Germany recognizes colonial-era mass killings in Namibia as genocide

Axios
·1 min read

Germany on Friday formally recognized and said it would ask for forgiveness for the early 20th century genocide of the Herero and Nama people in present-day Namibia.

Why it matters: It is the first time Germany has acknowledged the mass killings as genocide. The move comes after six years of negotiations between the German and Namibian governments, per the New York Times.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • “As a gesture of recognition of the immeasurable suffering inflicted on the victims, we want to support Namibia and the victims’ descendants with a substantial program of 1.1 billion euros [$1.3 billion] for reconstruction and development," German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Friday.

Background: Germany occupied Namibia from 1884-1915.

  • Between 1904 and 1908, German soldiers killed tens of thousands of people who were part of the Herero and Nama ethnic groups, who "launched the biggest — and last — rebellion against the occupiers who had taken their lands," according to the Times.

  • Historians estimate that up to 75% of the Herero and half of the Nama populations were killed.

  • The United Nations and historians have long described the mass killings as the first genocide of the 20th century, per Reuters.

What they're saying: Namibian President Hage Geingob called the move "historic," but Herero paramount chief Vekuii Rukoro said the agreement between the two governments was "an insult" due to its lack of reparations, per Reuters.

  • "That's a black cat in the bag instead of reparations for a crime against humanity," Rukoro told the news agency. "No self-respecting African will accept such an insult in this day and age from a so-called civilized European nation."

Go deeper: Europe confronts its colonial past as movement to return looted relics grows

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • FAA warns Airlines to use "extreme caution" flying over Belarus

    The Federal Aviation Administration on Friday advised U.S. passenger airlines to "exercise extreme caution" when flying over Belarus.Driving the news: The European Council called for an independent investigation into the country's diversion of a flight to arrest an opposition leader and advised EU-based carriers to avoid the airspace. President Biden said Monday his administration is coordinating with the EU on a response. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe FAA's said Friday that the agency was "working closely with other U.S. agencies to determine whether any additional measures may be necessary, and will evaluate an international investigation report to determine the risks for U.S. passenger airlines flying in that area," Reuters wrote.The Friday notice does not apply to cargo carriers like UPS, which have flight paths over Belarus.Context: Russia on Thursday blocked at least two European planes from landing in Moscow because they were attempting to avoid Belarusian airspace.The need to reroute flights through Russia is one of the reasons the FAA stopped short of issuing a formal order or suggesting that American passenger airlines cancel flights over Belarus, Reuters reports. The Kremlin has denied any involvement in the detention of journalist Raman Pratasevich, but has not criticized the move by Aleksandr Lukashenko, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. In fact, the two strongmen met Friday in Sochi.Go deeper ... Biden: U.S. will coordinate with the EU on Belarus responseLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Ethiopia Tigray crisis: Warnings of genocide and famine

    Concern is mounting about the devastating effects of the conflict raging in Tigray since November.

  • Biden administration to reimpose sanctions on Belarus

    The Biden administration on Friday announced new crackdowns against Belarus as punishment for forcing down a Ryanair flight to arrest an opposition journalist.The big picture: The announcement comes hours after Aleksandr Lukashenko met with ally Vladimir Putin in Sochi. President Biden will be meeting with his Russian counterpart in Geneva on June 16.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: The United States on June 3 will reimpose full blocking sanctions against nine state-owned companies, which had previously been granted sanction relief.The European Union announced earlier in the week that it would impose additional economic sanctions.The Treasury Department is also working on a new executive order, which would provide Biden further latitude to increase sanctions against the Lukashenko government and its allies. The White House reiterated its continued cooperation with its European allies, as well as the State Department's travel warning for U.S. citizens. The statement also includes the Federal Aviation Administration's advisory for U.S. passenger airlines to "exercise extreme caution" when flying over Belarus.What they're saying: "We call on Lukashenka to allow a credible international investigation into the events of May 23, immediately release all political prisoners, and enter into a comprehensive and genuine political dialogue with the leaders of the democratic opposition and civil society groups that leads to the conduct of free and fair Presidential elections under OSCE auspices and monitoring," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement on behalf of the White House.Go deeper ... Biden: U.S. will coordinate with the EU on Belarus responseLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Senate OKs Biden nominees to postal board amid mail changes

    All three of President Joe Biden’s nominees to the governing board of the U.S. Postal Service have been approved by the Senate, increasing Democratic influence over the agency as its leaders move to overhaul mail operations. Lawmakers on Friday approved the nomination of Anton Hajjar, former general counsel of the American Postal Workers Union. Ron Stroman, a former deputy postmaster general, and Amber McReynolds, who leads the nonprofit National Vote at Home Institute, were approved earlier this month.

