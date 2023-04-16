Germany receives 337 reports of war crimes in Ukraine

As of mid-April, the German Federal Criminal Police Office had received 337 reports of possible war crimes in Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda citing Deutschlandradio (Germany Radio)

Details: The German Interior Ministry has provided information on the data on war crimes received in response to a request from Christian Democratic Union MP Günter Krings.

The information was being collected since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. It is being provided by Ukrainian refugees in Germany or German citizens who have been or are currently in Ukraine.

The German Federal Criminal Police Office supports Ukrainian investigators technically by purchasing and providing materials for forensic examinations.

In 2022, the German Federal Criminal Police Office purchased equipment – for instance, for the protection of evidence and documentation – worth more than €11.5 million and handed it over to the Ukrainian authorities.

Background: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has called on the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court to pay attention to the video of the horrific execution of a Ukrainian prisoner of war by the Russian military.

