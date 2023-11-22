Germany reveals contents of new military aid package for Ukraine: Marder IFVs, a demining tank and 155-mm shells

On Wednesday, 22 November, the German federal government updated the list of military assistance for Ukraine over the past week, from which it appears that Kyiv has received another 20 Marder infantry fighting vehicles along with ammunition.

Source: European Pravda

Details: Together with the 20 Marder IFVs sent recently, Germany has sent a total of 80 such vehicles to Ukraine.

The military package includes a WISENT-1 demining tank (12 provided in total), 2,380 152-mm artillery shells (21,910 in total), and two 8x8 HX81 tractors and semi-trailers (81 and 76 respectively).

Also mentioned were 2,428 cryptophones (2,667 in total), five Warthog Ambulance tracked carriers (10 in total), nine other vehicles (trucks, minibuses, all-terrain vehicles) and two ambulances.

Federal Defence Minister Boris Pistorius announced Germany’s new €1.3 billion military aid package for Ukraine during an earlier visit to Kyiv. It includes four additional IRIS-T-SLM air defence systems, as well as 20,000 155-mm artillery rounds and anti-tank weapons.

Prior to that, Pistorius confirmed media reports that Germany would double its military aid to Kyiv in 2024 to €8 billion.

