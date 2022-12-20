Germany Says It Won’t Be Buying Russian Oil at All in 2023

3
Petra Sorge and Alex Longley
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Germany rejected a claim that it plans to buy Russian oil early next year, saying that it will instead import crude oil from Kazakhstan.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Europe’s largest economy has said previously that it plans to halt imports of Russian crude by the end of this year after the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine, but that was thrown into doubt when the Chief Executive Officer of Russia’s oil pipeline operator said it had received requests for Russian crude supplies in the first quarter of 2023.

German refineries Leuna and Schwedt have historically been heavily dependent on piped Russian oil imports. Now flows along the Druzhba pipeline — Europe’s largest crude oil conduit — will be from Kazakhstan instead, though that agreement hasn’t been finalized yet.

“Reports that Germany had ordered Russian crude oil are false,” a spokeswoman for the economy ministry said. “The mineral oil companies at the Leuna and Schwedt refineries will no longer be ordering Russian crude oil in the new year.”

The PCK refinery in Schwedt has “reserved capacities for Kazakh oil in the pipeline system” as of January, she added.

Pipeline oil flows from Russia are exempted from the European Union’s ban on most seaborne imports, which started on Dec. 5. Germany and Poland, which receive Russian crude via the northern leg of the Druzhba link, pledged to wean themselves off by December.

“They announced they wouldn’t take oil from Russia from Jan. 1, but we’ve received requests from Polish consumers: give us 3 million tons for next year and 360,000 tons for December,” Transneft’s CEO Nikolay Tokarev said in an interview with state-owned TV channel Rossiya 24 earlier on Tuesday. “Germany has already sent a request for the first quarter - give us too.”

It would be difficult for German refineries to replace all Russian volumes with Kazakh crude, Tokarev said, adding that while technically it’s possible to conduct so-called swap operations to partially replace Russian oil, it’s a political decision to make.

The Central Asian nation could send two to five million tons a year by pipeline, Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi said last week.

The Polish request to Transneft was “a standard procedure and it’s only to book potential transit capacity,” nation’s refiner PKN Orlen SA said last month. The company is ready to stop imports of Russian oil, but it needs government decisions for that to happen.

“The filing with the Russian operator it’s a technical request in case the valid contracts are still being fulfilled,” Orlen said in November when the Polish move was first made public.

(Updates with details starting sixth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Europe’s Gas Price Cap Threatens to Intensify Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s move to cap natural gas prices threatens to curb supply to the region and intensify its energy crisis.Most Read from BloombergMusk Narrows Voting on Twitter Policy to Blue Members After PollMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chief, Voters Leaning Toward YesJustin Bieber Urges Fans Not to Buy His Own ‘Trash’ Merchandise at H&MYen Surges as Kuroda’s Yield Cap Shock Sparks Normalization BetsSBF Sent Back to Bahamian Jail After Catching Lawyer Off Guard With US Extradition PlanEur

  • Kuroda Shocker Is Just the Start of BOJ’s Risky Path Toward Exit

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda just gave investors a glimpse of what to expect when the world’s boldest experiment with ultra-loose monetary policy comes to an end.Most Read from BloombergMusk Narrows Voting on Twitter Policy to Blue Members After PollMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chief, Voters Leaning Toward YesJustin Bieber Urges Fans Not to Buy His Own ‘Trash’ Merchandise at H&MYen Surges as Kuroda’s Yield Cap Shock Sparks Normalization BetsSBF Sent Back to Bahamian Jai

  • Exclusive: Afghan government officials helped smugglers sneak almost $1 billion in cash and gold out of Afghanistan as the US-backed government neared collapse, documents show

    Afghanistan corruption was so bad that $884 million was smuggled out as Ashraf Ghani's government neared collapse, government documents show

