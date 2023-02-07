Germany says Russia must pressure Syria into ensuring quake aid arrives

FILE PHOTO: Germany’s Greens party holds federal convention in Bonn
5
·1 min read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Tuesday called on Russia to help pressure Syria into allowing humanitarian aid into the country for victims of Monday's deadly earthquakes quickly and without additional obstacles.

"All international actors, including Russia, should exert their pressure on the Syrian regime to ensure humanitarian help for victims can arrive," said Baerbock during a news conference in Berlin with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirsojan.

"It's important that weapons are now set aside and all efforts in the region are focused on humanitarian aid and on recovering and protecting victims," said Baerbock, adding that every minute counted.

With a confirmed death toll in Syria already above 1,600, rescue workers from across the frozen front lines of the country's 12-year civil war have said that hundreds more people likely remain under the rubble.

Adelheid Marschang, a WHO Senior Emergency Officer, said on Tuesday that Syria was in need of massive humanitarian aid after the quake, which was "a crisis on top of multiple crises".

Aid to Syria, with which Germany has no official relations, is being sent via international non-governmental organisations.

Baerbock announced that an additional million euros would be provided to the Malteser International aid group and that Germany was working to make more money available to other international non-governmental organisations in the country.

Turkey has been a major backer of the political and armed opposition to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad during the civil war. Russia is a key ally of Assad.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray; Editing by Madeline Chambers and Nick Macfie)

Recommended Stories

  • Russia: NATO involvement in Ukraine threatens 'unpredictable' escalation

    "The U.S. and its allies are trying to prolong the conflict as much as possible," Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said in a conference call with military officials. His allusion to "our territories" appeared to be a reference to four regions in eastern and southern Ukraine - Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson - that Russia claims to have annexed following referendums last September condemned by Kyiv and its Western allies as illegitimate.

  • Germany to greenlight defense companies to supply Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine

    The German government is expected to issue a permit to the Rheinmetall defense concern and the Flensburger Fahrzeugbau Gesellschaft (FFG) mbH company for the supply of 187 Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine, media say.

  • Column: Ron DeSantis may be the one Republican voters want now. Can he make that last?

    The Florida governor's popularity brings back memories of Scott Walker, whose 'anointed one' status fizzled. Will the GOP learn from that cautionary tale?

  • U.S. firms in Taiwan making 'contingency' plans amid China tensions

    Almost half of companies surveyed by the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in Taiwan are revising or plan to revise their business continuity plans amid tensions with China, while a growing number reported being impacted by those strains. China, which views democratically-governed Taiwan as its own territory, has been stepping up military drills across the Taiwan Strait since then-U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei in August.

  • Japan shows tough new security moves during Philippines trip

    Growing worry over Chinese threats has led to a major Japanese boost in military spending, defense partnerships and aid packages, a concerted new effort to draw like-minded Asian nations into a stronger, unified front as Beijing seeks to establish regional dominance. This security shift will be highlighted during a visit to Tokyo starting Wednesday of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. of the Philippines, a mutual U.S. ally that Japan has increasingly developed defense ties with in recent years. Japan says the aggressive new policy is needed to confront China, but critics call it an attempt to use massive aid infusions to push Japanese security views on poorer countries.

  • Russia is unlikely to be able to substantially affect course of war in coming weeks

    British intelligence believes it is unlikely that Russia can build up the forces needed to substantially affect the outcome of the war within the coming weeks. Source: European Pravda, referring to the UK Defence Ministry's intelligence report on Tuesday, 7 February Details: The intelligence agency considers it highly likely that Russia has been attempting to re-start major offensive operations in Ukraine since early January 2023.

  • Court says South Korea responsible for Vietnam War massacre

    A South Korean court on Tuesday ordered the government to pay 30 million won ($24,000) to a Vietnamese woman who survived a gunshot wound but lost several relatives when South Korean marines rampaged through her village during the Vietnam War in 1968. In awarding the compensation to 62-year-old Nguyen Thi Thanh, the Seoul Central District Court dismissed the government’s argument that it was unclear whether South Korean troops were responsible for the slaughter in the village of Phong Nhi. The court also rejected the government’s argument that civilian killings were unavoidable as the Korean troops were dealing with Viet Cong guerrillas who often blended with locals, according to Thanh's lawyer, Lim Jae-sung.

