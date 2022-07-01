Germany Raids Hyundai And Kia For Emissions Defeats

Steven Symes
·2 min read

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Here we go again…

Authorities in Germany have raided the offices of both Hyundai and Kia, alleging the Korean automakers installed defeat devices in certain vehicles. The models in question include over 210,000 diesel engines. As one would imagine, this news sent the two companies’ stocks into a downward spiral since the investigation could expand along with the coming punishment.

Watch the latest Motorious Podcast here.

It seems almost no automaker is free from the sin of engaging in emissions defeat device schemes, or at least being accused of it. At least here in the United States, the EPA is given incredible latitude to interpret what an emissions defeat device is, so what might have been okay within the regulatory scope in 2019 might today earn you a visit from EPA agents with guns. Too many automotive shops and parts manufacturers have learned this truth the hard way recently. It’s unclear if that’s the case in Germany or exactly what the violation Kia and Hyundai have been accused of covering up.

A spokesperson from Hyundai Motor Group stated the company is working with authorities during the investigation. Both Kia and Hyundai are subsidiaries.

Germany has been going hard on automakers it deems to have tried cheating emissions standards. Not only has Volkswagen been caught up in scandal, so has Porsche, Audi, Mercedes-Benz, Honda, Mazda, and Mitsubishi, to name a few. At this point the question should be which automakers haven’t been accused of cheating on emissions data.

In this case, it’s believed the engine software used by Hyundai and Kia in the vehicles being scrutinized originates from Bosch and Delphi. During the famous Volkswagen Dieselgate scandal, Bosch was very much under the microscope.

Back in the middle of the last decade, Kia and Hyundai along with several other automakers were investigated for potential emissions cheat schemes. No issues were found by German authorities. It looks like the automakers might not be so lucky this time.

Source: Reuters

Images via Hyundai, Kia

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine calls on Caspian littoral states to stop Russia from launching attacks from the region

    EUROPEAN PRAVDA - THURSDAY, 30 JUNE 2022, 20:34 Ukraine is calling on countries that have a Caspian Sea coastline [in addition to the Russian Federation, these are Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan - ed.

  • Why Shares of Affirm, Upstart, and Nu Holdings Are Falling Today

    Several fintech stocks continued to fall today as the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge of inflation confirmed that consumer prices and inflation stayed hot in May. Shares of the buy now, pay later company Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) are trading nearly 6.5% lower as of 10:34 a.m. ET today. Shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) are trading roughly 3.4% lower, and shares of the Brazilian digital bank Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) are down nearly 4.7%.

  • BMW i3 ends production with limited HomeRun Edition

    The BMW i3 ends production, after 10 years and 250,000 units sold. The final 10 examples will be HomeRun Editions with unique paint and interiors.

  • Elon Musk takes notice as Kia, Hyundai climb EV sales chart

    Yahoo Finance autos reporter Pras Subramanian examines Tesla CEO Elon Musk's acknowledgement of Hyundai and Kia's rising sales figures within the EV space.

  • Bitcoin Tumbles Towards Washout as Crypto Enters 'Get Me Out' Phase

    In our June 13 review of bitcoin futures we gave a sober outlook for prices including a price target: "In this daily Point and Figure chart of bitcoin, below, we can see the breakdown and a price target of $15,750." In this daily bar chart of the continuous bitcoin futures contract, below, we can see that prices topped out in October/November. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been weakening since late October as traders of bitcoin have been more aggressive with heavier trading volume on days when the cryptocurrency has closed lower.

  • Mark Zuckerberg Has an Original Idea to Get Rid of Employees

    The CEO of social media giant Meta is pessimistic about the economy and is looking for ways to keep his company profitable.

  • Mark Zuckerberg Makes a Dark Prediction

    The mood has changed at the headquarters of Meta Platforms , parent of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, in Menlo Park, California. For months now, many economists have been anticipating a sharp downturn in the economy due to aggressive monetary policy by the Federal Reserve and central banks around the world to combat record price increases everywhere. The Russian war in Ukraine has further exacerbated the supply chain problems caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

  • Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Continue to Pull Back

    Crude oil markets have fallen hard during the trading session on Thursday as we continue to see a lot of negativity out there when it comes to commodity markets.