  • Jimmy Lai and other pro-democracy activists given additional prison time

    Hong Kong authorities on Friday sentenced 10 pro-democracy politicians and activists, including media mogul Jimmy Lai, to an extra 14-18 months in prison over a 2019 protest, the South China Morning Post reports.Why it matters: It's another signal that the Chinese Communist Party is increasingly trying to silence dissidents in Hong Kong.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe sentencing was handed down ahead of the 32nd anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre on June 4, 1989, when the People's Liberation Army cracked down on mass, student-led democracy protests.Details: All 10 individuals have pleaded guilty to organizing the protest, which took place Oct. 1, 2020, and led to clashes. Law enforcement had banned the gathering. Lai, who is currently detained pending trial under the CCP's national security law, was sentenced to an additional 14 months.Protest organizer Figo Chan and former lawmakers Albert Ho, Lee Cheuk-yan and Leung Kwok-hung each received 18-month prison sentences. Lee and Leung were already imprisoned after earlier convictions involving other protests. At the sentencing on Friday, Judge Amanda Woodcock said, "They did call for a peaceful, rational and non-violent procession but how naive and unrealistic was that considering what was happening on a daily basis was the opposite,” according to SCMP.The big picture: Authorities have banned the annual June 4 vigil marking the Tiananmen Square massacre for the second year in a row, citing COVID concerns, per SCMP. More than 10,000 people were arrested during Hong Kong's pro-democracy protests. Roughly 2,500 have been convicted, AFP reports.More than 100 people face charges under the national security law, which can carry imprisonment for life.Other activists called the sentencing excessive and a setback for the movement, according to SCMP.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Influencers Say They Were Urged to Criticize Pfizer Vaccine

