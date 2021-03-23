Germany's Merkel banks on Easter circuit-breaker to combat 'new pandemic'

  • Closed shop is seen in Cologne
  • German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a news conference after discussing COVID-19 lockdown extension with state premiers
  • The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Hagen
  • Cabinet meeting in Munich
1 / 4

Germany's Merkel banks on Easter circuit-breaker to combat 'new pandemic'

Closed shop is seen in Cologne
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andreas Rinke
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Andreas Rinke

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany is extending its lockdown until April 18 and calling on citizens to stay at home for five days over the Easter holidays to try to break a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Chancellor Angela Merkel said early on Tuesday.

In talks that ran deep into the night, Merkel pushed the leaders of Germany's 16 states to take a tougher stance to fight the pandemic, reversing plans for a gradual re-opening of the economy agreed earlier this month after a sharp rise in the infection rate.

"We are now basically in a new pandemic. The British mutation has become dominant," Merkel told a news conference.

"Fundamentally, we face a new virus of the same kind but with very different characteristics. More deadly, more infectious, and infectious for longer."

Germany started cautiously easing restrictions earlier this month. But the spread of more infectious variants of the virus has pushed up cases, prompting concerns that hospitals could soon be overstretched without further curbs.

The number of cases per 100,000 people over a week stood at 107 on Monday, above the level at which intensive care units will be overwhelmed. More than 3,000 people with COVID-19 are in intensive care.

On Monday, Britain demanded the European Union allow the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines it has ordered as tensions over a possible export ban on EU-manufactured shots mounted and Brussels pointed an accusing finger at drugmaker AstraZeneca.

After falling far behind post-Brexit Britain and the United States in rolling out vaccines, EU leaders are due to discuss a possible ban on vaccine exports to Britain at a summit on Thursday.

"We have a problem - that was known - with AstraZeneca," Merkel said, adding that she supported the European Commission. "We will decide responsibly."

For five days from April 1, Germans are to stay at home and reduce contacts as much as possible. But the late-night agreement did not include a closing of all stores, including essential shops like supermarkets, which Merkel had called for.

Big family gatherings will be banned over the holidays, with no more than two households, or up to five people, being allowed to meet. The government will ask churches to hold any Easter services online to avoid gatherings.

Economists said the extension of Germany's lockdown measures would delay a much hoped-for recovery in Europe's largest economy from spring until early summer.

EASTER TRAVEL

Talks had dragged on for hours as Merkel and state leaders were at loggerheads over whether to ease restrictions on domestic travel over the Easter holiday season.

Germans can travel freely even amid the pandemic, but hotels and holiday resorts in the country are not allowed to rent rooms to tourists. That leaves travel abroad as the only option for those who are desperate to go on holidays.

"We advise against all travel abroad," Merkel said.

Airlines will now be responsible for ensuring all travelers and crew are tested for the coronavirus prior to departure to Germany, regardless of the infection rate in the country they have visited.

But Merkel and the state leaders stopped short of imposing mandatory quarantine for all returning travelers, a relief for holiday destinations such as Spain's Mallorca that are banking on a boost from Easter travel business.

Merkel said Germany was in a race against time to vaccinate its population before new coronavirus variants took over. Some 9% of Germans have received at least one shot of vaccine, but the pace of vaccinations is expected to pick up next month.

"Things are tough longer than we had expected, but there is very clearly light at the end of the tunnel," Merkel said.

(Additional reporting by Thomas Escritt and Paul Carrel; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Recommended Stories

  • Germany set to extend COVID-19 lockdown, draft proposal says

    Germany is set to extend a lockdown to contain the COVID-19 pandemic into its fifth month, according to a draft proposal, after infection rates exceeded the level at which authorities say hospitals will be overstretched. The recommendation is contained in a draft, seen by Reuters, prepared by Chancellor Angela Merkel's office ahead of Monday's videoconference of regional and national leaders to decide on the next round of measures to deal with the pandemic. At their last meeting early this month, the leaders agreed a cautious opening, overriding the objections of Chancellor Angela Merkel, who said more infectious variants had made the pandemic hard to control.

  • Spain extends use of AstraZeneca vaccine to 18-65 year olds

    Spain will extend the age range for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine to 18-65 year olds from 18-55 year olds when it resumes use of the shot this week, Health Minister Carolina Darias said on Monday after meeting regional health chiefs. Darias said authorities would eventually extend the age limit beyond 65 if it is backed by a national health panel and there is enough supply, after a major late-stage trial in Chile, Peru and the United States found the vaccine was 79% effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19. Authorities said last week that Spain would resume using the AstraZeneca vaccine on Wednesday after it and several other European countries suspended the shot on concerns related to blood-clot cases.

