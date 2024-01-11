Germany raving about winning in front of handball world record crowd

Germany's Renars Uscins (R) and Switzerland's Lukas Laube in action during the European Handball Championship Group A match between Germany and Switzerland at the Merkur Spiel-Arena. Federico Gambarini/dpa

The German handball team has raved about starting the European championships on home ground in front of a world record crowd of 53,586.

The biggest attendance in handball history came in the football stadium of Fortuna Düsseldorf on Wednesday night, and the home team delivered a convincing 27-14 victory against Switzerland in front of the noisy fans.

"I really enjoyed it. The atmosphere was fantastic. I could get used to that," goalkeeper Andreas Wolff said.

Playmaker Juri Knorr said: "It was unbelievable and huge for everyone of us. I am super grateful and happy to have been part of it. I had goosebumps when we entered the stadium."

The Düsseldorf arena was used for the first two games of the tournament, the other being France's 39-29 win over North Macedonia, one of the reasons being boosting awareness and interest for the event.

The championships continue in smaller arenas in Berlin, Mannheim, Munich, Hamburg, and in Cologne which will also host the January 28 final.

"I believe the Germans are now into the tournament and can urge us forward," player Julian Köster said, naming the game "the most unique of my career."

Germany's Kai Hafner (C) takes a shot against Switzerland goalkeeper Nikola Portner (L) during the European Handball Championship Group A match between Germany and Switzerland at the Merkur Spiel-Arena. Tom Weller/dpa

A general view of laser and light show at the opening ceremony of the European Handball Championship ahead of Group A match between Germany and Switzerland at the Merkur Spiel-Arena. Federico Gambarini/dpa

Germany fans cheer in the stands during the European Handball Championship Group A match between Germany and Switzerland at the Merkur Spiel-Arena. Tom Weller/dpa