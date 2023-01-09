Germany says it wants to increase pressure on Iran after latest executions

German Chancellor Scholz receives carol singers at the German Chancellery in Berlin
12
·1 min read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday condemned Iran for using the death penalty against demonstrators, and his spokesperson said Berlin wanted to crank up pressure on the Iranian authorities with new international measures.

Iran hanged two men on Saturday for allegedly killing a member of the security forces during nationwide protests that followed the death of 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini on Sept. 16, drawing condemnation from the European Union, the United States and other Western nations.

"With the executions, the Iranian regime is employing the death penalty as a means of repression," Scholz wrote on Twitter. "That is horrifying."

He said Iran should refrain from further executions after the killings of 22-year-old Mohammad Mehdi Karami and 39-year-old Seyyed Mohammad Hosseini, whose deaths bring the number of executions linked to the protests to four.

"Together with our international partners, we will increase the pressure further on the Iranian regime," the government spokesperson told a regular news conference, adding that Iran needed to see that there would be a price to pay for continuing.

A German foreign ministry spokesperson said the goal was to agree a fourth package of sanctions with other European Union member states in response to the crackdown.

(Reporting by Rachel More, Matthias Williams and Thomas Escritt; Editing by Miranda Murray, William Maclean)

Recommended Stories

  • Netherlands summons Iranian ambassador again over executions

    The Dutch government will summon the Iranian ambassador to the Netherlands for the second time in a month to voice its deep concerns over the execution of demonstrators, Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said on Saturday. Iran on Saturday hanged two men for allegedly killing a member of the security forces during nationwide protests that followed the death of 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini on Sept. 16.

  • Thousands protest in London against Iran regime

    STORY: The demonstration was one of several being held in Europe and the United States.It took place the day after Iran hanged two men who were alleged to have killed a member of the security forces during nationwide protests following the death of 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman Masha Amini in September.

  • Medvedev wants to punish Russia's "traitors" under wartime rules

    Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, has suggested dealing with Russian traitors "according to wartime rules" with the help of "silent groups". Source: Dmitry Medvedev on Telegram Quote: "The debate over how to deal with traitors who have defected to the enemy and wish death on their motherland has resumed there, on the internet, and on Telegram.

  • Former Senate Republican Burr says ‘no action’ after probe into his stock trades

    North Carolina's Richard Burr's investment activity in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic had been scrutinized for potential insider trading by the SEC.

  • NATO chief: Sweden has done what's needed to join alliance

    It’s time for Sweden to join NATO because it has done what’s necessary to secure Turkey’s approval for membership, the military alliance's secretary-general said Monday. “I have said that time has come to bring to an end the ratification process for Sweden,” Jens Stoltenberg told Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet in an interview. In May, Sweden and neighboring Finland dropped their longstanding policies of military nonalignment and applied to join NATO following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • Russia plans to send up to 50,000 civilians to occupied Mariupol

    About 50,000 Russian civilians may come to Russian-occupied Mariupol in Donetsk Oblast in January, according to Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the legally elected mayor of the city. Source: Petro Andriushchenko on Telegram Quote: "Mariupol continues to be destroyed without breaks or days off.

  • Russian power engineers help Russian troops to attack Ukrainian energy system

    Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the head of Ukrenergo, the national energy company, has stated that attacks on the Ukrainian energy system were planned by the Russian military together with power engineers. Source: Kudrytskyi in a comment to Financial Times Quote: "Attacks are planned and carried out not only by the Russian military, but also by Russian power engineers.

  • Another "rail partisan" in Belarus sentenced to 13 years in prison with confiscation of property

    The Minsk Regional Court of Belarus has sentenced a 40-year-old "rail partisan" from Minsk Raion to 13 years in a high-security penal colony with confiscation of property. Source: Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet, on Telegram Details: The man has been accused of setting fire to an automatic block signal system relay box on the night of 24-25 March 2022, on the Novosady-Barysaw railway line near the village of Staiki in Barysaw Raion.

