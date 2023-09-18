Germany readies new aid package for Ukraine worth $430 million

Berlin is preparing an aid package worth 400 million euros ($430 million) for Ukraine, including munitions, armored vehicles, and clothes and generators for the upcoming winter, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius told Bild on Sept. 18.

The German official said that the new assistance tranche will include explosive and mortar ammunition, rockets, armored vehicles, and demining equipment.

Berlin also wants to help Ukraine prepare for the next winter by sending clothes and generators as Kyiv fears mass Russian strikes against Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

When asked about the possibility of providing Ukraine with Taurus long-range missiles, Pistorius said that the decision has not yet been made as Berlin has to consider a "variety of political, legal, military and technical aspects."

Ukraine has long been seeking to acquire Taurus missiles in addition to the long-range missiles provided by France and the U.K.

The German leadership has been so far reluctant to provide the weaponry, reportedly fearing that the missiles with a range of 500 kilometers could be used to strike against Russian territory.

According to Pistorius, Germany does not currently plan to join the fighter jet coalition either, and will instead focus on providing hardware such as Leopard 2A6 or IRIS air defense systems.

Berlin announced its previous military aid package worth $770 million at the NATO summit in Vilnius, including two Patriot launchers, 24 Leopard 1A5 tanks, 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles, and 20,000 artillery rounds.

