Germany to raise 2030 CO2 emissions reduction target to 65%: Spiegel

Steam rises from Neurath lignite power plant
·1 min read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany plans to raise its target for carbon emissions reduction by 2030 to 65% from 55%, German weekly Der Spiegel reported, citing government sources.

Under the new targets, Germany would aim for net zero emissions by 2045, five years earlier than initially planned, the magazine said on its website.

Last week, Germany's constitutional court said the government had failed to set out how it would bring carbon emissions down beyond 2030 to almost zero by 2050, and that this was unfairly burdening future generations.

Two sources told Reuters on Tuesday that Chancellor Angela Merkel expects a reform of Germany's climate change law to go to cabinet in the coming week.

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

