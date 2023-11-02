Germany ramps up tank deliveries to Ukraine, sending 25 additional Leopard 1A5s

Berlin has updated its list of military aid to Ukraine, promising to deliver to the Ukrainian Armed Forces 25 more Leopard 1A5 tanks, the website of the German government reported on Nov. 1.

Germany will supply a total of 115 Leopard 1A5s to Ukraine as part of a project co-financed by Denmark.

In addition, the Ukrainian Armed Forces received 12 armored personnel carriers, two TRML-4D air surveillance radars, seven Primoco ONE reconnaissance drones, and five undisclosed surface vessels from Germany.

The German government has already allocated about EUR 5.4 billion ($5.7billion) in military aid to Ukraine in 2023.

Ukraine's Ministry of Defense formally integrated three models of Leopard tanks on Oct. 18. Ukraine’s armed forces accepted the Leopard 2A6, Leopard 2A5, and Leopard 1A5 tank versions into its inventories.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine