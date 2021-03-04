Germany to reverse course and give AstraZeneca vaccine to over-65s

Justin Huggler
·4 min read
Angela Merkel has previously said she would not take AstraZeneca&#39;s jab because it was not recommended for her as a 66-year-old - CLEMENS BILAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock&#xa0;
Angela Merkel has previously said she would not take AstraZeneca's jab because it was not recommended for her as a 66-year-old - CLEMENS BILAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Germany is expected to make the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine available to over-65s on Thursday after Angela Merkel called for a reversal of its previous policy.

The country’s independent vaccine committee is set to issue a new recommendation that the jab be made available to over-65s.

The move comes after Mrs Merkel and regional leaders called on the Standing Vaccination Committee (Stiko) to overturn its previous ban in the light of new data from a Scottish government study.

The jab is currently only authorised for under-65s in Germany because of concerns over a lack of reliable data on its effectiveness in older people.

But in a joint statement with regional leaders, Mrs Merkel said the results of the Scottish study meant that policy should now be overturned.

“The study results from the UK show the AstraZeneca vaccine is generally highly effective including in elderly people,” they said in a statement on Wednesday night.

“The federal and state governments expect a new decision from the Stiko to recommend the vaccine for over-65s in the short-term, so vaccine appointments can be adjusted and the vaccine can be delivered swiftly.”

The AstraZeneca vaccine - YASSER AL-ZAYYAT/&#xa0;AFP
The AstraZeneca vaccine - YASSER AL-ZAYYAT/ AFP

The Stiko had already indicated it was preparing to change its recommendation as soon as next week, but the statement was a clear signal Mrs Merkel and the regional leaders wanted it to hurry up.

There are concerns the current policy has fuelled German public reluctance to take the AstraZeneca jab. By Monday, the country had only been able to administer 514,000 of the 3.2m jabs delivered by AstraZeneca.

Germany is also to follow the UK’s lead in allowing up to 12 weeks between first and second jabs so vaccinations can be rolled out quicker.

“In order to offer a vaccination to citizens as soon as possible, the doses held back for the second jab should be significantly reduced and the maximum interval between the first and second jabs authorised for each vaccine should be permitted," the statement said.

In the case of the AstraZeneca vaccine, an interval of up to 12 weeks is permitted. The statement suggests Germany will not follow Britain’s lead in ignoring the shorter recommended interval for the rival Pfizer vaccine.

Mrs Merkel’s government has been under pressure over widespread reports Germans were refusing the AstraZeneca vaccine. The chancellor herself has consistently defended the vaccine.

But briefings against it by someone inside her government at the height of the row between the EU and AstraZeneca are likely to have done far more to damage its reputation than the Stiko ruling.

An unidentified source thought to be close to Jens Spahn, the health minister, told a German newspaper the ministry had data suggesting the jab had an effectiveness of less than 10 per cent in older people — something the Stiko never suggested. That has since been shown to be completely false.

There are indications that German public reluctance to take the AstraZeneca vaccine is abating in the face of the latest data. In some states, 90 per cent of appointments for the jab booked out within hours of opening to the second category of at-risk workers this week, and long queues for the jab were reported at vaccination centres.

The slow roll-out has not been entirely down to public resistance. Germany’s largest state, North Rhine-Westphalia, deliberately staggered it for medical workers to prevent too many taking time off sick with side effects at the same time — the jab causes mild and harmless flu-like symptoms in some people.

And the northern state of Schleswig-Holstein admitted this week its vaccination software had to be reprogrammed to include the AstraZeneca jab.

There have been widespread reports that bureaucratic snarl-ups are slowing the roll-out across Germany.

In many states the vaccination process is not digitised and people have to call a telephone hotline to get an appointment. There are also reports of elderly people waiting for hours on the phone only to be told they have been put on a waiting list when they finally get through.

Recommended Stories

  • Belarusian opposition leader expects new wave of protests

    Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya expects mass protests against veteran President Alexander Lukashenko to start up again in the spring and to be more organised than last year. Speaking to Reuters on a visit to Finland, Tsikhanouskaya said a majority of Belarusians still thought Lukashenko should step down and they had spent the winter getting organised. "The chair under Lukashenko is shaking," she said.

  • Nigeria kidnapped girls: Shots fired at Zamfara reunion ceremony

    Parents of girls released by kidnappers had thrown stones at officials during the reunion ceremony.

  • Capitol rioter who ‘hit cops with fire extinguisher’ bused to DC by Turning Points USA

    Conservative youth activist Charlie Kirk promoted buses in now-deleted tweet two days before storming of Congress

  • Lebanese anger at economy grows as political deadlock persists

    Protesters blocked some roadways in Lebanon for a second day on Wednesday after the currency's fall to a new low further enraged a population long horrified by the country's financial meltdown. In the past year, Lebanon has been through a popular uprising against its political leaders, the bankruptcy of the state and banking system, a COVID-19 pandemic and, in August, a huge blast that killed 200 people and destroyed parts of Beirut. The financial crisis has wiped out jobs, raised warnings of growing hunger and locked people out of their bank deposits.

  • For this community, trees bring more than shade. They represent justice.

    In Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood, residents banded together to oppose a road project that would cut down cherished trees.

  • Former CIA chief says he is ‘increasingly embarrassed’ to be a white man

    John Brennan says ‘there are so few Republicans in Congress who value truth, honesty, and integrity’

  • Police and the FBI are on high alert over a 'possible plot to breach the Capitol' as a QAnon conspiracy theory about March 4 being the 'true inauguration day' looms

    Capitol Police said they have made "significant security upgrades" ahead of March 4 to prepare for any demonstrations or violence.

  • ‘Textbook voter suppression’: How Trump’s stolen election lies are shaping the future of democracy

    Republicans in 43 states have introduced more than 250 bills restricting voting rights, underscoring urgency in Congress to pass sweeping elections legislation, Alex Woodward reports

  • Wall Street ends lower as Apple and Tesla retreat

    Wall Street ended lower on Tuesday, pulled down by Apple and Tesla, while materials stocks climbed as investors waited for the U.S. Congress to approve another stimulus package. Volume on U.S. exchanges was 12.3 billion shares, compared with the 14.9 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days.

  • Dr. Fauci donated his personal 3-D model of coronavirus to the Smithsonian

    The donation came as the museum honoured the public health expert

  • 5,000 National Guard troops remain in DC amid QAnon frenzy that Trump will be inaugurated again this week

    QAnon followers believe that on 4 March, which was once the inauguration date of US presidents, Donald Trump will become president again

  • Prince Philip health update: Duke of Edinburgh undergoes successful procedure for pre-existing heart condition

    The Duke of Edinburgh has undergone surgery for a pre-existing heart condition and will remain in hospital for several more days, Buckingham Palace has announced. Prince Philip, 99, was transferred from the private King Edward VII hospital to St Bartholomew’s Hospital, a leading cardiac unit, on Monday. The palace said in a statement: “The Duke of Edinburgh yesterday underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition at St Bartholomew’s Hospital. “His Royal Highness will remain in hospital for treatment, rest and recuperation for a number of days.” The Duke was admitted to the King Edward VII in central London on February 16 for "rest and observation" after feeling unwell. It was not an emergency admission and he walked in unaided, with aides revealing they expected him to be released within days and that doctors were simply acting with “an abundance of caution.” But the palace later revealed he was being treated for an infection and would remain in hospital for several more days than expected. The Duke, who in 2011 received treatment for a blocked coronary artery, was subsequently transferred to St Bartholomew’s by ambulance, pictured below.

  • A wealthy Florida Keys community received vaccines before the rest of the state. A month later, one resident sent $250,000 to the governor.

    The Miami Herald report came amid criticism of Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, who has been accused of playing favorites with vaccine distribution.

