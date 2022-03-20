Germany Reaches Deal to Buy Qatari Gas in Pivot From Russia

Richard Weiss
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Germany on Sunday reached a deal to obtain gas from Qatar as Europe’s biggest economy looks to replace part of its gas needs currently supplied by Russia.

The announcement, in a Twitter post by Germany’s Economy Ministry, came after Economy Minister Robert Habeck visited Qatar this weekend.

The region is also open for more cooperation and investments into renewable-energy projects, Habeck said.

“The good news” is that liquefied natural gas from Qatar will be provided to Germany, Habeck in a Twitter video. “Now it’s up to the companies to set up contracts.”

“Qatar is in the process of increasing its gas extraction and we need more gas in the short term to replace Russian supplies,” Habeck said. “That is what I discussed with the Emir and the energy minister.”

Energy Consumers Head to Middle East to Drum Up More Supplies