  • Exxon Is Avoiding Tankers That Previously Transported Russian Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp., is avoiding hiring oil tankers that previously carried cargoes from Russia, putting itself in the same camp as Shell Plc with a move that pressures owners to choose whether to serve Moscow’s interests or not.Most Read from BloombergMusk Narrows Voting on Twitter Policy to Blue Members After PollMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chief, Voters Leaning Toward YesJustin Bieber Urges Fans Not to Buy His Own ‘Trash’ Merchandise at H&MYen Surges as Kuroda’s Yield Cap Shock

  • Venezuelans try to rebuild after shattered U.S. migration dreams

    Julio Perez, a 38-year-old auto mechanic, sold his car and tools to make the dangerous journey from Venezuela to the United States. But like many migrants in the two months since the United States changed its immigration policy, he opted to board a plane back to Venezuela. The United States on Oct. 12 expanded the existing Title 42 policy, used since the pandemic to send migrants from Central America and elsewhere back to Mexico and other countries without a chance to seek asylum, to include Venezuelans.

  • Philippines' Largest Telecom Slumps 17% After Billions of Pesos in Budget Overrun Revealed

    (Bloomberg) -- The Philippines’ Securities and Exchange Commission has launched an inquiry into the 48-billion peso ($866 million) capital spending budget overrun at PLDT Inc. that triggered a record plunge in the stock amid questions over its corporate governance and fiscal control.Most Read from BloombergMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chief, Voters Leaning Toward YesTwitter Users Vote for Elon Musk to Step Down as CEOMessi May Not Be Soccer’s GOAT for LongJustin Bieber Urges Fans Not to Buy His

  • The Crypto Ice Age Is Here. What’s Ahead for Bitcoin and the Stocks.

    The FTX collapse has sparked a crisis of confidence just as the industry tries to burnish its reputation. Here's what's ahead for 2023.

  • NBA players react to Argentina winning the World Cup: ‘It solidified Lionel Messi as the greatest ever’

    Here's how NBA players reacted to Argentina winning the 2022 World Cup.

  • After years of fighting for them, Democrats may release Trump tax return information

    Democrats on the chief tax-writing committee in the House could vote on Tuesday to release tax return information on Donald Trump after winning a prolonged legal battle against the former president in the final weeks of Democratic control of the lower chamber. The Ways and Means Committee announced a meeting for Tuesday afternoon on “documents…

  • Oil Rises as End of China’s Covid Rules Counters Growth Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose as investors weighed a potential boost for energy demand after China abandoned its Covid Zero policy against persistent concerns over a global economic slowdown.Most Read from BloombergMusk Narrows Voting on Twitter Policy to Blue Members After PollMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chief, Voters Leaning Toward YesJustin Bieber Urges Fans Not to Buy His Own ‘Trash’ Merchandise at H&MYen Surges as Kuroda’s Yield Cap Shock Sparks Normalization BetsSBF Sent Back to Bahamian Jail

  • Australia seeks to resolve China trade woes as foreign minister heads to Beijing

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said on Tuesday she will push China to lift trade sanctions and seek consular access to two detained Australians during a trip to Beijing that is aimed at mending strained diplomatic ties. But Wong, who is expected to meet counterpart Wang Yi on Wednesday, tempered expectations of any immediate breakthrough. "Many of the hard issues in the relationship will take time to resolve in our interests," Wong told a media briefing in Canberra before her departure.