  • Former Trump appointees say they’re still waiting on their vacation payouts

    Some former political appointees say they were promised lump-sum payouts and are now struggling to pay rent.

  • Michelle Obama: Barack and I ‘can’t get a word in’ with Sasha, Malia

    During a recent interview on Good Morning America with host Robin Roberts, former First Lady Michelle Obama opened up about how she and her husband, former President Barack Obama, have open communications with their two young-adult daughters. “I always have wanted them to start practicing the power of their voices very early on,” Mrs. Obama shared of Sasha, 19, and Malia, 22.

  • U.S. issues warning after Microsoft says China hacked its mail server program

    All federal government agencies have until noon Friday to download the latest software update to block the perpetrator.

  • Canada vaccine panel recommends 4 months between COVID doses

    A national panel of vaccine experts in Canada recommended Wednesday that provinces extend the interval between the two doses of a COVID-19 shot to four months to quickly inoculate more people amid a shortage of doses in Canada. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also expressed optimism that vaccination timelines could be sped up. The current protocol is an interval of three to four weeks between doses for the Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines.

  • Meghan ignored advice and wore Prince Salman earrings three weeks after Jamal Khashoggi murder

    The Duchess of Sussex wore earrings given to her by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia three weeks after the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, against advice from palace aides, The Telegraph understands. The Duchess, 39, had been given the Butani earrings as an official wedding present from the Saudi Royal Family. When she wore them to a formal dinner in Fiji in October 2018, during a royal tour, the media were told that they were “borrowed” but unusually, declined to offer further information or guidance. The dinner took place three weeks after Mr Khashoggi was killed at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. The Duchess’s lawyers insisted that at the time of the dinner, she was unaware of speculation that the crown prince was involved in the murder of the journalist. However, a royal source claimed that palace staff had advised the Duchess not to wear the jewellery. “Members of Royal Household staff sometimes advise people on their options,” one said. “But what they choose to do with that advice is a very different matter.”

  • Joe Biden just yanked away stimulus checks from 17 million Americans

    During the campaign for the two Georgia Senate races, Joe Biden repeatedly promised to pass $2,000 stimulus checks if the Democrats won. After they did, the administration argued that $2,000 really meant $1,400 in addition to the $600 that had already gone out in the December rescue package. Whether that is true or not, now Biden is inarguably breaking his promise. Under pressure from moderate Senate Democrats, he has reportedly agreed to cut down the formula under which the checks will be sent out. In the previous packages, the amount started phasing out at $75,000 in income for individuals and $150,000 for joint filers, and vanished entirely at $100,000 and $200,000 respectively (as of 2019). Now the phase-out will start start in the same place but end at $80,000 for singles and $160,000 for couples. The $1,400 promise clearly implied at least that the checks would go out according to the previous formula used under Trump. But now singles making between $80,000-100,000 and couples making between $160,000-200,000 will get nothing. The Washington Post's Jeff Stein reports that roughly 17 million people who previously got checks now will not. The supposed justification here is that moderates want the aid to be more "targeted." In fact this formula is horribly inaccurate, because the income data the IRS uses is from the year before the pandemic (unless people have already filed their taxes — and by the way, if your income decreased in 2020, you should do that immediately). This formula is therefore doubly wrong — there are no doubt millions of people who have lost jobs and should qualify but won't, and a smaller number that have gotten raises and shouldn't qualify but will. And this change will only save a pitiful $12 billion. The survival checks are one of the most popular government programs in American history. Polls have them at something like 4-1 approval. "Moderation," for Senate Democrats, apparently means breaking their party's promises in the service of unpopular, pointless actions that make their president seem less generous than Donald Trump. More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's CPAC appearanceAfter 50 years, a long-lost family photo has made its way back where it belongsThe complicated quagmire of Dr. Seuss

  • Biden cuts 16 million people off from stimulus checks after striking deal with moderate Senate Democrats, study says

    Biden approved phasing out direct payments entirely for individuals making above $80,000 a year and married couples earning more than $160,000.