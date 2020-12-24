Germany reports case of British coronavirus variant

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - A new variant of the pandemic SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that has been spreading rapidly in Britain has been found in Germany, the German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg said on Thursday.

The infected person flew to Frankfurt from Britain on Dec. 20 to visit relatives and tested positive upon arrival, the southwestern German state's health ministry said on Twitter.

The person was picked up from the airport by car by family members and has isolated at the family's residence since then, the ministry added.