  • Airlines, tourism businesses push U.S. to eliminate travel restrictions

    Airlines and other tourism-related businesses are pushing the White House to draw up a plan in the next five weeks to boost international travel and eliminate restrictions that were imposed early in the pandemic.

  • Fauci: 'Good news' from AstraZeneca vaccine study

    The White House's chief medical officer, Dr. Anthony Fauci, is describing as "good news" the latest results from AstraZeneca on their COVID-19 vaccine. The drug maker reported that its vaccine provided strong protection among all adults. (March 22)

  • China steps up COVID-19 vaccination, considers differentiated visa policies

    China has accelerated its vaccinations against COVID-19, administering 10 million doses in around a week, and is considering varied visa policies based on vaccination and virus conditions in different countries, officials said on Sunday. The country had administered 74.96 million vaccine doses as of Saturday, health commission spokesman Mi Feng told a news briefing. China aims to vaccinate 40% of its 1.4 billion people by the middle of the year, according to state media and a top health adviser.

  • Spain broadens use of AstraZeneca jab to adults under age 65

    Spain’s health minister says the country will resume the use of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine on Wednesday by extending it to adults under age 65. Authorities will consider giving it to older people after they analyze a U.S. study that AstraZeneca said showed the jab provides strong protection to all adults, Spanish Health Minister Carolina Darias said Monday. Disclosing the results of a long-anticipated study, the British-Swedish drugmaker said its vaccine was 79% effective overall at preventing symptomatic cases of COVID-19, including in older people, and that none of the more than 30,000 volunteers in the U.S. study were hospitalized or developed severe COVID-19.

  • Here’s What the US Minimum Wage Was the Year You Were Born

    Although minimum wage is higher now than it was years ago, it isn't keeping up with the cost of living. Look at how minimum wage has changed over the years.

  • End of jury selection near for ex-cop's trial in Floyd death

    The end of jury selection is in sight at the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd's death, with just one more needed ahead of opening statements next week. The process inched forward Monday with one juror seated and several others rejected. Twelve will eventually deliberate, with two alternates; Cahill has said he will excuse the third extra juror when opening statements begin March 29 if the 14 others are still able to serve.

  • Is Tequila the New Scotch? The Best Sipping Tequilas to Change Up Your Nightcap Routine

    A new slow sipper has arrived. From Town & Country

  • Hornets top Spurs 100-97 in first game since Ball's injury

    Charlotte won without the free-wheeling and fast-paced offense the Hornets enjoyed with LaMelo Ball, though they would rather have their rookie point guard back. Gordon Hayward scored 27 points, Terry Rozier added 24 and Charlotte held on to beat the San Antonio Spurs 100-97 on Monday night in its first game since losing Ball to a wrist injury. “We are definitely going to miss him,” said Rozier, who refers to Ball as his “little brother.”

  • 'Sad day for Boulder': Gunman kills 10 at Colorado supermarket, including police officer, in second US mass shooting in a week

    The police officer who died was identified as Eric Talley, 51, an 11-year veteran who responded to the King Soopers during the shooting.

  • AJ Pritchard's girlfriend Abbie Quinnen burned copying YouTube stunt

    Pro dancer Abbie Quinnen had seven weeks of "continuous hospital treatment" after copying a video.

  • Trump says Ted Cruz was ‘violent and vicious’ during 2016 primaries – when Trump was insulting his wife and father

    Trump says he’ll make ‘decision later’ on 2024 run, adding that GOP is ‘stacked’ with good candidates

  • Britain to reduce size of army to tackle "threats of the future"

    Britain will reduce the size of the army from 76,500 to 72,500 by 2025, defence minister Ben Wallace said on Monday, unveiling plans for what he described as a more active force to better tackle the "threats of the future". Earlier this month, the government published its integrated review, a document laying out its post-Brexit foreign and defence policy priorities which said Britain had to be "better-equipped for a more competitive world". "The armed forces ... must think and act differently, they will no longer held as a force of last resort but become a more present active force around the world," Wallace told parliament.

  • Judge blasts Capitol rioter accused of assaulting Officer Brian Sicknick

    Five people died in insurrection by Donald Trump supporters

  • Congresswoman Lauren Boebert criticized for tweeting about Biden during shooting in her state

    ‘Lauren, turn on the news’

  • Man arrested after taking toddler into zoo elephant enclosure

    Jose Navarrete charged with child cruelty and held on $100,000 bail

  • Mourners line Tanzania streets at ex-President Magufuli's funeral

    Officials say Covid-sceptic John Magufuli died of heart issues, but critics have blamed Covid-19.

  • Democrat lawmaker leaks ‘terrible’ photos taken inside border camp

    Democrat says border patrol stations are ‘terrible conditions for the children

  • Lauren Boebert trends after claiming she’s hidden all her guns from Biden ‘upstairs’

    ‘Biden can never get to them now!’