  • China bolsters health system as COVID surge

    STORY: This stadium in Beijing has been turned into a makeshift fever clinic as authorities in China reported five more deaths. It is one of hundreds of similar centers that are being added to major cities. Efforts to expand intensive care units and build these clinics are ramping up across the country, in a desperate bid to prevent the wider spread of contagious disease in hospitals -Mounting signs the virus is battering China's fragile health system. China this month began dismantling its stringent "zero-COVID" regime of lockdowns and testing after protests against curbs. Now, as the virus sweeps through a country of 1.4 billion people who lack natural immunity, having been shielded for so long, there is growing concern about possible deaths, virus mutations, and the impact on the economy and trade. Xu Wenbo, an official with the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, told reporters new mutations would occur but played down concerns. He added that the possibility of new strains becoming more lethal is low. International concern is also growing over Beijing's surprise decision to let the virus run free.U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Monday (December 19) the potential for the virus to mutate as it spreads in China was "a threat for people everywhere."“The toll of the virus is of concern to the rest of the world given the size of China's GDP, given the size of China's economy." Speaking at the same news conference as Xu, the head of Peking University First Hospital's infectious disease department Wang Guiqiang said only deaths caused by pneumonia and respiratory failure after contracting COVID would be classified as COVID deaths. Heart attacks or cardiovascular disease causing death of infected people will not get that classification.In total, China has reported just 5,242 COVID deaths since the pandemic emerged in late 2019, a very low toll by global standards. But there are rising doubts that the statistics are reflecting the true impact of a disease ripping through cities after China dropped curbs on December 7. Since then, some hospitals have become inundated, pharmacies emptied of medicines. Many people have gone into self-imposed lockdowns. In Beijing, delivery workers were seen crowding at pharmacies to pick up medicines. Some health experts estimate 60% of people in China - equivalent to 10% of the world's population - could be infected over the coming months, and that more than 2 million could die.

  • Japan's manpower-light defence strategy is a flawed 'paper plan', officers say

    Japan's plan to undertake its biggest military build-up since World War Two without increasing headcount is flawed, former and serving officers told Reuters, casting doubt over the country's efforts to deter regional rivals China and North Korea. The five-year plan unveiled on Friday will double Japan's defence spending and add new capabilities, including long-range missiles and an expanded cyber warfare unit. It will not, however, boost the size of its military, called the Self-Defense Forces (SDF), above a ceiling of 247,000 people set more than a decade ago.

  • India's sugarcane-based ethanol plan has a big problem: water

    While India is making a push for ethanol-blended petrol, by incentivizing sugarcane-derived ethanol, concerns remain about the water-guzzling nature of the sugarcane and fair remuneration for farmers.

  • Couples are proposing to each other by writing 'marry me' on Ukrainian artillery shells to be fired at Russians

    Emily and David met through their passionate support of Ukraine online, and then fell in love. He proposed with a message on a 155mm artillery shell.

  • Bitcoin mining difficulty rises 3.27% in latest adjustment

    The latest Bitcoin mining difficulty level rose 3.27%, as miners continue to face cash shortages due to low Bitcoin prices and high energy costs.

  • EU Gas Price Cap Would Have Been Triggered Over 40 Days This Year

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union agreed to cap natural gas prices next year through a complex plan with several caveats. Still, it could have prevented some of the extreme spikes seen this summer.Most Read from BloombergMusk Narrows Voting on Twitter Policy to Blue Members After PollMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chief, Voters Leaning Toward YesJustin Bieber Urges Fans Not to Buy His Own ‘Trash’ Merchandise at H&MYen Surges as Kuroda’s Yield Cap Shock Sparks Normalization BetsSBF Sent Back to Ba

  • Australia Considered Pausing Rate Hikes at December Meeting

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s central bank considered pausing its policy tightening cycle this month but decided against it as incoming economic data didn’t yet warrant a change of stance, minutes of the Dec. 6 meeting showed.Most Read from BloombergMusk Narrows Voting on Twitter Policy to Blue Members After PollMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chief, Voters Leaning Toward YesJustin Bieber Urges Fans Not to Buy His Own ‘Trash’ Merchandise at H&MYen Surges as Kuroda’s Yield Cap Shock Sparks Normalizati

  • Tech founders love Elon Musk — and hope to emulate his brutal Twitter crackdown

    For tech founders, Elon Musk's approach to his Twitter takeover makes him a visionary — and they've been cheering him on from the sidelines.

  • Homicide is leading cause of death for kids, data shows

    An alarming trend: the number of kids and teens being killed.