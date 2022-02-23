Germany Says It Can Do Without Russian Gas. That’s a Tall Order

Elena Mazneva and Iain Rogers
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

Germany’s economy minister has said the country could do without Russian gas. But that won’t be easy.

Europe’s industrial powerhouse currently relies on Russia’s Gazprom PJSC for more than half its gas. And if anything, demand will only grow as the country phases out nuclear and coal-fired electricity. No. 2 supplier Norway is already pumping at full tilt, and Germany has no means of importing liquefied cargoes.

Economy Minister Robert Habeck told Deutschlandfunk radio Wednesday that “the possibility that Germany gets enough gas and enough resources beyond Russian gas imports is there.”

He was speaking after Chancellor Olaf Scholz effectively froze approval for Russia’s controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Europe amid a dramatic escalation of tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine.

Ukraine Update: Putin Says Still Open to ‘Diplomatic Solutions’

Habeck cautioned against “too much speculation,” saying energy ties with Russia have survived previous crises. He also said the halt to the Nord Stream 2 certification process doesn’t mean the pipeline is off the table for good.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Vietnam Hit by Fuel Shortages as Hundreds of Retailers Run Dry

    (Bloomberg) -- Vietnam is suffering from fuel shortages with hundreds of retailers forced to halt sales, prompting Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh to order an investigation of the market including imports and exports of gasoline.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million HomeS

  • Stocks Rise With Bond Yields Amid ‘Soft’ Sanctions: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European equities rose with U.S. futures Wednesday as investors assessed limited initial Western sanctions against Russia amid the Ukraine standoff. Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million HomeStocks Decline as Biden Proposes Russia Sanctions: Markets WrapTh

  • U.S. official: Putin's Ukraine speech was 'meant to justify war' to Russian citizens

    U.S. official: Putin's Ukraine speech was 'meant to justify war' to Russian citizens

  • Biden Delays Oil Permits as Gasoline Prices Surge on Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration has delayed issuing permits for new oil and gas drilling on federal land, a move that could complicate efforts to tame gasoline prices that are poised to top $4 per gallon amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying

  • U.K. Outlines Post-Brexit Reforms to Reduce Burden on Insurers

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.K. outlined plans to overhaul the Solvency II rules for insurance firms, saying the post-Brexit move would unlock investment and cut red tape.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds Onto Piles of Cash, Gives None to GOP CandidatesPlan

  • Malaysia Records All-Time High in Illegal Crypto Mining in 2021

    In 2021 alone, around $13 million worth of crypto mining equipment were seized and 528 people were arrested in connection with illegal mining operations.

  • Oil Surges as Ukraine Tensions Mount and Market Giants Bullish

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil jumped as tensions mounted between Russia and the West over Ukraine, adding to bullish sentiment as leading market participants said they expect global demand to continue its powerful recovery from the pandemic. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid Tens

  • Is Shanta Gold Limited's(LON:SHG) Recent Stock Performance Tethered To Its Strong Fundamentals?

    Most readers would already be aware that Shanta Gold's (LON:SHG) stock increased significantly by 23% over the past...

  • Market check: Stocks move lower at open, oil and gold surge, bitcoin drops

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on the market as stocks decline during open.

  • fuboTV Stock: Focus on the Long Haul

    After trading activity comes to a halt on Wednesday, fuboTV (FUBO) will take its turn to deliver Q4’s financials. For streaming companies, this earnings season has been nothing less than a massacre, as evidenced in the share price meltdown following Netflix’ and Roku’s disastrous displays. Can the sports-first streamer be an exception to the rule? Wedbush’s Michael Pachter is uncertain, although, for the analyst, that doesn’t alter the long-term bull thesis. “While fuboTV is an unlikely outlier

  • Crude soars, and stocks and crypto bomb lower, as fears of a Russia-Ukraine war consume global markets

    Brent crude has rocketed to near $100 per barrel on Tuesday morning. Tech futures and crypto are sinking.

  • Trump on Putin plan to recognize breakaway Ukraine regions: 'This is genius'

    Former President Trump on Tuesday called Russia's recognition of two breakaway territories in eastern Ukraine a "genius" move ahead of its military invasion.In an interview on "The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show," Trump said Russian President Vladimir Putin's recognition of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics in eastern Ukraine on Monday was "smart" and "pretty savvy.""I went in yesterday, and there was a television screen, and I said...

  • Why Donetsk and Luhansk Matter to Putin and the West

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s recognition of Ukraine’s separatist Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics has raised the stakes in the volatile region, with Russian President Vladimir Putin planning to send “peacekeeping forces” to an area riven by conflict since 2014. With Russian troops still massed on Ukraine’s borders, the move is fraught with risk of military escalation. Western officials responded with sanctions, putting the self-proclaimed republics at the heart of one of Europe’s biggest securi

  • Hong Kong COVID cases hit record as compulsory testing looms

    Hong Kong reported a record 8,674 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, as the city prepares for compulsory testing of its residents after authorities extended the toughest social restrictions imposed since the pandemic began. On Tuesday, Hong Kong reported 6,211 new cases. With the city's testing, treatment and isolation capacity already stretched to the maximum, University of Hong Kong researchers predicted new infections could peak at 180,000 a day next month.

  • The Russian oligarchs threatened with 'unprecedented' sanctions amid Ukraine crisis

    The three oligarchs now placed under sanctions were branded Vladimir Putin’s “cronies” by Boris Johnson. One of them is reported to have attended the KGB’s elite spy training school with Mr Putin and they remain lifelong friends, while another has known the Russian president since childhood.

  • You Should Add Spices to Your Coffee Grounds

    This simple trick almost made me a morning person.

  • Crypto Billionaires Aren't Watching Price Drop. Average Investors Are.

    Digital-currency prices continue to fall, but the optimism of crypto evangelists continues unabated.

  • Mortgage Businesses Seen Laying Off Thousands as Volume Drops

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. home mortgage lenders have spent much of the last two years hiring. Now they might have to spend the coming months laying workers off. Most Read from BloombergPorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateBiden to Speak as EU and U.K. Unveil Sanctions: Ukraine UpdateU.S. Stocks Decline on Ukraine Shock; Oil Gains: Markets WrapWhy Donetsk and Luhansk Matter to Putin and the WestThe number of people wo

  • China Tells Banks, State Firms to Report Exposure to Jack Ma’s Ant

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese authorities told the nation’s biggest state-owned firms and banks to start a fresh round of checks on their financial exposure and other links to Ant Group Co., renewing scrutiny of billionaire Jack Ma’s financial empire, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapK

  • Alex Salmond urged to cancel show on Russian propaganda channel RT

    Alex Salmond is facing fresh demands to cancel his show on the Russian propaganda channel RT amid calls for the Kremlin-funded broadcaster to be banned in the UK.