  • Prince Harry says he believed mom Princess Diana was 'hiding' after her 1997 death

    While the world watched the public mourning and funeral for Princess Diana after her shocking death in 1997, the princess's youngest son, then 12-year-old Prince Harry, said he believed his mom hadn't died. Harry told "Good Morning America" co-anchor Michael Strahan that his disbelief that Diana had died was a "defense mechanism." Diana died at age 36 following a car crash in a Paris tunnel, during which paparazzi pursued her.

  • Ukraine official says Russian cyberattacks on its energy network could equate to war crimes

    Victor Zhora, a top Ukrainian cyber official, told Politico that Ukraine is gathering evidence of Russian coordination of cyber and kinetic attacks.

  • China 'wolf warrior' diplomatic spokesperson Zhao moves to new role

    Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian, who gained prominence as one of China's most outspoken "wolf warrior" diplomats, has been transferred to its department that manages land and sea borders, according to the ministry's website. Zhao, 50, is now deputy head of the ministry's Department of Boundary and Ocean Affairs, the website showed on Monday. Zhao became a ministry spokesperson in 2020 after stints in China's embassy in Pakistan, where he built a large following on Twitter as well as on Chinese social media for his frequent and often combative posts, many targeted at the United States.

  • In polar night, Norway-Russia kids event lights up Christmas

    A 15-year-old boy in a polar bear hoodie took turns reading the Gospel passage about Jesus’s birth in Russian with three girls in dresses and bows who proclaimed it in Norwegian, in a shared celebration of Orthodox Christmas deep in the Arctic undimmed by war and the round-the-clock polar night. The girls and a dozen of their fellow members of Polargospel, the children’s choir at the only church in Svalbard – an archipelago closer to the North Pole than to either Oslo or Moscow – traveled three hours by boat Saturday to mark the holiday with the 40 children in Barentsburg.

  • Zelenskyy: No one will ever make Ukrainian culture alien at Kyivs Cave Monastery again

    President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called 7 January a historic day for the spiritual independence of Ukraine and stressed that no one would ever again make Ukrainian culture alien in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra (Monastery of the Caves).

  • United Arab Emirates says it will teach Holocaust in schools

    The United Arab Emirates will begin teaching about the Holocaust in history classes in primary and secondary schools across the country, the country's embassy in the United States said. The embassy provided no details on the curriculum and education authorities in the Emirates, a federation of seven sheikhdoms, on Monday did not acknowledge the announcement. “In the wake of the historic (hashtag)AbrahamAccords, (the UAE) will now include the Holocaust in the curriculum for primary and secondary schools,” the embassy said in a tweet, referring to the normalization deal that also saw Bahrain and ultimately Morocco also recognize Israel.

  • Russia’s Wagner group ramping up operations outside of Ukraine, U.S. warns

    Internal documents show the private military group is expanding in Europe and Africa.

  • Germany: Iranians held in suspected poison plot after US tip

    Two Iranian men have been detained in Germany following a tip from U.S. security officials that at least one of them could be planning an attack with deadly chemicals, officials said Sunday. Police and prosecutors said the brothers, aged 32 and 25, were detained overnight in the town of Castrop-Rauxel, northwest of Dortmund. The authorities said in a joint statement the men are suspected to have planned a serious attack motivated by Islamic extremism, for which they had allegedly sought to obtain the potent toxins cyanide and ricin.

  • In the Philippines, Onions Are Now More Expensive Than Meat. Here’s Why

    Inflation recently hit a 14-year-high, but some are blaming the country’s agriculture department and price manipulators.

  • Bolsonaro’s rioting supporters appropriated Brazil’s yellow-and-green jersey as their uniform

    Supporters of Brazil’s former president Jair Bolsonaro stormed the country’s Congress, Supreme Court and presidential palace yesterday (Jan. 8).

  • How Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich fell from grace after Putin's invasion of Ukraine

    Roman Abramovich transferred assets worth more than $4 billion to his seven children only three weeks before the start of the war in Ukraine.

  • Jack Ma, the billionaire founder of Alibaba, just resurfaced in Thailand hours before giving up his company. Here's a timeline of his fall from grace.

    Ma disappeared from the public eye after clashing with Chinese regulators in 2020 for criticizing the country's financial regulatory system.