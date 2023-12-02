Germany’s Rheinmetall plans by 2024 to launch plant in Ukraine to build Fuchs and Lynx vehicles

In October of this year, Rheinmetall and JSC Ukrainian Defense Industry registered a joint venture

German defense giant Rheinmetall plans to launch a plant in Ukraine as early as 2024, with the first weapons rolling off the production lines within six months of the start of operations, news agency Reuters reported on Dec. 1.

Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger said that the company expects to sign an agreement with Ukraine on the production of Fuchs (“fox” in German) armored transport vehicles and Lynx infantry fighting vehicles by early next year.

Read also: Germany's Rheinmetall to supply Ukraine with 25 Leopard-1 tanks

"After the contract is signed, we want to have finished the first (Fuchs) within six-seven months, and the first Lynx within 12-13 months," Papperger said.

Fuchs armored transport vehicle mass production in Ukraine is scheduled to begin by the end of the summer of 2024, while the production of infantry fighting vehicles will take a little longer, extending until the summer of 2025, he said.

Read also: Rheinmetall confirms transfer of LUNA reconnaissance drones to Ukraine

However, the production of Panther tanks is not currently being considered.

Rheinmetall and the state-owned Ukrainian Defense Industry (Ukroboronprom) have established a joint venture aimed at maintaining and repairing equipment supplied by Ukrainian partners, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Oct. 24.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine