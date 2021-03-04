Germany rejects EU executive call to ease COVID border curbs: letter

Carmudi
Japanese automotive manufacturer Isuzu's local wing has just dropped the drapes on the all-new version of the Isuzu D-Max. During its virtual introduction, Isuzu Philippines Corporation (IPC) has revealed the latest version of the Isuzu D-Max, which replaces the second-generation. Now on the third-generation, the all-new Isuzu D-Max—which shares the platform with the Mazda BT-50—is now being marketed with more upgrades that will surely shake up the country's pickup segment. The latest-generation of the trusty pickup workhorse (to be imported from Thailand, unlike before) is powered by the 3.0-Liter 4JJ3-TCX and the RZ4E-TC engine, carrying the same reliability that Isuzu's powertrain dishes out, but re-engineered for improved performance. The higher-spec 4JJ3-TCX engine is capable of providing 20 horsepower more than its 3.0 liter predecessor—from 167 horsepower to 187 hp. These engines are still paired with either a six-speed manual or automatic transmission. The new D-Max parts ways with the chunky, masculine look of the outgoing version—now sporting smoother, sharper lines. This new design fits perfectly with the wider front grille with dark gray bumper guard, door handles and the new hood design. Also seen in the new exterior are headlamps that house Bi-LED with daytime running lights, dual LED rear combination lamps, dark grey side steps and overfenders. Complementing the now 800mm wading depth is the 18-inch matte-dark gray alloy wheels. On the inside, the all-new Isuzu D-Max wears a redesigned steering wheel and gear lever. But aside from the aesthetic upgrades, the all-new D-Max has also been fitted technological advancements as well, making it more customer-centric. Now fitted in the all-new D-Max are the welcome lights and walk-away door lock—available in all variants except the single cab option. The top-of the-line offering is equipped with rain-sensing wipers, eight-speaker system and remote engine start. All lifestyle offerings of the D-Max get to have 4.2 inch high-definition TFT-LCD MID display screen, as well as the 10.1 inch Full Touchscreen Monitor with Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity and Aux-in, Offline Navigation and Inclinometer. For safety, the all-new Isuzu D-Max has Anti-lock Braking SystemElectronic Brakeforce Distribution with Brake Assist, Electronic Stability Control-Traction Control System, Hill Start Assist and Hill Descent Control as well as Brake Override System. But it does not stop there. The top variant has Isuzu's Advance Driver Assist System (ADAS) technology, which has Forward Collision Warning, Turn Assist, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, Manual Speed Limiter, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Parking Aid, Multi Collision Brake, and Pedal Misapplication system. Available in seven variants with colors Splash White, Galena Gray, Sapphire Blue, Red Spinel, along with the new Mercury Silver, Onyx Black and Valencia Orange, the all-new Isuzu D-Max is being offered at the following introductory prices: D-MAX RZ4E 4X2 Single Cab MT: P857,000 D-MAX RZ4E 4X2 LT MT: P987,000 D-MAX 3.0L 4X4 LT MT: P1.288 million D-MAX RZ4E 4X2 LS MT: P1.219 million D-MAX RZ4E 4X2 LS AT: P1.309 million D-MAX 3.0L 4X2 LS MT: P1.32 million D-MAX 3.0L 4X2 LS-A AT: P1.39 million D-MAX 3.0L 4X4 LS MT: P1.63 million D-MAX 3.0L 4x4 LS-E AT: P 1.825 million Photos from Isuzu Philippines Corporation, Isuzu Thailand