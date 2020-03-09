Germany Reports First Two Deaths From Coronavirus Outbreak

(Bloomberg) -- Two Germans died of the coronavirus, the first fatalities to hit Europe’s largest economy.

Both deaths occurred in North Rhine-Westphalia, the state with the country’s highest population and the most cases of the virus. One male person died in the district of Heinsberg, while an elderly female succumbed in the city of Essen, according to the state’s health ministry.

The first German fatalities underscore the risks posed by the disease, which started in China and has since spread across the world. The number of cases in Germany more than doubled to over 1,100 in the last few days, putting pressure on the government to act.

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s administration early on Monday announced measures to cushion the economic blow.

Germany’s export-oriented economy is particularly exposed to disruptions caused by the virus. China is Germany’s largest trading partner, and its auto industry has close ties to parts suppliers in northern Italy, the epicenter of the outbreak in Europe.

Like other countries, Germany has canceled big events such as the ITB tourism trade show and the Leipzig book fair as it tries to contain the spread. The government hasn’t ruled out sealing off entire regions or cities if the situation further deteriorates.