  • McCarthy pushes Biden on debt limit: ‘Mr. President, it’s time to get to work’

    House Speaker Kevin McCarthy gives a speech on the debt limit, as President Biden is also expected to address the issue Tuesday night in his State of the Union.

  • Dollar rally pauses ahead of Powell speech; Aussie lifted by hawkish RBA

    The dollar eased on Tuesday after its rally the previous day, but still hovered near a one-month peak as traders raised their bets on how high the U.S. Federal Reserve would need to raise interest rates to tame inflation. The big mover on Tuesday was the Australian dollar, which surged as much as 1% to an intra-day high of $0.6952, after the country's central bank raised cash rate by 25 basis points and said more increases would be needed, a more hawkish policy tilt than many had expected. Focus on Tuesday will be on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Economic Club of Washington, at which Commerzbank analysts expect him to sound hawkish, which might give the dollar another lift.

  • Here’s exactly when the majority of families start saving for college — but experts say that’s simply not good enough

    Taylor Swift, with an estimated $570 million dollars, according to Forbes, thinks far ahead with her money. Indeed, when she was just 22 years old, Swift told Britain’s Marie Claire magazine, “My money will be really good for sending my kids to college someday.”

  • North Korea’s Kim Jong Un orders military to improve its war readiness

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ordered his military to expand its combat exercises and strengthen war preparedness as he looks to escalate an already provocative run in weapons demonstrations in the face of deepening tensions with its neighbors and Washington.

  • Biden explains his objection to sending Ukraine F-16 fighters

    U.S. President Joe Biden has explained his refusal to give Ukraine F-16 fighter jets saying the defense needs of Ukraine were a “totally different situation” to those of the United States.

  • Cotton suggests Biden administration delayed shooting down balloon to ‘salvage’ Blinken trip to China

    Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) on Sunday accused President Biden of delaying his decision to take down the suspected Chinese spy balloon to “salvage” Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s trip to China. “I do believe the administration wanted to salvage the Secretary of State’s trip on Friday night, and they got through Thursday afternoon,” he told…

  • A Russian officer who brandished the skull of a Ukrainian soldier at a heavy metal concert was shot in an 'execution-style' hit: report

    Igor Mangushev, who was filmed last year brandishing the purported skull of a slain Ukrainian soldier, was shot in the head at close range over the weekend.

  • Turkey's deadly 7.8 magnitude earthquake was so strong that its energy could power New York City for more than 4 days, seismologist says

    The energy released by the earthquake was 32 petajoules, Januka Attanayake told the New York Times, equivalent to nearly 8 million tons of TNT.

  • China has reasons to keep cool after U.S. downs suspected spy balloon

    BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) -China may respond to the U.S. shooting down its suspected spy balloon after warning of "serious repercussions", but analysts say any move will likely be finely calibrated to keep from worsening ties that both sides have been seeking to repair. Regional analysts and diplomats are closely watching China's response after a U.S. fighter jet shot down the balloon - which Beijing says was an errant weather-monitoring craft - in the Atlantic off South Carolina on Saturday. China on Sunday condemned the attack as an "over-reaction", saying it reserved the right to use the necessary means to deal with "similar situations", without elaborating.

  • ChatGPT provided instructions on how to make crack cocaine and smuggle it into Europe, report says

    Online publication Vice tested ChatGPT with a series of questions about drugs and managed to get detailed instructions about illegal activities.

  • China doubles down on its spy balloon story by firing national weather service chief

    China fired the head of its national weather service on Saturday, backing up its claim that the balloon floating across the U.S. this weekend was a weather craft

  • Officials: Plane carrying Musharraf's body lands in Pakistan

    A special plane transporting the body of Pakistan's former president Pervez Musharraf from the United Arab Emirates arrived in Karachi on Monday amid tight security, immigration officials said. Musharraf, who died at age 79, seized power in a bloodless coup in 1999 by ousting the elected government of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. Musharraf died in Dubai on Sunday after a prolonged illness.

  • The US and the Philippines' military agreement sends a warning to China – 5 key things to know

    U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, center, arrives at a military camp in Quezon City, Philippines, on Feb. 2, 2023. Rolex Dela Pena/Pool/AFP via Getty ImagesThe United States and the Philippines announced on Feb. 2, 2023, that the U.S. is expanding its military presence across more military bases in the Southeast Asian country, giving the U.S. a potential advantage in its efforts to thwart China’s possible efforts to take control of Taiwan. The Philippines’ most northern island sits about 118