    PARIS — The mysterious London public relations agency sent its pitch simultaneously to social media influencers in France and Germany: Claim that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is deadly and that regulators and the mainstream media are covering it up, the message read, and earn thousands of euros in easy money in exchange. The claim is false. The purported agency, Fazze, has a website and describes itself as an “influencer marketing platform” connecting bloggers and advertisers. But when some of the influencers tried to find out who was running Fazze, the ephemeral trail appeared to lead to Russia. “Unbelievable. The address of the London agency that contacted me is bogus,” Léo Grasset, a popular French health and science YouTuber with more than 1 million followers, wrote on Twitter Monday. “All the employees have weird LinkedIn profiles … which have been missing since this morning. Everyone has worked in Russia before.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Mirko Drotschmann, a German health commentator with 1.5 million YouTube subscribers, said in a tweet that the PR agency had asked if he wanted to be part of an “information campaign” about Pfizer deaths in exchange for money. After doing some research, he concluded, “Agency headquarters: London. Residence of the CEO: Moscow.” Their responses prompted two other social media influencers to come forward and say they too were approached last week with the offer of a “partnership” to criticize the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. One was offered 2,000 euros. It is uncertain how many influencers received the solicitations or if any acted on them. And it is not at all clear that there ever was a Fazze agency. Within hours of the questions on social media, the employee profiles on the agency’s LinkedIn account had disappeared, and someone scrubbed its Facebook page blank. Its Instagram account was made private. Its website offers no way to contact the company. The French health minister, Olivier Véran, denounced the operation Tuesday, calling it “pathetic and dangerous.” He did not elaborate on whether the government was investigating the matter. While France is trying to speed efforts to achieve so-called herd immunity from COVID-19 before summer with faster vaccine rollouts, it remains one of Europe’s largest vaccine-skeptic countries, with nearly one-third of its people saying they do not want a jab. Since spring, many residents have refused to take the AstraZeneca vaccine after reports that it may cause blood clots, prompting the government to switch largely to Pfizer, which more people have been willing to accept. About 15% of the population has been fully vaccinated. President Emmanuel Macron last week reopened restaurants, stores and other parts of the economy that had been more or less shuttered since November. He is betting that widespread immunization will be key to keeping the economy up and running while luring tourists back after a devastating pandemic-induced recession. Any further outbreaks could lead to a reclosing of parts of the economy, his government has warned. The messages from the so-called Fazze agency, in broken English, urged the social media influencers to create posts and videos on YouTube, TikTok and Instagram to “explain” that “the death rate among the vaccinated with Pfizer is almost 3x higher than the vaccinated by AstraZeneca.” In Grasset’s case, a message from a person who identified himself as Anton boasted that the agency had a “quite considerable” budget for an “information campaign” about “COVID-19 and the vaccines offered to the European population, notably AstraZeneca and Pfizer.” Grasset, who posted screenshots of the messages he received, said Anton had been willing to pay for 45- to 60-second videos on Instagram, TikTok or YouTube warning that the Pfizer vaccine was deadly. Anton also asked him to “act like you have the passion and interest in this topic,” while avoiding the terms “advertising” and “sponsored” in posts. “The material should be presented as your own independent view,” the pitch said. “Encourage viewers to draw their own conclusions, take care of themselves and their loved ones,” the instructions continued. The influencers described being urged to question why governments were buying the Pfizer vaccine and to portray the European Union, which signed a deal last month for 1.8 billion doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, as a monopoly that was causing harm to public health. They were also asked to tell their followers that “the mainstream media ignores this theme.” Before the coronavirus broke out, Russian trolls were already using vaccine debates to sow discord, according to a 2018 study published in the American Journal of Public Health. Twitter accounts that Russian agents used to meddle in the 2016 presidential election also sent both pro- and anti-vaccine messages and insulted parents. In April, a European Union report said Russian and Chinese media were systematically seeking to sow mistrust in Western COVID-19 vaccines in disinformation campaigns aimed at the West. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Chris Pratt says he helps wife Katherine Schwarzenegger with breastfeeding: ‘You have to express the milk’

    The actor got candid about life at home with a newborn.

  • It’s a Peak-Good-News Market. Why That Could Be a Problem.

    The interest-rate and earnings backdrop favors stocks, but storm clouds are gathering on the horizon. Time to overweight cyclicals and value.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene blasts Democrats for comparing Republicans to Nazis, then compares Democrats to Nazis

    ‘That’s a mean, nasty, dirty word,’ Republican says, before adding, ‘You know, Nazis were the National Socialist Party, just like the Democrats are now a national socialist party’

  • ‘Scared’ boy in car calls 911 on mom accused of drunk driving, Kansas police say

    A boy “scared for himself and his siblings” called 911 on his mom, police say.

  • Canada's COVID-19 cases seen falling if restrictions maintained

    Canada's third wave of COVID-19 infections should decline steadily through the first part of June, driven lower by health restrictions and the steadily increasing numbers of people who are at least partially vaccinated, health officials said on Friday. Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam told reporters that the downward trend in cases is "very encouraging", but added "now is not the time to relax our measures". While some of the 10 provinces, like Quebec, are beginning to open up businesses and relax health restrictions, others are not.

  • Antony Blinken ‘warns Israeli leaders evicting Palestinians from East Jerusalem could spark war’

    It comes after more than 250 were killed in recent violence between Israel and Hamas

  • ‘You’ve lost your mind’: Paul Gosar mocked for quoting U2 song about MLK to praise slain Capitol rioter

    Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt was shot dead by police officer inside Capitol Building on 6 January

  • San Jose mass killer was facing disciplinary hearing over racist remarks on day of shooting, report says

    Shooter was considered an “outsider” by a co-worker

  • Brooklyn prosecutors begin probe into whether Ukrainians used Rudy Giuliani to interfere in 2020 election

    They’re probing his relationship with Andriy Derkach, a Ukrainian member of parliament the Treasury Department has previously labelled an ‘active Russian agent’

  • Donald Trump’s visit to New York for UFC fight cost taxpayers $250k

    Brief trip to Manhattan was one of many charged to American taxpayer

  • Open Skies Treaty: US tells Russia it will not rejoin key arms control deal

    The arms control treaty permits unarmed surveillance flights over dozens of participating countries.

