    Ukraine began evacuating civilians from a steel plant outside of the port city of Mariupol on Sunday, aiming to get about 1,000 Ukrainians out who had hunkered down inside the facility to hide from advancing Russian troops. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted the first round of people, about 100 Ukrainians, were leaving the Azovstal steel…

  • An embargo on Russian oil would trigger a recession in Europe and investors are underpricing disruptions to energy supplies, Barclays says

    "Any restrictions of flows would put further pressure on energy prices and could even result in rationing," Barclays said about EU risk scenarios.

  • Biden mocked Fox News hosts at the White House Correspondents' dinner, saying they're all 'vaccinated and boosted' at the event

    Since the rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations, various Fox News hosts like Tucker Carlson have sowed fear about its efficacy.

  • Ron DeSantis Disney attack violates Republican principles, GOP rival says

    Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas appears to have no problem with anti-LGBTQ+ policies but says private business should not be targetThis Will Not Pass review: Dire reading for Democrats Governor Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas. Photograph: Jim Young/Reuters The “revenge” political attack on Disney by Florida’s Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, for opposing his “don’t say gay” law violates the party’s mantra of restrained government, his counterpart in Arkansas said. DeSantis and Asa Hutchinson could be ri

  • Judds, Ray Charles to be inducted into Country Hall of Fame

    The Country Music Hall of Fame will induct Ray Charles and The Judds into its ranks on Sunday night, though the death of Naomi Judd a day earlier will undoubtedly alter the normally celebratory ceremony. The hall said late Saturday that it would continue with the ceremony at the request of Judd's family, but with “heavy hearts and weighted minds,” according to CEO Kyle Young. Mother-daughter act Naomi and Wynonna Judd were among the most popular duos of the 1980s, scoring 14 No. 1 hits during their nearly three-decade career.

  • MLB seems to have switched to a different baseball in 2022, and it's hurt Rowdy Tellez as much as anyone

    Few hitters have dealt with as much bad luck on hard-hit balls in 2022 as the Milwaukee first baseman.

  • Cubans take to streets on Worker's Day for first time in three years

    Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and former revolutionary leader Raul Castro, wearing a white mask and dressed in hallmark military fatigues, oversaw the rallies from a stage overlooking Havana's "Plaza de la Revolucion." The marches, held each year across the Communist-run country prior to the pandemic, are rife with symbolism, a celebration of the 63-year-old Cuban revolution, but also, a government-led rebuke of the Cold War-era embargo imposed on the island by the United States.

  • A European ban on Russian crude risks Moscow using the natural gas 'power tool' in its arsenal, Vortexa said

    Russia is a major producer of energy and makes billions from its exports. The EU is its biggest customer and natural gas is a powerful political tool.

  • Bulldozers, aircraft used to fight fire near New Mexico city

    Over 1,000 firefighters backed by bulldozers and aircraft battled the largest active wildfire in the U.S. on Saturday after strong winds pushed it across some containment lines and closer to a small city in northern New Mexico. Mapping imagery indicated the fire that has burned at least 166 homes grew in size from 103 square miles (266 square kilometers) Friday to 152 square miles (393 square kilometers) by early Saturday, officials said. Ash carried 7 miles (11 kilometers) through the air fell on Las Vegas, population about 13,000, and firefighters were trying to prevent the blaze from getting closer, said Mike Johnson, a spokesperson with the fire management team.

  • Pelosi secret visit to Ukraine highlights expanse — and limitations — of U.S. support

    Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) secret visit to Kyiv on Saturday demonstrated a remarkable show of U.S. support for the embattled Ukrainians, providing further proof that Washington policymakers are both bracing for a lengthy conflict and prepared to furnish help for the long haul. The surprise excursion — marking the first visit inside Ukraine by members…

  • Trump echoed xenophobic attacks against Elaine Chao, his own Cabinet secretary and Mitch McConnell's wife, in an interview with reporters

    "Ask China whether she is or not," Trump said in an apparent allusion to conspiracy theories about Chao's ties to China, a new book reports.

  • Residents of New Mexico town prepare to evacuate amid wildfire

    TAOS, N.M. (Reuters) -Thousands of residents of a historic Old West town in New Mexico were told to prepare for possible evacuation on Sunday as fierce winds drove the largest active U.S. wildfire through drought-parched forests. People in the west of Las Vegas, New Mexico packed bags and kept family members close after the fire burned within 5 miles (8 km) of their homes near interstate highway 25, according to local officials and fire authorities. Crews bulldozed firebreaks to the west and north of the city of 14,000 to protect ranches, rural houses and the United World College in the village of Montezuma, fire official Todd Abel told a briefing.

  • Elon Musk reportedly has new Twitter CEO lined up

    Elon Musk reportedly has some new plans for Twitter's C-suite. The Tesla CEO whose recent $44 billion bid to acquire Twitter was accepted is now putting plans in place for a new CEO at the San Francisco company, according to Reuters, which reported that Musk has decided on who he plans to appoint but has yet to publicly release the name. Musk reportedly reiterated to Twitter Chairman Bret Taylor that he isn't confident regarding the company’s management — a tone he had struck in his earlier SEC filings — and he also told banks that he plans to create a way to monetize tweets that go viral or include important information and suggested charging a fee when third-party websites quote or embed tweets from verified accounts.

  • Pelosi thanks Zelenskyy for 'fight for freedom'

    US Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi met Ukraine's president during a visit to the country's embattled capital, Kyiv.

  • Black doctors say they face discrimination based on race

    Dr. Dare Adewumi was thrilled when he was hired to lead the neurosurgery practice at an Atlanta-area hospital near where he grew up. Biases, conscious or not, can become magnified in the fiercely competitive hospital environment, they say, and the underrepresentation of Black doctors can discourage them from speaking up. “Too many of us are worried about retaliation, what happens when you say something," said Dr. Rachel Villanueva, president of the National Medical Association, which represents Black doctors.

  • Pelosi, in surprise Kyiv trip, vows unbending US support

    A top-level U.S. congressional delegation led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi praised the “ferocity” and resolve of Ukrainians face to face with their leader in a weekend visit to Kyiv undertaken in extraordinary secrecy. Pelosi, second in line to the presidency after the vice president, was the most senior American lawmaker to visit Ukraine since Russia’s war began more than two months ago. Only days earlier, Russia bombed the Ukrainian capital while the U.N. secretary-general was there.

  • Maine governor thought Trump was having a 'nervous breakdown' during a call on which he complained about George Floyd protests: book

    Floyd's murder "seemed to trigger something else entirely in Trump" in comparison to Joe Biden, per NYT reporters Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns.

  • Graphic video shows a Russian infantry squad battling to rescue a wounded comrade while under intense Ukrainian fire in the ruins of Mariupol

    Russian troops come under fire from Ukraine's Azov Regiment in a rare video showing frontline fighting in besieged Mariupol. One is shot.

  • Ex-NATO commander: Loss of top Russian officers amid invasion unprecedented in modern history

    Retired Adm. James Stavridis, former NATO supreme allied commander for Europe, claims that the Russian military’s “amazing incompetence” in Ukraine has resulted in a loss of generals and other top officers that is unprecedented in modern history. “In modern history, there is no situation comparable in terms of the deaths of generals. … Here, on…

  • A far-right activist banned from Twitter for fundraising to 'take out' a BLM activist was told by an Elon Musk associate he may get his account back 'soon,' report says

    The WSJ reported Charles Johnson texted Elon Musk's man working the Twitter deal: "When do I get my Twitter account back?"