  • 27 Times Clueless Bosses Held Their Employees To Absolutely Absurd Standards

    "I pay them to work, not to sit."View Entire Post ›

  • OPEC+ Opens the Spigot, but Are We Just Repeating Mistakes of 2008?

    As we see this increase in oil production get rubberstamped, we must remember that demand never moves in a straight line.

  • Widow of truck driver killed in Amtrak collision files wrongful death suit

    The suit says the crossing has "impaired 'sight triangles,'" an "excessively small crossing angle," and other impairments, including "sloped approaches, brush, trees and vegetation blocking a full view of oncoming trains in some quadrants."

  • California approves lithium tax despite industry's warnings

    California on Thursday approved a plan to tax the electric vehicle battery metal lithium to generate revenue for environmental remediation projects despite industry concerns that it will harm the sector and delay shipments to automakers. Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, approved the tax as part of a must-pass state budget on Thursday. The tax is structured as a flat-rate per tonne and will go into effect in January.

  • Both Republicans and Democrats Are Wrong on Gas Prices

    There followed an avalanche of accusations across the political spectrum. Democrats, including President Joe Biden, blamed oil companies for gouging consumers in order to boost their own profits. Republicans countered that the high prices were due to Biden’s mismanagement and energy policies that discourage domestic oil production.

  • GM calls off plan to sell India car plant to China's Great Wall

    NEW DELHI/SHANGHAI (Reuters) -General Motors (GM) said on Friday it had called off the sale of a shuttered Indian plant to China's Great Wall Motor after they failed to obtain regulatory approvals, amid a tougher stance by New Delhi towards investments from Beijing. GM struck a deal in January 2020 to sell the plant to Great Wall, with the Chinese SUV-maker expected to pay up to $300 million as part of a broader plan to invest $1 billion to establish a presence in India's growing car market. "We have been unable to obtain the required approvals within the time frame of the deal," George Svigos, executive director of communications at GM International, told Reuters.

  • As Silicon Valley fantasizes about Web3, India leaps ahead on payments

    India's UPI payment platform is delivering on financial inclusion in ways that Bitcoin and blockchain have yet to do.

  • Ricky Martin's former talent manager claims in new lawsuit that she 'saved' his career from a 'devastating' scandal and that he's failed to pay her more than $3 million in commissions

    Rebecca Drucker alleges in the lawsuit that she helped Martin get a lawyer who stopped the scandal from seeing "the light of day."

  • Here's Exactly What to Do to Boost Your Social Security $100 a Month

    Below, we'll look at three different ideas you can use either alone or in tandem to help give you a bigger Social Security check each month. The amount of your Social Security benefit 3depends on your primary insurance amount, which in turn is driven by your earnings history. Specifically, Social Security looks at the 35 years in which you earned the most on an inflation-adjusted basis, and it then takes your work history to determine your average indexed monthly earnings.

  • Better Stock-Split Stock to Buy Right Now: Amazon or Alphabet?

    A stock split is a way for a publicly traded company to alter its share price and outstanding share count without affecting its market cap or operating performance. Enacting a forward stock split is a way companies can make their shares more nominally affordable for retail investors who might not have access to fractional-share investing. More importantly, stock splits are viewed as a positive sign by Wall Street and investors.

  • EU Imports More U.S. LNG Than Russian Pipeline Gas For The First Time Ever

    For the first time ever, the European Union has imported in June more liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States than gas via pipeline from Russia, as Moscow slashed supply to Europe earlier this month

  • In an EV world, Europe’s automakers are even more reliant on China

    Three major German carmakers have separately made announcements this month that underscore just how important China is to their electric vehicle ambitions. Mercedes-Benz has just kicked off production of its all-electric EQE model at its factory in Beijing. Days after that, Audi broke ground on a new manufacturing plant in the northeastern city of Changchun.