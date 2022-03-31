Germany Says Putin Is Backing Off Ruble Gas Payments Demand

Michael Nienaber and Birgit Jennen
·2 min read
(Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin said that European buyers could continue making gas payments in euros, according to a German readout of a call he had with Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The comments appear to be a de-escalation from Moscow, which has been threatening to force consumer nations to pay for gas in rubles. The Group of Seven industrialized nations had refused to cave, raising the prospect that crucial gas supplies to Europe could be cut off.

The Kremlin separately said in a statement on Wednesday that switching to ruble payments shouldn’t deteriorate contract terms for European importers of Russian gas.

Putin told Scholz that after European buyers make payments in euros to lender Gazprombank, it would convert the currency to rubles, German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said in a statement.

European gas prices fell as much as 9.9% on Thursday before easing back to trade 6% lower. Fear of a possible cutoff of Russian gas -- worsened by the threats on ruble pricing -- had driven prices higher in recent days

‘Hostile States’

The call with Scholz came a week after Putin first made the demand that European countries start paying for natural gas in rubles. Scholz didn’t agree to the procedure described by Putin and requested more information, according to Hebestreit.

Last week, Putin ordered the central bank to develop a mechanism to force ruble payments for natural gas from “hostile states,” essentially making European companies directly prop up his currency after it was sent into free-fall by sanctions placed on the Russian economy following the invasion of Ukraine. Gas prices surged after the announcement.

Putin had ordered his government, the central bank and Gazprom to prepare necessary documents for the switch to rubles by Thursday, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying that Russia would not supply gas for free. More than 50% of Russia’s long-term contracts are settled in euros.

Europe gets about 40% of its gas from Russia and is already grappling with fallout from record prices this winter. European Union leaders last week joined the G-7 in rejecting the call for ruble payments.

The order represents a “one-sided and clear breach of contracts,” German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said March 28 after chairing G-7 talks. “That means that a payment in rubles is not acceptable and we urge the relevant companies not to comply with Putin’s demand.”

(Updates with gas prices in fifth paragraph)

