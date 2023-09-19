Germany reveals details of new €400 million military aid package for Ukraine

Siemtje Möller, Parliamentary State Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Defence, has revealed the details concerning a new military aid package for Ukraine worth €400 million.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the Ministry of Defence of Germany

Details: The focus of the package is on ammunition. Germany will supply Ukraine with 30,000 155 mm projectiles, nearly 3,800 smoke shells for 155 mm artillery systems, 105,000 120 mm tank projectiles, as well as 480 AT-2 projectiles for multiple-launch rocket systems.

The list also includes 200 MRAP combat armoured vehicles, which allow sappers to safely approach the Russian mine barriers, winter clothes and spare parts of the armament that is already provided to the Ukrainian military.

The statement about the military aid to Ukraine also contains information about 50 water drones which "will help to counteract the aggressor not only on land but also at sea".

Quote: "Some units will be provided at the expense of donations from Bundewehr storages, and also jointly with industrial partners of Germany. The promised equipment will be sent to Ukraine as soon as possible," Germany’s Defence Ministry stated.

Background:

Boris Pistorius , Minister of Defence of Germany, announced a new €400 million military aid package for Ukraine.

Germany is first in Europe and second in the world, after the US, by the amount of military aid for Ukraine, which is worth almost €8 billion, as the German Defence Ministry stated.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!