  • ‘Shame on the Republican party’: GOP senators block Capitol riot commission

    Senate Republicans have blocked a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol insurrection, hoping to crush a probe into the violent assault before critical 2022 elections while GOP lawmakers manipulate a narrative around a riot inspired by persistent election myths. Despite a last-minute lobbying effort from US Capitol Police officers and the family of an officer who died after the attack, and appeals from Democrats and some Republicans, the US Senate voted largely along party lines against beginning debate on the measure, marking the first successful legislative filibuster in this Congress, and effectively killing any chances of a bipartisan effort to investigate the events surrounding the 6 January riot and its aftermath. Eleven senators – all Republicans – skipped the vote.

  • A cheerleader was stabbed 114 times, and a Florida teen is being charged as an adult

    Chilling new details have emerged about the fatal stabbing of a 13-year-old cheerleader who was found dead in a wooded area in Northeast Florida on Mother’s Day.

  • Prince Harry Tells Zak Williams He Was ‘Unable’ to Grieve Princess Diana

    Courtesy of ApplePrince Harry has once again spoken of his mother’s death, telling Robin Williams’ son Zak that they both shared the strange experience of grieving a famous parent less demonstrably than their parent’s fans.Harry’s remarks came in a follow-up episode of his mental health documentary series with Oprah Winfrey which screened on Apple TV+ last week. Zak Williams, who is a mental health campaigner and in recovery from addiction, was one of the contributors to the original show and came back for the new episode which followed a town hall structure.After Williams told Harry how having to grieve so publicly left him feeling vulnerable, Harry said, “We have a lot of shared experience. When you talk about that… when you see so many people around the world grieving for someone… You feel as though they knew them better than you did, in a weird way, because you’re unable to grieve yourself.” Queen Was ‘Gobsmacked’ Over Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey’s Mental Health SeriesAnother celebrity guest on the original show, Glenn Close, also appeared on the new installment. Close said that her family were so ashamed of their history of mental illness that they covered it up, and added that she herself felt shame for not realizing her sister was having suicidal urges.Harry had spoken of his own shame about feeling he had not adequately supported his wife Meghan when she was suicidal on a previous episode, and he returned to the theme, saying: “There’s an element of shame that we feel because we’re like, ‘How could we have not have seen it? How could we not know? How did you not feel comfortable enough to share that with me?’ But we all know that when people are suffering or struggling, that we’re all incredibly good at covering it up.”Speaking about suggested helpful ways to speak to a suicidal person, Harry said, “So many people are afraid [to have] that conversation because they don’t feel like they have the right tools to give the right advice. But what you want to say is that you are there. Because listening and being part of that conversation is without doubt the best first step that you can take.”Harry opened up the bonus episode by saying that he believes climate change and mental health are the two biggest challenges of our time, and that they are linked.“The connecting line is about our collective well-being and when our collective well-being erodes, that affects our ability to be caretakers of ourselves, of our communities, and of our planet ultimately.“We have to create a more supportive culture for each other where challenges don’t have to live in the dark, where vulnerability is healthy and encouraged and, of course, where physical and mental health can be treated equally because they are one.”Harry also renewed his criticisms of the effects of social media on children, saying, “I get the real feeling that so many parents don’t feel equipped to be able to deal with these problems because so many people think there is ‘mental illness’ and then there is ‘everything else.’ And that ‘everything else’ is the day-to-day stresses or the anxieties of, whether it’s gaming, whether it’s social media, whether it’s isolation in front of the screen... all this kind of stuff. How can we collectively as a society prepare and make parents feel more comfortable and better equipped to be able to deal with the daily stresses or the daily unknowings of what your children are going through growing up in this world that we have allowed to be created, and which I believe is making us sicker.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.